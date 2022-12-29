Read full article on original website
Related
Best LG C2 OLED TV deals: get the Award-winning C2 at the lowest price possible
Score the lowest prices on LG's much-admired OLED TV with this handy guide to today's best LG C2 deals.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Not Buy a Budget 5G Android Phone in 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking to buy a new budget Android phone, 5G is perhaps the last thing that you should look for. Unless you're willing to buy upper mid-range or flagship phones, we suggest you avoid 5G entirely and look for good 4G budget phones instead.
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
Phone Arena
Prepare for a new Galaxy S24 look: Samsung poaches Chief of Design from Mercedes-Benz!
We are well aware nowadays that premium smartphones are not just about hardware power — they are viewed as lifestyle accessories. Of course, if we drop $1,000 on a phone, we would appreciate if it looks like a luxurious item, and manufacturers are well aware. Samsung, Google, Apple, and anyone who dares compete with them is constantly working on producing phones that look like modern tech jewellery.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones appear in first official images
Leaks over the past few months have revealed plenty about Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series. We already know the key specs of the devices and have also seen them in CAD renders and dummy units, which have revealed a largely unchanged design from the Galaxy S22. Now, as the launch draws closer, we have our first official look at the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Leaked images of official promotional materials have confirmed the design of the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Our favorite camera phones of 2022: the standout handsets of the year
Some of our choices may be controversial, but here are the phones that impressed us most in 2022
What to expect from Samsung in 2023
Whatever the year, Samsung continually wows us with some of the most innovative, interesting and downright wondrous tech around. Here’s what we expect from Samsung in 2023. Samsung had a stellar 2022. Its mobile devices once again led the way for Android, whether it was the Galaxy S22 range or the maturing of its foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 4.
A look ahead at 2023 space exploration milestones
If you think 2023's schedule of rocket launches, Earth science missions and space discoveries can't possibly be as jam-packed as 2022, think again.
Lenovo Announces New ThinkVision Monitors Including 49-inch Dual QHD Monster
The ThinkVision P32p-30 and ThinkVision P49w-30 will arrive next spring, priced from $999.
How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Smart Home Sensor
Samsung has steadily risen in popularity over the years to become one of the most sought-after Android phone brands. In fact, according to Statista, the South Korean-based company has supplied a whopping 275 million smartphones globally in 2021 alone. As of the third quarter of 2022, Samsung represents 21.2% of all smartphones shipped globally.
Android Headlines
Samsung ropes in ex-Mercedes Design Officer to lead its smartphone design
Samsung smartphones may see some notable design changes in the coming years. The company has roped in a former Chief Design Officer from Mercedes to lead its smartphone design team. Hubert H. Lee will serve as the executive vice president and head of design at Samsung’s MX (Mobile eXperience) division.
India monitoring pharma exports to China amid COVID surge - source
Dec 31 (Reuters) - India's Ministry of Commerce has been asked to monitor exports of medicinal products and equipment to China to ensure domestic availability for any COVID-19 surges, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite & Galaxy A13 get Android 13
Another day, another Samsung device receives the Android 13 update. This has been the story for the better part of the past two months, and the story continues today. Amidst the holiday season, the company has released the big Android update for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy A13. They join more than 60 other Galaxy smartphone and tablet models at the party.
Deadline’s International Disruptors 2022: A Look Back At The Year’s Most Dynamic Global Execs
It’s been another challenging year in the world of content creation and the climate has arguably demanded more gumption and savviness from its leaders than ever before. With the business increasingly looking beyond U.S. shores for revenues and opportunities for growth, Deadline’s International Disruptors column continues to highlight some of the key executives and companies shaking up the offshore marketplace. These are the leaders who are thriving in the midst of the tidal changes so take a look back at 2022’s standouts below. ARIK KNELLER Founder of Israeli talent agency The Kneller Agency, Arik Kneller represents more than 250 clients across...
TechCrunch
India to explore prohibition of unbacked crypto in its G20 presidency
India began its year-long presidency of the Group 20 early this month. The group, which comprises 19 nations across continents and the EU, represents 85% of the world’s GDP. It also invites non-member countries including Singapore and Spain and international organizations such as World Bank and the IMF. The...
ledinside.com
TrendForce 2023 Infrared Sensing Application Market and Branding Strategies- Sensing is the Future
TrendForce 2023 Infrared Sensing Application Market and Branding Strategies focuses on four sectors with strong growth momentum, namely the consumer electronics, smart cockpit (DMS / OMS), advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) / autonomous driving, and industrial / logistics automation. As SWIR LED / VCSEL / EEL become increasingly mature, TrendForce has also explored its business opportunities, techniques, as well as product specifications and prices.
CNET
Get Up to 39% Off Anker Power Stations
It feels nearly impossible to survive without power today. Whether you want to charge your phone or tablet during a power outage or need a power station that can run an electric grill or coffee maker during a trip, having power whenever you want and wherever you go is a big priority for a lot of people. And right now Amazon has discounted select Anker power stations to keep you connected no matter what comes your way.
TechCrunch
5 promising fusion startups that aren’t unicorns — yet
Fusion power, which has always seemed like science fiction and just about as plausible, suddenly took a very tangible step toward reality. That doesn’t mean that anyone is going to hook a fusion power plant up to the grid tomorrow or even in 10 years. But it does give a boost to a field that’s been brimming with confidence of late. A confluence of advances has led to a tidal wave of startups and investments. In the last year alone, investors bet $2.7 billion on fusion startups.
Tech Times
Best Vivo 5G Mobile Phones To Buy Under 40000
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has recently become more well-known in India. Several elements contributed to Vivo phones' success in India. Today we will tell you why Vivo 5g phones under 40000 rupees are the best. First of all, they're all very affordable, which is great if you're on a budget...
Comments / 1