Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
The Chicago Bears Path to the #1 Overall Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Bears have a clear path to the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It will require some help.
Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?
Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Chicago Bears: 3 matchup nightmares against Lions
The Chicago Bears head to Detroit this Sunday, in a big late year divisional matchup. The Bears and Lions already played a thriller back in Week 10, where the Lions snuck by late in a 31-30 final. Both teams look vastly different on both sides of the ball since then, so this game could play out differently.
Wisconsin lands major transfer QB
Wisconsin made a big splash last month when they hired Luke Fickell, and the head coach may have already found his new starting quarterback. Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai plans to transfer to Wisconsin, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Mordecai threw 72 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at SMU. He was a... The post Wisconsin lands major transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Big Ten Coaches Asked To Name Favorite Opposing Locker Room
In honor of the college football bowl season, Big Ten coaches were asked to name the best visiting locker rooms. The responses were great. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano kicked things off by saying, "I'm not touching that one." Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz replied, "There aren't many of them,...
Steve Sarkisian under fire for wildly overreacting to being touched in Alamo Bowl pregame
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian flexes his inner MC Hammer by screaming “U Can’t Touch This!” at poor Headphone Guy. Headphone Guy made a GOB Bluth huge mistake touching Steve Sarkisian at the Alamodome. Not only is Texas still not back, but no touching is to be...
Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Jets
With the Seattle Seahawks set to host the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, it is time for some Seahawks Week 17 bold predictions for this must-win affair. Following a promising 6-3 start, Seattle has been on a downfall. The team has lost five out of its last six games, including the last three. Most recently, the Seahawks lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-10. Now, they are 7-8 and the first team out of the playoff zone. A win on Sunday is essentially a must in order to stay alive in the playoff chase.
Yardbarker
Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine
When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
Chicago White Sox: Five games that ruined the 2022 season
I am going to end the year by taking a look back at five games that cost the Chicago White Sox a chance at the playoffs in 2022. Hopefully, this is the last time I write about the 2022 Chicago White Sox and my next Sox piece is forward-looking. That said, I still can’t quite let 2022 go.
Miami football offers two 2024 4-star OT Friday
The Miami football program offered four-star 2024 offensive tackles Jonathan Daniels and Kevin Heywood scholarships as they both tweeted on Friday. Daniels is the 233rd-ranked prospect and 10th OT in the 2023 class in the 247 Sports composite rankings. Heywood is the 279th overall and 19th OT per 247 Sports.
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
White Sox Release New Seating Chart and Fans are Mad Online
The White Sox have a new seating chart on their website and fans are not happy about what that may mean for ticket prices.
Bears Overreactions: Examining Wild Bryce Young NFL Draft Trade Idea
Bears overreactions: Examining Bryce Young draft-and-trade idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You can rarely view a three-win season as a positive. But in the 2022 Bears' case, this season might end up filed under "best-case scenario" when all is said and done. Everything has revolved around second-year quarterback...
Conspiracy theory: Are Pistons losing national TV game as punishment?
The Detroit Pistons had one national television appearance scheduled for this season. However, the day after a bench-clearing scuffle with the Orlando Magic, that game was removed from the national schedule. Coincidence?. The Pistons have never been a favorite of the national television networks, even when they were very good....
ESPN analyst compares 1 college QB to Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young is expected by many to be the first player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, and one ESPN analyst clearly believes the quarterback is deserving of the honor. Orlovsky had high praise for Young during ESPN’s broadcast of the Cheez-It Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida State on Thursday night. He described the Alabama... The post ESPN analyst compares 1 college QB to Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chicago Bulls Rumors: 3 DeMar DeRozan trades if he wants out in 2023
As of late, DeMar DeRozan has been absolutely magical. The Chicago Bulls guard has put on a show in recent games, proving once again that he was a steal for the team two offseasons ago. But, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows. The Bulls are amidst many rumors...
