Westgate product, Kayshon Boutte, has made a name for himself as the LSU Tigers' top receiving target over the past three seasons. Many fans were excited to hear that he was coming back for his senior year and were looking to get one last look at him this season before the season ends. Well, it seems like that won't happen as Brian Kelly announced earlier today that Boutte will not play in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO