What’s going on in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin in winter 2023

FAIRS, FESTIVALS & TRADE SHOWS

New Berlin Recreation: Winterfest, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 7. Outdoor festival with activities at the New Berlin City Center Plaza, Valley View Park and Malone Park, 3953 S. Casper Drive, New Berlin. www.newberlin.org/162/Recreation

Wonderful World of Weddings: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 7-8. Bridal fashions, formal wear, floral, travel, cakes & desserts, music, photography/videography, catering, venues and more. Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. www.wisconsinweddingshow.com

Waukesha JanBoree: “Call of the Wild” outdoor festival, Jan. 13-22. Takes place throughout Waukesha with kickoff activities at Lowell Park, 2201 Michigan Ave. janboree.org

MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show: Jan. 13-15. Product innovations, smart home technologies and design trends in home building and remodeling. Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. www.mbaonline.org

Delafield Chamber of Commerce: DelaFREEZE, 4-9 p.m. Jan. 14. Ice carving, ice skating and snow dogs show. 412 Genesee St., Delafield. delafieldchamber.com/delafreeze

Milwaukee Accordion Club: Swap & Jam Night, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 23. Admission $3. Root River Center, 7220 W. Rawson Ave., Franklin.

Bluegrass Winter Heater: Doors open 7 p.m. Jan. 28. Music by The MilBillies, Mama Said String Band and Buffalo Galaxy. Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 224 W. Bruce St. (414) 276-8081.

Boerner Botanical Gardens: Winterfest, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 29. Indoor activities, guided winter walks and more. 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners. (414) 525-5653; boernerbotanicalgardens.org

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park: Winterfest, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 4. Free family festival with arts and crafts, food and sledding (weather permitting). 1859 N. 40th St.

Mequon Nature Preserve: Winter Frolic, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Feb. 4. Ice fishing, snowshoeing, tractor and sleigh rides. 8200 W. County Line Road, Mequon. mequonnaturepreserve.org

Cedarburg Winter Festival: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 18; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 19. “The Wild West” themed festival features ice carving contest, barrel races, sledding and skating, chili cook-offs, music and more. Downtown Cedarburg. www.cedarburgfestival.org/winter-festival

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show: outdoor recreation show, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 9-11; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 12. Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. jssportsshow.com

NIGHTLIFE

Hop Harvest & Vine: Live music 5:30-8 p.m. Fridays. Kevin Farinelli, Jan. 6. Julie Thompson N’ Troy, Jan. 13. Sons of Leroy, Jan. 20. Driving Buddies, Jan. 27. Jake Stanzer, Feb. 3. The Casual Intent Band, Feb. 10. Steve McAllister & Joe Nolan, Feb. 17. Good Harvest Market, 2205 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee.

COMEDY

Improv at The Corners of Brookfield: Venue features two live performance stages with full food and beverage service. 20110 Lower Union St., Brookfield. (414) 928-5400; improv.com/milwaukee

The Laughing Tap Comedy Club: Weekly live comedy shows and bar featuring Wisconsin craft beer and spirits. 706 S. Fifth St. laughingtap.com

Memories: Chicken Comedy with Tim Cavanaugh, Feb. 4. Jim Flanigan, March 10. Chris Barnes, April 8. 1077 Lake Drive, Port Washington. (262) 284-6850; memoriesballroom.com

Racine Theatre Guild: The Queens of Comedy: Dear Ruthie and Friends, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Brad Upton, 7:30 p.m. March 18. 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. (262) 633-4218; racinetheatre.org

PERFORMING ARTS

5 Points Art Gallery + Studios: Have a Seat Music Series, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Klassik, Jan. 4. Gego y Nony, Jan. 11. B-Free, Jan. 18. Tha Dope Music Crew, Jan. 25. 3514 N. Port Washington Ave. (414) 988-4021.

