The moment Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg wants and should get vs. Georgia: ‘Me vs. you, who’s gonna win?’

ATLANTA — Hollywood wouldn’t believe this script. Too fantastical. Too unrealistic. It never could happen in real life. An undersized and under-recruited, one-time walk-on quarterback not only leading his title-starved school to a national championship, but coming back the following year even better? Then, pulling off the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff? No way. No chance. No shot. The Stetson Bennett story just keeps getting wilder. Saturday night, as 2023 arrived, he was celebrating a crazy comeback, tears in his eyes as teammates mobbed him. He carried heavily favored Georgia back from a 14-point deficit in the...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO