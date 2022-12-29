ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamptons plane crash from October prompts new FAA safety warning for pilots

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A plane crash that killed a pilot in the Hamptons earlier this year has prompted a new safety warning from the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to Newsday, the FAA is now advising any pilots flying the Seamax M-22 aircraft to be sure pre-flight checks guard against what is considered to be a possible cause of that crash: a missing nut that held the right wing in place.

Pilot Kent Feuerring was killed in October after his single-engine airplane went down on the East End.

Witnesses reported seeing a wing fall from the aircraft before it spiraled into the water.