Bach Chamber Choir: A Light Shines, 3 p.m. Jan. 8. Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church, 1529 Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa. bachchoirmilwaukee.com

Cedarburg Cultural Center: The Whiskey Belles, Jan. 20. Comedy Tonight, Jan. 28. W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. (262) 375-3676; cedarburgculturalcenter.org

Cedarburg Performing Arts Center: Six Appeal, Feb. 24. W68-N611 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. (262) 376-6161; www.cedarburgpac.com

Concord Chamber Orchestra: The Spice of Life, Jan. 29. North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay. (414) 750-4404; concordorchestra.org

Danceworks Performance MKE: Rusalka, Feb. 9-12. Studio Theatre, 1661 N. Water St. (414) 277-8480; danceworksmke.org

Early Music Now: Sequentia - Charms, Riddles and Elegies of the Medieval Northlands, Feb. 4. St. Joseph Chapel, 1501 S. Layton Blvd. (414) 225-3113; earlymusicnow.org

Falls Patio Players: On Golden Pond, Feb. 3-12. North Middle School Auditorium, N88 W16750 Garfield Drive, Menomonee Falls. (262) 255-8372.

Festival City Symphony: Beethoven’s Debut: with Pianist Jeannie Yu, Jan. 28. Bradley Symphony Center, 212 W. Wisconsin Ave. www.festivalcitysymphony.org

First Stage: Carmela Full of Wishes, Jan. 20-Feb. 12. Marcus Center Todd Wehr, 929 N. Water St. (414) 267-2961.

Frankly Music: A History of Ragtime, 7 p.m. Jan. 30. Schwan Concert Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College, 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave. franklymusic.org/

Lake Country Playhouse: Bloody Murder, Feb. 3-19. 221 E. Capitol Drive, Hartland. lakecountryplayhousewi.org

Marcus Performing Arts Center: My Fair Lady, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3-5; 8 p.m. Jan. 6; 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 7; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Champions Of Magic, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13; 2:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Step Afrika!, Jan. 19. Legally Blond The Musical, Jan. 24-26. Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Feb. 2. Hairspray, Feb. 7-12. The Peking Acrobats, Feb. 18. 929 N. Water St. (414) 273-7206.

Milwaukee Ballet: Originals, Feb. 9-12. Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. www.milwaukeeballet.org

Milwaukee Chamber: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Jan. 20-Feb. 12. Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. (414) 291-7800.

Milwaukee Classical Guitar Society: Solo classical guitar concert featuring Ana Vidovic, 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield. milwaukeeclassicalguitarsociety.org

Milwaukee Repertory Theater: Much Ado About Nothing, Jan. 10, (through Feb. 12). Dino! An Evening with Dean Martin, Jan. 22, (through March 19). Beehive: The 60s Musical, (through Jan. 15). Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. (414) 224-9490.

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: Ghostbusters film with orchestra, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Percussion & Interludes, Jan. 20-21. Neptune & Water Music, Jan. 27-29. Toward the Sea, Feb. 3-4. Music of the Knights, Feb. 10-12. Rachmaninoff Piano & Lively Dances, Feb. 17-19. Music of Clyne, Tchaikovsky & Shostakovich, Feb. 24-25. Rhythm in Your Rubbish, Feb. 26. Bradley Symphony Center, 212 W. Wisconsin Ave. (414) 291-7605.

Oconomowoc Arts Center: Cabaret Café with Michael Perry, 7 p.m. Jan. 6-7. Studio One Dance Company, 1 p.m. Jan. 8. Jason Gillette & The Showtime Big Band, 7 p.m. Jan. 14. 641 E. Forest St., Oconomowoc. (262) 560-3172.

Racine Theatre Guild: Jean’s Jazz featuring Septetasaurus, 7 p.m. Jan. 7. Perfect Wedding, Jan. 13, (through Jan. 29). 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. (262) 633-4218.

Renaissance Theaterworks: Cost of Living, Jan. 20, (through Feb. 12). Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. www.r-t-w.com

Skylight Music Theatre: Evita, Feb. 3-19. Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. (414) 291-7800; www.skylightmusictheatre.org

South Milwaukee PAC: The World of Musicals, Feb. 2. 901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee. (414) 766-5049; southmilwaukeepac.org

Sunset Playhouse: Bombshell Theatre presents The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5-6; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7, (through Jan. 15). Love, Sex, and the IRS, Jan. 19-Feb. 5. Schwartz & Sondheim, Jan. 23-24. Best of Bacharach, Feb. 9-12. 700 Wall St., Elm Grove. (262) 782-4430.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church: Epiphany Choral Vespers, 3 p.m. Jan. 8. 1046 N. Ninth St.

Waukesha Civic Theatre: Outskirts Theatre presents Heathers the Musical, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6-7, (through Jan. 15). Always a Bridesmaid, Feb. 3-19. 264 W. Main St., Waukesha. (262) 547-0708.

