Rochester, NY

Sunrise Smart Start: Abandoned hotel arrests, Title 42

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FihVF_0jxVZ4Fi00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Weather forecast: The heat is here as temperatures run well above average

Thursday starts clear for much of the region, which combined with temperatures rising to 40 before noon and the mid 40s by the end of the day, will help to really kickstart the melting process across the region. Sunshine will last until about 2 or 3pm when some clouds start to roll in above in anticipation of our late week rain maker. Despite the clouds, we’ll stay dry throughout the rest of the day and overnight into Friday.

