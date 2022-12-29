Read full article on original website
Netflix Customers Could Go to Prison for Sharing Their Password
The law applies to Netflix password sharing, but also to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
TechRadar
Sharing your Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus password could make you a criminal
Password sharing on streaming services is nothing new, and Netflix’s attempts to limit the practice in recent months are well-documented. Now, though, new piracy guidance issued by the British government suggests anyone sharing passwords in the UK could be in breach of copyright law – and even face criminal charges for fraud.
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Most popular Netflix show in Pennsylvania for 2022 revealed
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s hard to believe that streaming services evolved out of a company like Netflix mailing physical DVD discs for you to rent, but in 2022, we now have a massive amount of content that is easy to access with an internet connection. Netflix helped pave the way with streaming movies, TV […]
AOL Corp
HBO Max returns to Amazon Prime after year-long dispute
Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) HBO Max — home to popular shows like "The White Lotus" and "Mare of Easttown" — is back on Amazon Prime Video Channels (AMZN). On a Tuesday, the two companies announced Prime customers can once again sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month, the same price available through other platforms.
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
Disney will dump 'cash cow' ESPN and ABC in late 2023, Wells Fargo predicts
Wells Fargo bank analysts are predicting the return of Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger will lead to a spinoff of ESPN and ABC.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Five of Netflix’s biggest TV seasons of all time debuted this year
Netflix had a challenging 2022, no doubt about it. For proof of why that’s the case, look no further than the ad-supported subscription tier that the streaming giant launched this year after years of swearing it would never do such a thing. Subscriber losses tend to force such about-faces at a company like Netflix, which is consequently also being more tight-fisted with its investment decisions (ergo, goodbye to Netflix shows like Warrior Nun and First Kill).
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2
Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
HBO Max has always streamed HBO series like 'Game of Thrones' without commercials. But that's going to change.
In a reversal from HBO Max's initial approach when it launched its ad-supported tier in 2021, the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer will run ads with HBO original series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022
It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
tvinsider.com
All the Changes Coming to TV & Streaming in 2023
Streaming services changed the TV and movie landscape. The longterm effects of that are still too early to call. But as quickly as Netflix can greenlight a show and cancel it after one season, streaming platforms as we know them are already undergoing fundamental shifts. Some of these changes have...
The golden age of streaming TV is over
We have dozens of streaming apps, hundreds of new TV shows, and thousands of movies at our fingertips. So why is there nothing to watch?
Idaho8.com
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays. A woman painted gold with jewels and body decorations covering her. Today’s sprawling television landscape has a never-ending supply of new and original offerings from streaming services. No matter which service reigns supreme, Netflix will always be the progenitor of...
The Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime shows to watch before 2023
Got some time off over the holidays? These are the movies and shows to pass the time perfectly
Android Authority
What were the best streaming services of 2022?
We break down the ways different streamers dominated in 2022. 2022 seemed like the year when streaming services would begin to settle into their respective niches. With legacy names like Netflix and Hulu still in the game, newer arrivals like HBO Max and Disney Plus, and niche outfits like Shudder and Mubi all clearly branded and established, we might all get to take stock and crown the best streaming service for our needs.
