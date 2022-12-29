ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after investigators find space heater blaze caused fatality

Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after a space heater fire has claimed the life of a resident. On Thursday, Fire Chief Don Contois, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that last week’s fatal fire in Brimfield started accidentally due to the space heater, prompting a reminder to use these appliances safely.
BRIMFIELD, MA
NECN

Cannabis Company Probed for Holyoke Worker Death Reaches Settlement With OSHA

A settlement has been reached between OSHA and the cannabis company that employed the woman who died after having trouble breathing and collapsing on the job in Holyoke, Massachusetts earlier this year. Trulieve announced the settlement a few days before Christmas, saying that the agreement will "result in additional health...
HOLYOKE, MA
Deerfield Valley News

Retreat Farm buys Grafton cheese shop

BRATTLEBORO - On Monday, December 12, Retreat Farm purchased the former Grafton Village Cheese Company building from the Windham Foundation, bringing the community closer to transforming the 34,000-square-foot building into a regional food center, offering a vibrant marketplace for local producers, and complementing Retreat Farm’s land-based programming. The acquisition...
GRAFTON, VT
franklincountynow.com

Buckland’s South Street Temporarily Reopened

(Buckland, MA) South Street in Buckland has reopened to through traffic while crews have paused work on the culvert replacement project. The contractor company, Balthazar will be resuming work on the second culvert beneath South Street on January 9th. At that time the road will close again until completion of the project, which is expected to take approximately three to four weeks.
BUCKLAND, MA
franklincountynow.com

$31K Grant Awarded To Franklin-Hampshire CASA

(Franklin County, MA) Franklin-Hampshire Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, has been awarded a $31,000 grant from the national CASA organization. The funding will help support the training and retaining of CASA volunteers who advocate for children in the court system who have experienced abuse or neglect. Debi Belkin, the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Snow Removal Methods Questioned After Storm

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield's Department of Public Services Highway Division met its match last weekend with a storm that impacted the roads for approximately four days. Last weekend marked the first serious snow event of the year in Berkshire County and significant snow accumulation mixed with plummeting temperatures made for a challenging cleanup.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Enfield pub may seek a permit change

ENFIELD — The owners of Jimmy’s Pub have stopped offering live entertainment in the wake of residents’ concerns and will come before the Planning and Zoning Commission for a permit should they want to resume such events in the future. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Lewis Fiore...
ENFIELD, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Customers' class action suit against Peterson Oil certified by superior court — company attorney denies allegations, plans to appeal

WORCESTER — A lawsuit filed by several customers against Peterson Oil Service Inc. of Worcester, that accuses the company of knowingly delivering the wrong mix of heating oil, was certified earlier this month as a class action lawsuit by a Worcester Superior Court judge. In the lawsuit, customers allege that the company’s practices have affected more than 15,000 customers. ...
WORCESTER, MA

