Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will spark showers, across Central and Eastern Kentucky, tonight into New Year’s Eve. Until then, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a wild wind, gusting up to 35 mph, as highs warm to the 60s. We’ll dry out on New...
kyweathercenter.com

Active Weather As We Get Set To Switch Years

Good Friday, folks. We are rolling into the New Year’s Weekend with rain rolling into Kentucky. This rain is part of a very active setup that may bring us strong storms and snowflakes in the first week of the new year. Crazy weather? Shocking, I say! 😏. A few...
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Milder winds blowing in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much milder winds are blowing out there today as we flip the pattern over the next week or so. This mild pattern also turns wet with even the chance for strong thunderstorms early next week. The winds leading the milder charge can really crank tonight into...
fox56news.com

A year of extreme weather: Team Kentucky final updates

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – In a year defined by deadly weather, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he’s proud of the way the state made it through 2022. In the final “Team Kentucky” update of 2022, Beshear made big announcements revolving around grants for infrastructure and early childhood development.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Kentucky

Kentucky’s unique geography and location within the interior of the United States give it some of the most unique weather events in the region. With hot summers and cold winters, Kentucky, as many of its residents know, can be a place of extremes! Today, we are going to explore the weather in the state, particularly the stuff regarding the cold. Let’s discover the coldest place in Kentucky, plus learn a bit about the weather in this beautiful state!
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
WKYT 27

Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
radionwtn.com

Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous

Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
WKYT 27

$1.6B awarded for Brent Spence Bridge project; Work to begin in 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $1.635 billion for the construction of the long-awaited companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge, according to Governors Andy Beshear and Mike DeWine. The project, which will provide traffic release, increased safety and will do so without tolls, is...
whvoradio.com

Gas Prices Still Trimming As New Year’s Approaches

With just New Year’s Day in front, gas prices continue to drop during the 2022 winter holiday season. According to the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, costs at the pump in west central Kentucky this week fell six cents to an average $2.68 per gallon — down from last week’s $2.74 per gallon.
wevv.com

Scams target Kentucky Motorists

A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
hot96.com

Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day

A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 12/25

Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (12/29/2022) Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (12/29/2022) WATCH | Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jackson Brown on a manslaughter charge. WATCH | Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves.
