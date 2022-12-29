What to know about NA cocktails, Milwaukee and Dry (or Dry-ish) January

In Milwaukee, where beer gardens abut public pools and movie theaters have full bars, there are few social situations where alcohol isn’t available. Often, it’s the central reason for the gathering.

Bars and restaurants, however, are noticing a growing call for a more varied menu of drinks — drinks that don't include alcohol. Dry January (now joined by Dry July and Sober October) is a time after the excess of the holidays to re-evaluate drinking habits, a time for alcohol drinkers to take a step back.

Dry January participants have moved away from its being a full, monthlong sobriety commitment to more of a guidepost for lifestyle changes, practicing Dry-ish January . A recent Morning Consult poll showed 48% of respondents planned to alter their drinking in January without abstaining completely.

People are starting to integrate nonalcoholic beverages into their regular routine, signaling a shift from wholesale abstinence (if only a month at a time) to intermittent use of zero-proof products.

Here's an indication of the popularity of nonalcoholic drinks and professionals' interest in creating them: Discourse Coffee announced last week that it was replacing its coffee stall at Crossroads Collective on the east side with The Counter Day Bar in February, saying on social media that it wanted to "create a new framework for what should be expected of an N/A craft cocktail bar."

How much have NA drinks grown?

Low- and no-alcohol-content beverages are a sliver of the larger alcohol market, but that sliver has grown. It's estimated by Nielsen data to be around $400 million a year, up more than 20% from August 2021 to August 2022. In 2022, non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits accounted for 0.47% of total alcohol sales in the U.S., more than double from 2018.

That boom means a wide variety of no-alcohol spirits, wines and beers are readily available, which has been a game-changer for consumers looking to go beyond simple sodas, juices and seltzer water.

“There's only a certain amount of combinations of orange juice and pineapple juice and cranberry juice that you can put together and call it something different,” said Tom Schissler, general manager of Balzac Wine Bar, just off nightlife-destination Brady Street.

The biggest area of growth in the NA market is in nonalcoholic distilled spirits. Their sales are up 88.4% over the past year, according to Nielsen. From 2016 to 2020, sales volume of zero-proof spirits grew 289%, according to the IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

Locally, Great Lakes Distillery has launched Sans, a brand of spirits with zero alcohol, sugar or calories. The first product is Sans Junipre, a nonalcoholic gin.

What are the social and flavor challenges?

Distributors with nonalcoholic options and exposure to different ingredients persuaded Schissler that creating a dedicated NA portion of the menu was the right move. Balzac has a selection of NA cocktails on its regular drink menu, as well as zero-proof wines and beers.

Schissler, a certified sommelier, is impressed with winemakers who aren’t just removing alcohol from their process but also replicating flavor and mouthfeel by layering juice and teas and vinegars and spices.

“The lack of alcohol makes cocktails balance differently. It challenges you to use different ingredients and get more creative,” Schissler said.

The bartenders at Balzac try to replicate popular cocktails but come up with new and interesting recipes, too. Having a replicated drink ordered from the same part of the menu normalizes ordering a nonalcoholic drink and can subvert nosy questions, Schissler said.

“Having the option to have a way to complement your meal when you don't really feel like having alcohol or when alcohol doesn't agree with you, I think it’s just very important to be able to offer that.

"It’s a different way of thinking about cocktails and wine. If it's just one nonalcoholic option, it kind of feels like an outlier. If you don't really specialize or put thought into it, it's just a thing to have because you're supposed to have it. Giving options is important so that customers know that we put time into it,” he said.

The goal is to integrate nonalcoholic options so customers don’t feel singled out when choosing them.

Balzac's New Year’s Eve menu included an option for nonalcoholic drink pairings, and in 2023, they’ll be offering mocktail pairings in the four-course, $50 menu they serve Sunday through Thursday evenings.

Besides helping people make changes, campaigns like Dry January have made conversations about sobriety — and the etiquette around it — mainstream.

