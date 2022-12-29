ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moriches, NY

Travel back to Long Island's colonial days at Ketcham Inn in Moriches

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

On this Road Trip: Close to Home you can travel back to Long Island's colonial days.

News 12's Danielle Campbell visited the Ketcham Inn in Moriches where you can experience eating, drinking, and cooking colonial food on a hearth from the 1600s.

The Ketcham Inn has stood on the site along winding Montauk Highway since the 1600s - and although progress has marched on, it still remains as a reminder of what once there was.

The Ketcham Inn is open year round for tours, food demonstrations, and colonial catering. The Inn's book barn is chock full of specialty books and vintage records.

