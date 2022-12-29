The moment Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg wants and should get vs. Georgia: ‘Me vs. you, who’s gonna win?’

Read full article on original website
Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinalThe LanternAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Georgia rallies for dramatic CFP semifinal win as Ohio State misses last-second FG
ATLANTA — Hollywood wouldn’t believe this script. Too fantastical. Too unrealistic. It never could happen in real life. An undersized and under-recruited, one-time walk-on quarterback not only leading his title-starved school to a national championship, but coming back the following year even better? Then, pulling off the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff? No way. No chance. No shot. The Stetson Bennett story just keeps getting wilder. Saturday night, as 2023 arrived, he was celebrating a crazy comeback, tears in his eyes as teammates mobbed him. He carried heavily favored Georgia back from a 14-point deficit in the...
Ohio State vs. Georgia: Live updates, stats and highlights from Peach Bowl, College Football Playoff semifinal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After almost four weeks of waiting, Ohio State and Georgia will finally face off on Saturday night in Atlanta at the 2022 Peach Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal. The Bulldogs are the defending national champions, and Ohio State has not played since losing by 22...
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Georgia in the Peach Bowl?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football made it from the end of the regular season to Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia without incurring any additional significant injuries. Tight end Gee Scott Jr. is listed as a game-time decision. All players listed as unavailable, though, were already known...
Ohio State loses to Georgia postgame: What a 42-41 heartbreaker means for the Buckeyes -- Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA -- On this postgame Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are ringing in the New Year in the wee hours after Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The guys focus on three main...
Georgia Peach Bowl champions gear: Shirts, hats, more as Bulldogs advance to College Football Playoff title game
Top-seeded Georgia escaped Ohio State to win the Peach Bowl on Saturday, sending the Bulldogs back to the College Football Playoff national championship game to try to defend their title. Dawgs fans looking for merchandise to commemorate their Peach Bowl win and spot in the Jan. 9 title game have lots of options, including plenty of shirts and hats.
Michigan can’t hold up its end of Ohio State football rematch in national championship game
ATLANTA — So much for The Game, The Sequel. What could have been the biggest game in Big Ten football history — a national championship rematch between Ohio State and Michigan — fizzled with TCU’s thrilling 51-45 victory over the Wolverines in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl playoff semifinal.
Why Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. did not return to the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
ATLANTA — Sitting at his locker, one of the first inside the entrance to Ohio State football’s locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Marvin Harrison Jr. showed no signs of trauma or distress. About 90 minutes earlier, the All-America receiver lay crumpled underneath a goal post. He elevated to...
DraftKings promo code: Ohio State vs. Georgia bonus, OH pre-reg offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A new DraftKings promo code offer is ready for all new customers, including bettors in Ohio to prepare for the launch....
Dallan Hayden; Kirby Smart’s lessons for Ryan Day; the Big Ten’s back; New Year’s Eve conflicts; banana flavor; Debra Winger and more: Ohio State rants
ATLANTA -- On this Friday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is discussing rants from Ohio State text subscribers in preparation for Saturday’s Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal between the No. 4 Buckeyes and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Among the topics covered:. Whether the passion of Ohio State fans...
From marijuana to tax cuts: What Ohio lawmakers might pass in the next two years
COLUMBUS, Ohio—When state lawmakers begin the 135th General Assembly session next Tuesday, Republicans will aim to use their record-setting majorities to pass an ambitiously conservative agenda ranging from expanding school vouchers to reducing – or even eliminating – the state’s income tax. Under a legislative redistricting...