People don’t drink for many reasons, not just recovery from alcoholism, said Shannon Goodman, owner of Inmoxicated, a dry bar and bottle shop in Racine. Work-night meetups, medication interaction, pregnancy, intolerance, fitness training, driving arrangements and religious views are just some of the reasons people refrain from drinking alcohol.

At Inmoxicated, Goodman has tried to create a place for socializing where alcohol is out of the equation. The interior feels like any other local bar, with sports on the televisions, electronic darts and a pool table — so much so that Goodman said customers have come in, ordered drinks and only realized they were nonalcoholic when they weren’t feeling any of the expected effects of alcohol. That, she said, is the highest compliment.

The “so-bar” has a cooler full of bottles and cans of wine, beer and mixed drinks as well as a bottle shop with an even bigger array of items. Mocktails are complex and thoughtful — and available to go. The White Russian mocktail with cold brew coffee, for instance, can be a pick-me-up on the road.

Can delta-8 THC be a substitute in drinks?

At Sugar Maple bar in Bay View, a full page of booze-free items are on the menu, including kombucha and zero-proof spirits. The bar also has a rotating menu of featured NA cocktails. Sugar Maple is known as a beer bar, with more than 60 brews on tap, but owner Adrienne Pierluissi said she strives to make sure it's not only a beer bar.

One way Sugar Maple has differentiated itself is through delta-8 THC cocktails. Those drinks can be made with or without alcohol and delta-8, a legal form of THC that is one of more than 100 cannabinoids produced by the cannabis plant, although the FDA hasn't evaluated or approved it . The drug produces a gentler, less-potent high while still providing pain management and relaxation, Pierluissi said.

Harrison Browning, a Sugar Maple spirits specialist, said the recommended dosing of Delta-8 is 20 milligrams, and each cocktail contains 5 milligrams.

“We try to dose it the way a cocktail with alcohol in it would be dosed. So, if you had one or two drinks, you’d feel OK. If you had four, you might feel not as OK,” he said. “The last thing we wanted was for somebody to have one drink and be totally turned off by the experience or uncomfortable."

The goal is a mild euphoria with a calming or social-lubricating effect like that of an alcohol drink, Pierluissi said.

Creating cocktails for the delta-8 menu went hand in hand with creating a non-alcoholic menu.

“It seemed like a good opportunity to invite an even greater variety of people than we already do," Browning said. "We started with a lot of house-made shrubs and syrups and things of that nature, and we started to pick up a couple of different NA spirits.

"I think it really comes down to creating a mocktail with the same care that you would regular cocktails."

The Sugar Maple is also home to a sober meet-up called Lucid Cruise on the last Monday of every month. The event is an alternative to boozy hospitality-industry nights, where people can network without being surrounded by alcohol.

Where can I try out some NA drinks?

The explosion of nonalcoholic beverages on the market can be overwhelming — and expensive — to explore. That’s one reason Tyler Maas of Milwaukee Record created the N/A Day “Dry January” Beverage Festival.

“I thought it'd be nice to offer an alternative. Selfishly for me, I wanted to learn what was on the market. Not that long ago, there was O’Doul’s and Sharp's, and that was it. I realized that there is actually a rapidly growing market of this stuff, and a lot of it is extremely good. It’s not settling for something that's an approximation of a beer. I thought if I was this interested in it, there might be a lot of other people that are equally interested,” Maas said.

Beyond the ability to discover and try new products, Maas wanted to create a festival where people who might not be comfortable at an event with alcohol would feel seen and respected.

“For a segment of our readership, it might be hard for them to want to attend something where alcohol is a part of it,” said Maas.

The festival is an opportunity to see the variety and quality of what's out there now, Maas said. As he prepares for a second go at the festival, he’s still impressed by the beverages on the market.

The beauty of an NA festival is that there is no limit to how much attendees can sample. The goal, Maas said, is for everyone to indulge as much as they want, knowing there will be no need to catch a ride home or ill effects the next morning.

The second festival will be noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 7 at The Cooperage, 822 S. Water St. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. More than 30 vendors will have 60-plus products to sample, and many products will be for sale to take home.

For tickets, see cooperagemke.com/events .

