Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law
Beginning Monday, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year to recognize fentanyl test strips as a preventative, life-saving tool against opioid overdose deaths.
wccsradio.com
NEW LAWS TAKE EFFECT FOR 2023
The start of the new year brings with it some new laws in Pennsylvania, including the decriminalization of fentanyl test strips, a bill introduced by Representative Jim Struzzi that the governor signed into law in November. The strips are used to determine the presence of fentanyl in other drugs or substances. Also becoming law in 2023 is a crackdown on turnpike toll skippers. Starting this month, the Turnpike Commission will be notifying drivers with at least four unpaid tolls or $250 overdue that their vehicle registration could be suspended.
wesb.com
New Laws in the New Year
The New Year is bringing a number of new laws with it. So-called “Driverless cars” will now be allowed in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf signed a bill authorizing the operation and regulation of “highly automated vehicles” with or without a driver behind the wheel, in November. The...
WJAC TV
New PA Laws coming into effect in 2023
Cambria County, PA — Governor wolf has signed legislation for a handful of impactful laws. They will take effect come January 1st, of 2023. These laws include a crackdown on people who have not paid more than $250 in their turnpike tolls. Another law now states that you can...
butlerradio.com
Fentanyl Test Strips To Become Legalized In January
A new law takes effect in a couple of days that is seen as another tool in helping battle fentanyl in Pennsylvania. The bill legalizes fentanyl test strips, which can detect the presence of the powerful opioid in other drugs. Republican State Representative Jim Struzzi of Indiana says fentanyl is...
New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023
Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January.
WGAL
Cases of congenital syphilis on rise in Pennsylvania, according to health department
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there has been a disturbing rise in a preventable disease that affects newborns. That's why state health officials are urging soon-to-be moms to get an important screening. "We really would have thought that congenital syphilis had gone away for good. This really is a...
sanatogapost.com
Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022
HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf ends his terms with strong ratings
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it. Wolf,...
cityandstatepa.com
Will 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes adult-use marijuana?
In an end-of-year series, City & State is revisiting some of our top stories of the year to see what’s happened since. Among them was an investigation into adult-use marijuana legalization, what neighboring states are doing and how Pennsylvania may be feeling the pressure to act. From May 2,...
3 people charged in connection to newborn’s death in Pennsylvania
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a newborn baby in Sullivan County, Pennsylvania, officials say. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office in a news release accounted that three people have been arrested in connection with a newborn’s death nearly a year after the child died.
Pennsylvania gets $100 million for public health, worker recruitment
(The Center Square) – As the year comes to a close, Pennsylvania will get almost $100 million to improve its public health infrastructure, from employee hiring to IT upgrades. The federal funds, coming from the CDC’s Public Health Infrastructure grant program, provides $98 million to 10 county and municipal...
Governor Wolf signs off on several new laws before term ends
Outgoing Governor Tom Wolf signed several laws that will go into effect on January 1st. One includes the Turnpike Commission being able to request a driver’s registration be suspended if they don’t pay tolls worth over $250 dollars.
wccsradio.com
FLU CASE NUMBERS CONTINUE TO SPIKE IN INDIANA COUNTY AND PENNSYLVANIA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released the latest round of influenza statistics within the state, and the number of cases has once again taken a dramatic spike. The statewide numbers show that another 43,819 flu cases were reported over the last week which ended on Christmas Eve. This brings the total of cases in the state to 144,023. 140,871 of those cases are type A flu, with 3007 cases type B, and 145 cases classified as unknown.
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity, NY & PA State Trooper arrests
Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by NYS Trooper Ashley Stanley. Coudersport-based state police Thursday morning arrested Blaze David Harrison, 20, of Allegany stemming from an incident in Coudersport Borough. Troopers charged the man with felony criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins at 9:10 a.m., Harrison was remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post 10% of $5,000 cash bail. The judge ordered a preliminary hearing for January 5th at 10 a.m.
Pa. Gov Tom Wolf wraps up time in office with strong ratings
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state's presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it.Wolf, 74, leaves office with positive approval ratings from leading in-state polls and his endorsed successor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, succeeding him — marking the first time since 1966 that a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party.Wolf's second term saw monumental challenges, beyond what many — if not every —...
Pennsylvania will see a gas tax increase in 2023
Pennsylvania will be increasing the state gas tax by a few cents starting January 1st. The tax for regular will go up to 61 cents a gallon and will increase nearly 79 cents for diesel. A provision under a 2013 transportation law signed by then
The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
newyorkbeacon.com
Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before
A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
