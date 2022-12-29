ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NE

Sand Hills Express

Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter

One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
News Channel Nebraska

Ralston hosting New Year's ball drop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents from Ralston and across the metro are invited to witness Nebraska’s answer to the famed Times Square ball drop. Ralston’s new Granary Green is hosting several events leading up to midnight on New Year’s Eve. The event space will have a video countdown, music and lights, and hot chocolate in addition to the ball drop.
KETV.com

New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular set for Saturday in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The Holiday Lights Festival is coming to a close, but not without a big bang. The New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular serves as a final push to end hunger. On Saturday night, the 23rd Holiday Lights Festival Season officially comes to a close, and the fireworks are going to be shot off in Lot D of the CHI Health Center parking lot.
journaldemocrat.com

Boys Basketball

The Syracuse wrestling team returned to action for the Wood River Invite on Dec. 30. Platteview (5-0) Beatrice (3-2) Bennington (3-2) Ralston (2-4) Plattsmouth (2-4) Nebraska City (0-6) Class C1. Ashland-Greenwood (6-0) Wahoo (4-1) Auburn (3-2) Fort Calhoun (4-3) Malcolm (5-3) Conestoga (3-3) Lincoln Christian (4-3) Syracuse (3-3) Raymond Central...
visitomaha.com

10 Things to Do in January in Omaha

It’s wintertime in the Midwest, so this list is packed with ideas for indoor fun perfect for friends, couples and families. While we are all about bundling up and hitting the slopes, snowshoeing, and Bobbing, there’s something ultra-cozy about planning for more predictable indoor fun. From board games and movies to arcade games and theater, your next memorable indoor adventure awaits in Omaha. Read on for ten ways to enjoy visiting Omaha in the new year.
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness

The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
FanSided

Nebraska Football: 1890 Initiative NIL collective spinning up with new signing

For the Nebraska football team and Nebraska football faithful, three letters have become a big part of their lives. NIL. Standing for Name, Image, and Likeness rights, NIL is in fact a very big part of the college sports world in general. While it’s all over these days, Nebraska was actually one of the first states to really embrace what NIL meant for college athletes.
Oxygen

Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother

Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
klkntv.com

Nice on New Year's Day, becoming more interesting next week

If you have any plans on New Year’s Eve, the weather will cooperate. Temperatures will be in the 30s for most of the evening, dropping to near freezing by midnight. The night looks dry, along with partly cloudy skies. By Sunday morning, we expect lows in the upper-20s across the area.
