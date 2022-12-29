ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WPBF News 25

Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Travel chaos at Orlando International Airport

Flights have been delayed or canceled across the county, leaving thousands of travelers stranded. Orlando International Airport was also impacted by the cancellations, a majority of which were owned by Southwest Airlines.
ORLANDO, FL
Travel Maven

Visit the World's Largest Ice Bar in Florida this Winter

If you are looking for something unique to do this winter in Florida, look no further than this epic frozen wonderland in Orlando. Keep reading to learn more. Known as the world's largest frozen bar, ICEBAR Orlando is a below-freezing room that features a bar built from ice and an adjacent lounge where you can dance and warm up.
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

The Big PROBLEM You Could Face at Orlando International Airport

If you’re flying through Orlando International Airport during what could be a busy time of the year, there’s a BIG problem you need to be aware of. You might already be prepared for flight delays and cancelations, lost luggage, or long security lines, but have you thought about the parking situation? If not, you need to!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
allears.net

A Word of WARNING If You’re Flying Out of Orlando

Not only is it the “most wonderful” time of the year, but it’s also the busiest for traveling!. This year we’ve seen the holiday season plagued by flight delays and cancellations for a variety of reasons. But, if you’re flying out of the Orlando Airport today, there’s something extra to plan for!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange Drop returns to Downtown Orlando after 2-year absence

ORLANDO, Fla. - After the coronavirus pandemic and construction canceled the party at downtown Orlando's orange drop for two years in a row, large crowds are expected to be back on Church Street for New Year's Eve. "We’re super proud of it," said Peter Ghalam from Church Street Entertainment. We’ve...
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

New attractions, rides coming to Florida theme parks in 2023

A slew of new rides and attractions are slated to open at theme parks across Florida in 2023. FOX 35 has compiled a list of all the new attractions, experiences, and rides, visitors and Floridians can look forward to checking out in the new year. Seaworld Orlando. The Pipeline is...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Dec. 30, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see a very mild Saturday with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s. New Year's Eve could be a wet one as rain chances rise throughout the evening.
ORLANDO, FL

