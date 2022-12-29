Read full article on original website
Lucky 2022 — A look back at big lottery winners in Northeast Ohio this year
Several lucky players won over $1 million from lottery games right here in Northeast Ohio during 2022.
Ohio sports betting becomes legal in 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Sports fans will be hoping for a lucky year because at midnight, they will be able to legally bet on their favorite teams for the first time ever. This is a long time coming for fans who will now have new ways to join-in on the action. Officials at Hollywood Casino Toledo are betting on and hoping will add to the area's ongoing economic growth.
Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in North Olmsted: See where the winning ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Check your tickets Northeast Ohio!. Although nobody hit the $685 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, one Ohioan is waking up as a millionaire after matching five numbers. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
These are the 5 biggest entertainment stories from Northeast Ohio in 2022
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio certainly had its fair share of headlines throughout 2022, including from the entertainment world. But what were the stories that captivated people the most this past year? Here are WKYC.com's top five articles regarding the entertainment industry and how it impacted the region:. 5. New...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Winning Ohio Lottery ticket worth $100,000 hits Classic Lotto KICKER: See where the lucky ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio
TWINSBURG, Ohio — Check your tickets!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. There is a new lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto kicker worth $100,000 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Ohio...
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
Experts warn of dangers associated with sports betting as Ohio gets set to legalize the practice
CLEVELAND — Sunday marks the largest expansion of gaming in Ohio's history, but addiction experts are worried that the availability to place wagers on sporting events could negatively impact Ohioans. "It's at our fingertips," Michael Buzzelli, associate director of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, said. "People will be negatively...
Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
Can you set off fireworks in your city this New Years?
Ohio’s new fireworks law allows Ohioans to use fireworks from New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day and other dates during the year. But cities across Northeast Ohio still ban setting fireworks off.
$25,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH – A Richmond Heights man won $25,000 this week playing the Ohio Lottery’s Pick 5. Harshil Patel of Richmond Heights won $25,000. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Patel will receive $18,000. Coventry Food Market, located at 2780 Mayfield Rd in Cleveland Heights, sold the winning ticket. Pick 5 is a daily draw game with drawings held seven days a week at 12:29 pm and 7:29 pm. The post $25,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Richmond Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
ocj.com
Top 10 of 2022: No. 1
Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022. Here’s No....
spectrumnews1.com
Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023
Empathy is apparently what Ohio needs in 2023. Mindy Drayer spoke with professional psychic medium Tina Blankenship about what she sees for Ohio in the new year. Higher prices and more crime are just two examples. Watch this interview to find out the rest.
Cleveland.com
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
One Ohio City Named Among Top 5 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
3News Investigates: Ringing in the New Year might look different in your neighborhood
CLEVELAND — The New Year’s Eve skies will shine differently than years past. Ohioans hold the key to how bright the skies will illuminate after a new state law allowing fireworks took effect this year. At American Fireworks in Hudson, fireworks season is year-round. “This is definitely our...
Cold today, warm tomorrow. Are weather extremes an ‘Ohio thing?’
Northeast Ohio is experiencing huge swings in weather, with negative temperatures and weather warnings to 50 degrees in less than a week.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
Death toll tops 60 from historic blizzard, driver who appeared passed out in car drags Akron medic, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the dozens killed related to last week’s historic blizzard, how Ohio is helping the city...
