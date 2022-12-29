Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Southwest Airlines to resume normal flight operations on Friday before New Year's Eve
Tension growing at Orlando airport as Southwest continues to cancel more flights. As of Thursday morning, there are 118 flight cancellations at the Orlando International Airport and 111 of those are from Southwest Airlines, according to Flight Aware – leaving several frustrated travelers stranded in Orlando. ORLANDO, Fla. -...
fox35orlando.com
Southwest Airlines offering reimbursements to passengers as flight cancellations continue
ORLANDO, Fla. - Travel headaches for Southwest passengers continue. The airline still leads the way in cancelations worldwide. Their passengers may not be able to get rebooked until the weekend. The airline has promised reimbursements and says they are working on a system to find lost luggage. Although, those stuck...
fox35orlando.com
What's behind Southwest Airlines cancelling flights, and why are airline workers sleeping on floors?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Most airlines are averaging about a 5% cancellation rate right now. Southwest Airlines is sitting at 70%, and for those who are dealing with Southwest, they aren’t up against an annoying or inconvenient but short delay. Some, like Loretta Moore, could be stranded for up to a week.
disneydining.com
A Terrifying Trend at Orlando International Reaches All-Time High, Puts Disney World Guests, Other Travelers in Danger
The Transportation Safety Administration says Orlando International Airport has hit a terrifying record, and Disney World Guests flying into the airport, as well as other travelers, need to be aware. In September of this year, FOX35 Orlando reported that nearly 600 firearms had been intercepted by TSA agents since the...
WPBF News 25
Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
fox35orlando.com
Travel chaos at Orlando International Airport
Flights have been delayed or canceled across the county, leaving thousands of travelers stranded. Orlando International Airport was also impacted by the cancellations, a majority of which were owned by Southwest Airlines.
Visit the World's Largest Ice Bar in Florida this Winter
If you are looking for something unique to do this winter in Florida, look no further than this epic frozen wonderland in Orlando. Keep reading to learn more. Known as the world's largest frozen bar, ICEBAR Orlando is a below-freezing room that features a bar built from ice and an adjacent lounge where you can dance and warm up.
disneybymark.com
The Big PROBLEM You Could Face at Orlando International Airport
If you’re flying through Orlando International Airport during what could be a busy time of the year, there’s a BIG problem you need to be aware of. You might already be prepared for flight delays and cancelations, lost luggage, or long security lines, but have you thought about the parking situation? If not, you need to!
fox35orlando.com
New Year's tourism could help Volusia County following hurricane damage
DAYTONA BEARCH, Fla. - Volusia County is still recovering from hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The Florida coastline took a major hit, and recovery has been slow-going. Business owners are hoping holiday celebrations will give them a good boost. When FOX 35 News last checked in with businesses around Daytona and...
This Florida City Is Ranked One Of The Best For Celebrating New Year's & It's Not Miami
Everyone is always looking to find the most epic plans to ring in the new year, and if you're in Florida, you might just be in luck. Orlando was listed as the second best place to spend the holiday and it outranked Miami, which is well-known for swanky events. Even...
fox35orlando.com
Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
allears.net
A Word of WARNING If You’re Flying Out of Orlando
Not only is it the “most wonderful” time of the year, but it’s also the busiest for traveling!. This year we’ve seen the holiday season plagued by flight delays and cancellations for a variety of reasons. But, if you’re flying out of the Orlando Airport today, there’s something extra to plan for!
fox35orlando.com
Orange Drop returns to Downtown Orlando after 2-year absence
ORLANDO, Fla. - After the coronavirus pandemic and construction canceled the party at downtown Orlando's orange drop for two years in a row, large crowds are expected to be back on Church Street for New Year's Eve. "We’re super proud of it," said Peter Ghalam from Church Street Entertainment. We’ve...
fox13news.com
New attractions, rides coming to Florida theme parks in 2023
A slew of new rides and attractions are slated to open at theme parks across Florida in 2023. FOX 35 has compiled a list of all the new attractions, experiences, and rides, visitors and Floridians can look forward to checking out in the new year. Seaworld Orlando. The Pipeline is...
fox35orlando.com
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
fox35orlando.com
Florida dairy farm struggling after hurricanes, freezes, and high feed prices
A Central Florida farm is hoping the new year will bring them new luck. Slow Turtle Farms in Eustis is one of two Grade-A dairy farms in Florida, but now, the farm’s supply is running on empty.
Mysuncoast.com
Disney adds new courtesy guidelines after recent rash of rowdy behavior
ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to an uptick in reports of poor guest behavior at Disney parks, Walt Disney World Resorts has recently added some new expectations for guest behavior to their website. A newly added “Courtesy” section on the Walt Disney World website says:. “Be the...
WESH
Disney sues Kissimmee online businesses accused of selling unauthorized products
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A lawsuit has been filed against Kissimmee businesses by Disney Enterprises and Lucasfilm Ltd. Court documents said the lawsuit was filed to "combat infringement of their intellectual property rights." An online business, "The Secret Disney Group," which officials said was rebranded as "Sparkling Dreams," and...
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Dec. 30, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see a very mild Saturday with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s. New Year's Eve could be a wet one as rain chances rise throughout the evening.
