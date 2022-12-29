ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin is off to a good start in Big Ten play and ranked No. 15 but Greg Gard expects more

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
MADISON – Wisconsin opened the men’s college basketball season picked to finish ninth in the Big Ten and unranked in either top 25 poll.

Eleven games into the season, the Badgers are 2-0 in the Big Ten, 9-2 overall and ranked No. 15 in both polls as they prepare to host Western Michigan (4-8) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Kohl Center.

Greg Gard isn’t satisfied.

“We have to get better,” said Gard, whose team resumes Big Ten play Tuesday against visiting Minnesota. “There’s a lot of things we can get better at. There’s a lot of things we’ve done well. They know me well enough that I’m not going to be satisfied.

“That is a trait coaches have to have, that you keep pushing.”

What should UW fans expect the remainder of the season?

Three-point shooting has been a strength so far for Wisconsin

The Badgers won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title last season despite shooting just 30.6% from three-point range.

UW’s top three-point shooters in terms of attempts were Brad Davison (34.7%), Chucky Hepburn (34.8%) and Johnny Davis (30.6%). They combined for 458 of the team’s 696 attempts.

The Badgers hit at least 10 three-pointers in seven of 33 games.

This season UW is shooting 37.4% from three-point range, an improvement of 6.8 percentage points.

The top three shooters in terms of attempts are freshman Connor Essegian (46.2%), Hepburn (46.8%) and Jordan Davis (34.1%). They have combined for 140 of the team’s 254 attempts.

“I didn’t really have any expectations,” said Essegian, who is averaging 10.6 points per game. “This game, coming (up) to the next level, it’s a big difference. I didn’t really know what my role was going to be. It was just doing what I can.”

The Badgers have made at least 10 three-pointers in five of 11 games.

“Three points on a possession is good,” Gard said. “I’m not a math major but three points is good.”

The Badgers are enjoying life on the road again

UW finished 13-4 away from the Kohl Center last season, including 9-2 in road games.

This season the Badgers are 5-1 away from the Kohl Center, including 2-0 in road games.

Will free throws prove costly at some point?

The Badgers have shot 70.1% from the free throw line this season, down from 74.3% last season.

Perhaps the biggest change is that Johnny Davis and Brad Davison were 1-2 on the team in free throw attempts last season and both shot at least 79.1%.

Davis led UW in attempts with 196 and finished at 79.1%. Davison had 125 attempts and finished at 86.4%.

Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl are 1-2 on the team in attempts this season, with 59 and 35, respectively. Wahl has hit 69.5% of his attempts (41 of 59) and Crowl has hit just 65.7% of his (23 of 35).

UW hit 6 of 11 attempts at Iowa and just 17 of 27 attempts against Maryland.

The Badgers hit 4 of 7 attempts in the final 5 minutes 46 seconds in the overtime victory over Iowa and just 6 of 10 attempts in the final 2:32 against Maryland.

Combined, UW hit just 10 of 17 attempts (58.8%) with the outcome in doubt in those games.

“We have a tendency of making it harder on ourselves,” Gard said.

UW's defense can be smothering – at times

UW is limiting teams to 60.8 points per game, which ranks third mark in the Big Ten. Maryland and Iowa shot just 38.2% and 42.2%, respectively, in losing to UW.

Led by Wahl, the Badgers boast several players who can switch off and guard both smaller and bigger players.

However, there have been games in which UW has allowed too many easy looks, particularly straight-line drives to the basket.

Wake Forest shot 53.7% in its victory over UW and Lehigh shot 55.6% in the opening half before UW applied more pressure on the ball in the second half and limited the Mountain Hawks to 41.7% shooting en route to a 22-point victory.

Bottom line, the defense has to be more consistent.