Wilson Center: Katie Dahl, Jan. 20. Ana Vidovic , Feb. 11. Michael Shynes, Feb. 17. Anthony Nunziata, Amore: The Greatest Love Songs, Feb. 22. 3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield. (262) 781-9520; www.wilson-center.com

Wisconsin Singer / Songwriter Series: Joe Jencks, with Kaia Fowler, Feb. 25. Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon. (262) 457-4399.

LECTURES / AUTHOR VISITS

Boswell Books: Nicole Kronzer “The Roof Over Our Heads,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6. Jonathan Gillard Daly “Rough Magic: Scenes from an Actor's Life,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Elinor Lipman “Ms. Demeanor,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Registration required. 2559 N. Downer Ave. boswellbooks.com

University School of Milwaukee: Jill Walsh “Adolescents and Their Social Media Narratives: A Digital Coming of Age,” 7 p.m. Jan. 18. 2100 W. Fairy Chasm Road. Registration required: redgenwalsh.eventbrite.com

HOME & GARDEN

Milwaukee Public Library-Central: Architectural Tours, 11 a.m. Saturdays. Take a docent-led tour of the building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, with many significant architectural features including its rotunda with an Italian mosaic floor and coffered dome. 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. www.mpl.org

Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory: Open year-round, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 524 S. Layton Blvd. (414) 257-5600; milwaukeedomes.org

Holiday Show, through Jan. 3.

Winter Train Show, Jan-April.

FOOD & DINING

ARIA: New Year’s Eve Dinner, 5-11 p.m. Three- or four-course menu featuring lobster ravioli, New York strip steak, truffle studded game hen and more. $75 per person for three-course menu and $90 per person for four-course menu (tax and gratuity are not included). For reservations, visit Tock.com. For parties of six or more, email BradyPankow@saintkatearts.com

The Bartolotta Restaurants: New Year’s Eve dining hours by location. For menus and reservations visit bartolottas.com

Bacchus, 5-10 p.m.

Harbor House, 4:30-10 p.m.

Joey Gerard’s, 4-10 p.m.

Lake Park Bistro, 5-10 p.m.

Mr. B’s Brookfield, 4-10 p.m.

Mr. B’s Mequon, 5-10 p.m.

Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993, 5-10 p.m.

Blu: New Year’s Eve, 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Select from pre-dinner seating from 5 to 7 p.m. or reserved seating with bottle service starting at 8:30 p.m. Live music, reserved tables, premium champagne, party favors, and a dessert display. Packages start at $350 (tax and gratuity are not included). Email BrandonRivas@thepfisterhotel.com. The Pfister Hotel, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria-Brookfield: New Year’s Eve Dinner, 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Family-friendly activities with New Year countdown at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required with a maximum party size of eight guests. 15795 W. Blue Mound Road, Brookfield. Call (414) 930-4500.

Lowlands Group: On Dec. 31, all locations will have normal brunch service hours and be open until midnight to ring in the New Year. Guests who stay late will receive complimentary bubbles to toast at midnight. New Year’s Day brunch specials are offered on Jan. 1 and 2. Visit Café Benelux, Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club and all five Café Hollander locations in the Milwaukee Metro area. lowlandsgroup.com

Mason Street Grill: New Year’s Eve, 5-10 p.m. Dec. 31. Wood-grilled classics all night, with private dining rooms available. New Year’s Day Dinner, 4-9 p.m. Jan. 1. For reservations, call (414) 298-3131. The Pfister Hotel, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave.

The Outsider: New Year’s Eve Party, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31. $195 per person. Open bar, midnight toast, buffet with light bites. Located in Kimpton Journeyman Hotel, 310 E. Chicago St. Reservation on EventBrite.

Saint Kate: New Year’s Eve at the Bar starting at 3 p.m., no reservation required; and Giggly at 4 p.m., visit Tock.com for reservation, with special party packages available. New Year’s Day Bubbles & Brunch at Giggly, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 1. Reservation required. 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

Tre Rivali: New Year’s Eve Dinner on Dec. 31. Mediterranean menu with shareable bites, small plates and salads, fresh handmade pastas, signature wood-fired pizzas and more. In addition to the normal menu, a selection of special seasonal menu items will be offered. Complimentary party favors and a midnight Champagne toast. 200 N. Broadway. Reservations available on OpenTable

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Gallery Night MKE: Jan. 20-21. Discover local galleries, art, and artists during free two-day art event in downtown Milwaukee and surrounding neighborhoods. www.gallerynightmke.com

The Alice Wilds: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and by appointment. 900 S. Fifth St. (414) 635-0887.

Tyanna J. Buie: IMPROVISATIONS, (through Jan. 28).

Almont Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 342 W. Main St., Waukesha. www.almontgallery.com

The Art of Gift, (through Jan. 6).

Cedarburg Cultural Center: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday. W62-N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. (262) 375-3676.

The Little Show, (through Jan. 15).

David Barnett Gallery: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 1024 E. State St. (414) 271-5058.

Innovative Artist Portfolios: The Contemporary Paintings of Daniel Klewer, (through Jan. 14).

Harley-Davidson Museum: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 400 W. Canal St. (877) 436-8738; www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/museum.html

Jewish Museum Milwaukee: Open daily, closed Saturdays. 1360 N. Prospect Ave. (414) 390-5730; jewishmuseummilwaukee.org

Latino Arts: Open 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. 1028 S. Ninth St. (414) 384-3100; latinoartsinc.org

Between Yesterday and Where - The Magic of Macondo, (through Feb. 17).

Lily Pad Gallery West: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 215 N. Broadway. (414) 509-5756.

Sunlight of the Seasons: Steve Gerhartz paintings, (through Jan. 15).

Lynden Sculpture Garden: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, (closed Thursdays). Opens Jan. 2. Experience art in nature with sculptures sited across 40 acres of park, lake and woodland. 2145 W. Brown Deer Road. (414) 446-8794; lyndensculpturegarden.org

Milwaukee Art Museum: Open Wednesday-Sunday. 700 N. Art Museum Drive. mam.org

Creating a National Art, (through Feb. 19).

Milwaukee County Historical Society: Exhibits and research library open to the public, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Saturday. Admission $8; children 12 and under are admitted free. 910 N. King Drive. milwaukeehistory.net

Milwaukee Public Museum: 800 W. Wells St. (414) 278-2728; www.mpm.edu/

MPM Planetarium & Dome Theater: One Planetarium program is included with Museum admission, and programs are first-come, first-served with limited capacity. Films are sold separately and can be reserved online. Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. Wells St. (414) 278-2728; www.mpm.edu/theater-planetarium

New Berlin History Museum: Open for self-guided tours, 1-4 p.m. Sundays Jan. 8, Feb. 12, and March 12. 19885 W. National Ave., New Berlin. newberlinhistoricalsociety.org/

North Point Lighthouse: Climb the tower, learn about lighthouses and maritime history of the Great Lakes, 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 2650 N. Wahl Ave. (414) 332-6754; northpointlighthouse.org

Pabst Mansion: Visitors learn about Pabst family and details about the architecture and furnishings of the home with guided and self-guided tours. 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave. Advance ticket purchase recommended. (414) 931-0808; pabstmansion.com

RAM (Racine Art Museum): Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. 441 Main St., Racine. (262) 638-8300.

RAM Showcase: Russell T. Gordon and James Tanner, (through Feb. 11).

The Jewelry of Eleanor Moty, (through Jan. 28).

RAM Wustum Museum of Fine Arts: Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.

Watercolor Wisconsin 2022, (through April 15).

Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel: The Gallery, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave. saintkatearts.com/exhibitions

All Adorned Holiday Art, (through Jan. 15).

Spectrum School of Arts & Community Gallery: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, or by appointment. East Building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. (262) 634-4345; spectrumschoolandgallery.org

Art + Poetry = ARTERY, (through Jan. 8).

Tory Folliard Gallery: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 233 N. Milwaukee St. (414) 273-7311.

Guzzo Pinc: Nomos Oil Paintings, Jan. 6, (through Feb. 25).

Artist Reception, 5-9 p.m. Jan. 20; Artist Talk, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 21.

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. 2220 N. Terrace Ave. (414) 271-3656; villaterrace.org

Grounded, (through March 5).

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts: Gallery hours, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 839 S. Fifth St. (414) 672-2787.

Aquí / Allá, (through Feb. 17).

Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday. W5050 Portland Road, Cedarburg. (262) 546-0300; wiquiltmuseum.com

Fifth Fiber Arts Biennial: Hide + Seek, (through Jan. 22).

