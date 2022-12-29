ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

Airbnb Offers Louisiana Bee Experience

I've always been amazed at how bees make honey - I mean, how do you turn nectar into honey by flapping your wings? I don't know, but I'm glad they do it. Sorry, I digress - let's get back to this experience. An Airbnb Experience in Baton Rouge will walk...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions

A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
Tigers’ Star Receiver Kayshon Boutte Declares For the NFL Draft

Westgate product, Kayshon Boutte, has made a name for himself as the LSU Tigers' top receiving target over the past three seasons. Many fans were excited to hear that he was coming back for his senior year and were looking to get one last look at him this season before the season ends. Well, it seems like that won't happen as Brian Kelly announced earlier today that Boutte will not play in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles, LA