The festival also will have "stacked functionality" products, said Shawn Gerstenkorn, a marketing official at Kerry Ingredients, which distributes NA drinks. These are sodas, kombuchas, tonics and more that can be drunk on their own or used as mixers.

“With all the new products, as a consumer it's great. You can pretty much find anything you want. It's almost like personalized functionality,” said Gerstenkorn.

Sprecher Brewing in Glendale, which also has a Dry January event, finds visitors on its brewery tours will include sodas, sparkling waters and lemonades in their sampling.

“We have a lot of different combinations of sodas. ... We find that people like to experiment, mix them up and try other ingredients in them,” said Tim Cigelske, director of communication at Sprecher.

In October, Sprecher opened its one-barrel Soda Lab, where it will test innovative soda flavors.

During the pandemic, Lauren Price, Sprecher’s social media marketing specialist, created NA cocktail recipes, shared on company's social media channels. The feedback was so positive that Sprecher decided to hold a Dry January event in 2022 and will reprise it at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at the brewery, 701 W. Glendale Ave.

Tickets run from $26.50 to $37.10 and are available at sprecherbrewery.com/blogs/blog/mocktail-tasting-event .

Cigelske said the brewery will repeat the event throughout 2023.

Where else can I find NA cocktails?

Balzac is far from the only place pouring alcohol-free drinks. The mixing chops of the bartenders at Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge on the south side are well suited to creating mocktails, and they have an array of mixers, flavorings and garnishes to elevate the drink.

Central Standard Distillery’s cocktail menu at its downtown bar and restaurant shifts with the seasons, and so do the nonalcoholic options.

When it comes to dining out, a number of restaurants either have nonalcoholic drinks on their menus or, in the case of places like Carnevor downtown, will mix an NA cocktail on request.

At Morel in Walker's Point and Saffron in the Third Ward, for instance, the mocktails use savory ingredients and spices to layer flavors. The Bridgewater Modern Grill in the Harbor District uses bitters and fizz to add dimension to its NA offerings.

Some of the cocktails at Bittercube Bar and Bazaar in the North Avenue Market on the west side can be made non-alcoholic. The non-alcoholic drinks at Concoctions on Brady Street and from At Random in Bay View are essentially frozen, blended drinks and ice cream shakes. At Foundation Bar in Riverwest, the tropical juices for tiki drinks are also used in NA libations.

Milwaukeeans can help expand the trend, Maas said.

“If you’re interested in making sure there’s more of an NA presence at things, you should asklocal bars to carry them. If they hear it enough, they’ll have it in mind.” he said.

What are the concerns with NA drinks?

Replacement beverages don’t bring the same physical impairments as their alcoholic counterparts, but that does not mean they are free of worry.

There can be danger in replicating specific drinks, flavors and even locations. Goodman’s goal at Inmoxicated is to give a full bar experience without the negative side effects, but she knows that might not be the healthiest approach for some people, particularly if they have struggled with alcohol use.

“There does need to be a certain level of self-awareness. We understand this isn’t for everyone,” she said.

For some people, “the environment isn't necessarily what they're looking for. They like to enjoy their beverages at home, and that's why we offer everything to go. We're really trying to accommodate everybody that we can with what we're doing and to help make that journey of eliminating alcohol easier.”

Beyond zero- or low-proof beer, wine and spirits, the crossover market of “stacked functionality” beverages with the wellness industry brings supplements and other add-ins. There isn’t always robust research on how these products interact with medications and illnesses, particularly depression.

Robert W. Peoples, an alcohol researcher, neuropharmacologist and professor in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at Marquette University, is intrigued by the impact these items can have on drinking culture. But he said research on how they affect humans has not kept up with the market's boom.

“If they end up helping people with alcohol use disorders and decrease alcohol misuse in society, then that will turn out to be good. It's just that it's very early right now. We don’t have a lot of evidence.

"There are all kinds of unknowns with these," he said. "It’s going to take some time before we really know what they're doing in a mixed population of people over time.”

“I would approach it with some caution and certainly urge moderation, just like you wouldexercise if you're drinking alcohol.”

