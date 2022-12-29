ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

'Paws of War' charity hoping to bring rescued pup 'Kilo' to US with donors help

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A Long Island non-profit needs help in its quest to bring a puppy rescued by a soldier overseas 'home' to the U.S.

An Army sergeant serving in the Middle East reportedly nursed "Kilo" back to health after rescuing him from being euthanized. An unexpected reassignment split the pair up.

Now, Nesconset-based Paws of War is working to raise money to bring Kilo here to the U.S.

You can donate by visiting the Paws of War website .

