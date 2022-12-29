Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Springfield Town Council mulls overriding veto to ban commercial traffic on Larone Avenue
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Town Council will consider at its Tuesday meeting whether to overturn the mayor’s veto and institute a ban on heavy commercial vehicles on Larone Avenue. “The ban is back before the council on Jan. 3,” said Council President Edward C. Sullivan. “If two-thirds of the...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after investigators find space heater blaze caused fatality
Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after a space heater fire has claimed the life of a resident. On Thursday, Fire Chief Don Contois, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that last week’s fatal fire in Brimfield started accidentally due to the space heater, prompting a reminder to use these appliances safely.
Space heater cause of deadly Brimfield fire
The Brimfield Fire Chief, State Fire Marshall and District Attorney announced Thursday that the accidental cause of the last week's deadly fire was a space heater.
NECN
Cannabis Company Probed for Holyoke Worker Death Reaches Settlement With OSHA
A settlement has been reached between OSHA and the cannabis company that employed the woman who died after having trouble breathing and collapsing on the job in Holyoke, Massachusetts earlier this year. Trulieve announced the settlement a few days before Christmas, saying that the agreement will "result in additional health...
Cannabis company settles with OSHA over Holyoke employee death for $14K
A Florida-based cannabis company will pay $14,502 to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration as part of a settlement agreement after an employee died due to complications from her work in a Holyoke marijuana cultivation facility earlier this year, according to a press release from the company.
MBTA finds more problems with Springfield-built Orange Line cars, pulls nine from service
BOSTON – An MBTA engineer conducting a recent inspection identified a failure in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle, the transportation authority said Friday. The MBTA has inspected all Orange Line vehicles to determine if this issue appears in other...
Lawmakers send Gov. Baker bill aimed at reducing traffic deaths in Mass.
State lawmakers sent Gov. Charlie Baker a revised road safety bill this week that aims to cut down the number of traffic fatalities by imposing new measures on drivers like minimum passing distances to protect pedestrians, cyclists, and those not in a vehicle from road-related injuries or death. It is...
Light magnified through snow globe cause of small fire in Easthampton
Easthampton firefighters were called to an apartment complex Thursday for a report of smoke inside one of the apartments.
Everyone is okay after stove fire in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Norwood Drive for a fire Friday night.
It’s Illegal to Snowboard Without One of These in Massachusetts
Winter is in full swing and that means lots of winter activities here in Berkshire County. When snow covers the ground and temperatures drop, those of us who live in Massachusetts look for some way to pass the time during the winter months and skiing and snowboarding are at the top of the list.
Deerfield Valley News
Retreat Farm buys Grafton cheese shop
BRATTLEBORO - On Monday, December 12, Retreat Farm purchased the former Grafton Village Cheese Company building from the Windham Foundation, bringing the community closer to transforming the 34,000-square-foot building into a regional food center, offering a vibrant marketplace for local producers, and complementing Retreat Farm’s land-based programming. The acquisition...
franklincountynow.com
Buckland’s South Street Temporarily Reopened
(Buckland, MA) South Street in Buckland has reopened to through traffic while crews have paused work on the culvert replacement project. The contractor company, Balthazar will be resuming work on the second culvert beneath South Street on January 9th. At that time the road will close again until completion of the project, which is expected to take approximately three to four weeks.
franklincountynow.com
$31K Grant Awarded To Franklin-Hampshire CASA
(Franklin County, MA) Franklin-Hampshire Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, has been awarded a $31,000 grant from the national CASA organization. The funding will help support the training and retaining of CASA volunteers who advocate for children in the court system who have experienced abuse or neglect. Debi Belkin, the...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Snow Removal Methods Questioned After Storm
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield's Department of Public Services Highway Division met its match last weekend with a storm that impacted the roads for approximately four days. Last weekend marked the first serious snow event of the year in Berkshire County and significant snow accumulation mixed with plummeting temperatures made for a challenging cleanup.
Enfield pub may seek a permit change
ENFIELD — The owners of Jimmy’s Pub have stopped offering live entertainment in the wake of residents’ concerns and will come before the Planning and Zoning Commission for a permit should they want to resume such events in the future. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Lewis Fiore...
Customers' class action suit against Peterson Oil certified by superior court — company attorney denies allegations, plans to appeal
WORCESTER — A lawsuit filed by several customers against Peterson Oil Service Inc. of Worcester, that accuses the company of knowingly delivering the wrong mix of heating oil, was certified earlier this month as a class action lawsuit by a Worcester Superior Court judge. In the lawsuit, customers allege that the company’s practices have affected more than 15,000 customers. ...
TRAFFIC: Section of Northampton St. in Easthampton reopened
A portion of Northampton Street (Route 10) between O’Neill Street and Florence Road is closed until further notice due to a broken utility pole and wires down.
Former Mayor Daniel Knapik to head Westfield’s Medical Reserve Corps
WESTFIELD - Former Mayor Daniel Knapik is returning to Westfield to head the Medical Reserve Corps in an effort to revitalize the program and give the city more resources when dealing with natural disasters. Health Director Joseph Rouse told the Board of Health Dec. 14 that Knapik would be taking...
Comments / 0