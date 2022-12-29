Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will spark showers, across Central and Eastern Kentucky, tonight into New Year’s Eve. Until then, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a wild wind, gusting up to 35 mph, as highs warm to the 60s. We’ll dry out on New...
kyweathercenter.com
Active Weather As We Get Set To Switch Years
Good Friday, folks. We are rolling into the New Year’s Weekend with rain rolling into Kentucky. This rain is part of a very active setup that may bring us strong storms and snowflakes in the first week of the new year. Crazy weather? Shocking, I say! 😏. A few...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Milder winds blowing in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much milder winds are blowing out there today as we flip the pattern over the next week or so. This mild pattern also turns wet with even the chance for strong thunderstorms early next week. The winds leading the milder charge can really crank tonight into...
fox56news.com
A year of extreme weather: Team Kentucky final updates
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – In a year defined by deadly weather, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he’s proud of the way the state made it through 2022. In the final “Team Kentucky” update of 2022, Beshear made big announcements revolving around grants for infrastructure and early childhood development.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Kentucky
Kentucky’s unique geography and location within the interior of the United States give it some of the most unique weather events in the region. With hot summers and cold winters, Kentucky, as many of its residents know, can be a place of extremes! Today, we are going to explore the weather in the state, particularly the stuff regarding the cold. Let’s discover the coldest place in Kentucky, plus learn a bit about the weather in this beautiful state!
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow marigold in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
WKYT 27
Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
WKYT 27
$1.6B awarded for Brent Spence Bridge project; Work to begin in 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $1.635 billion for the construction of the long-awaited companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge, according to Governors Andy Beshear and Mike DeWine. The project, which will provide traffic release, increased safety and will do so without tolls, is...
whvoradio.com
Gas Prices Still Trimming As New Year’s Approaches
With just New Year’s Day in front, gas prices continue to drop during the 2022 winter holiday season. According to the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, costs at the pump in west central Kentucky this week fell six cents to an average $2.68 per gallon — down from last week’s $2.74 per gallon.
WBKO
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update.
kentuckytoday.com
Flu level ‘widespread’ for 10th consecutive week; 8th pediatric flu death confirmed
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky is currently reporting the state influenza activity level as “widespread” for the 10th consecutive week, with most laboratory confirmed cases occurring in children, leading to a record number of pediatric deaths for one flu season. A total of 5,046 new cases were...
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin Perfect Place To Ring In The New Year This Winter
Looking for a cozy cabin to get away to during this cold winter break? We've found a dreamy Kentucky cabin that is something out of a magical dream. The Enchanted Forest Luxury Cabin at Rough River Lake is perfect for any family whether you like roughing it or want more of an upscale vacation stay.
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/25
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (12/29/2022) Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (12/29/2022) WATCH | Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jackson Brown on a manslaughter charge. WATCH | Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Governor Andy Beshear will hold the last Team Kentucky update of 2022 on Thursday
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
