College Credit In High School Information Night at the Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center
The Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center is having a College Credit in High School Information Night. The evening is for parents and students entering ninth through twelfth grade in the Fall of 2023. The event will be on January 18th at 6:30 PM at the Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center. Reservations are requested for this event. During the 2021-2022 academic year, 479 students from Washington County Regional partner school districts earned a total of 4,050 credit hours, translating into a tuition cost savings of $753,207. There are many ways that the CCHS courses can be used by students; options range from taking college-level classes onsite at a high school, online courses, or taking a sequence of courses in a Career Academy at the Regional Center. Find the link to register for this event with this new story at KCIIradio.com.
Fairfield Seeking Part-Time Firefighter
The City of Fairfield Fire Department is looking to fill a part-time firefighter position in the new year. Anyone interested must submit their application by Monday, January 9. Applicants must live within five miles of the Fairfield city limits, possess a high school diploma or GED, and have a valid...
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH JIM HENRICH
On today’s program, we’re speaking with Keota Superintendent, Jim Henrich, to talk about the Keota Community Schools’ year in review.
Iowa DNR Encourages Participants For 2023 First Day Hike Challenge
With the new year approaching, the Department of Natural Resources, as well as state parks throughout Iowa, invite hikers to take part in the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge. Participants are encouraged to check into one of the more than 50 participating parks and forests on the State Park Passport through January 1. This includes Lake Darling State Park in Washington County, and Lake Macbride State Park in Johnson County. Each check-in will qualify that individual for a drawing of a free 2-night stay at a cabin at Pine Lake State Park in Eldora. Select parks will also have guided hikes available.
The Washington Economic Development Group on Child Care Needs
The Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) Executive Director Mary Audia spoke with KCII News about the childcare deficit in Washington County and what is being done to resolve the problem. According to Audia, there is an 844-slot childcare deficit in Washington County. In order to help narrow down the deficit, Audia states, “Currently here in Washington and in Kalona, we are working with some pretty big companies that want to start their own child care, and we are hoping to get a calibration of businesses and industry that are having issues and need help with their workforce and having a child care.” WEDG was able to assist a child care center in Ainsworth in finding a location with a $27,000 Child Care Challenge Grant. That allowed forty nine child care slots to be removed from the deficit. The child care center is in the Ainsworth City Building, formerly the Elementary School.
United Presbyterian Church of Washington Mission Trip to Kentucky
A Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA) mission trip to Madisonville, Kentucky, is set for February 5th through 11th. The area was hit by a tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021. There will be volunteer jobs for every level of skill to help with rebuilding. Participants will be staying at First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville. Hotel rooms are available nearby for those who wish to have a private room. RV/Campsites are also nearby. The United Presbyterian Church in Washington will pay trip fees and transportation for church members and friends of the church who stay at the church site. Participants will be responsible for meals during travel. Repair work is being coordinated by the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group. Most work will be in 12-15 homes that have been framed up by Habitat for Humanity volunteers. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not required to participate in the trip. A registration form and liability waiver form must be filled out and turned in by Jan. 6 with the $175 fee. Completed registration forms are due to the church office by January 2. If you have questions or need more information, contact Pastor Erin Kaye. You can find a link with registration forms with this story on our website at KCIIradio.com.
City of Washington Ward 2 Special Election Voting Information
Absentee ballots for the February 14, 2023, Washington City Council Ward 2 Special Election will become available on January 25 in the Washington County Auditor’s Office at the Washington County Courthouse. Absentee Ballot Request forms for mailed-out ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at the Auditor’s Office, effective immediately. Absentee voting may be done in person at the Auditor’s Office, with the deadline being 4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 13. Auditor’s Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30, and Friday, February 10. Alternatively, a ballot can be mailed to a voter if they fill out and submit a request form. The ballot request form may be obtained from the Washington County Auditor’s Office. If requesting a ballot by mail, the signed request may be delivered or mailed to the Washington County Auditor, Box 889, Washington, IA 52353, and must be received in the Auditor’s Office no later than 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14. Anyone with questions should contact the Washington County Auditor’s Office.
Cradle Of Hope Seeking Maternity Home By 2023
The Cradle of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center in Mount Pleasant was founded by Peggy Knudsen in 2006. What began as a system of support for women experiencing an unplanned pregnancy has evolved into so much more. With locations also in Fairfield, Fort Madison, and Burlington, Cradle of Hope provides such...
State Funding Awarded For Ainsworth Railroad Crossing
A major step has been taken to improve the railroad crossing on Underwood Avenue, also referred to as Old Military Road in Ainsworth. A grant totaling $58,000 was approved for the project through the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Highway-Railroad Grade Crossing Surface Repair Program. The funds will cover approximately 60% of the repairs, with the other responsibility split between Washington County, the City of Ainsworth, and Canadian Pacific Railroad.
The EMS In Washington First Full Year of Service
The City of Washington’s Emergency Medical Services unit had its first full year of service in 2022. According to Fire Chief Brendon DeLong, the unit responded to 881 calls by the end of November. Fire Chief Brendan DeLong spoke with KCII News about the benefit of having the EMS work with the Fire Team this last year. DeLong states, “We have our own team of EMS personnel also that respond just to certain medical incidents. Thankful for those groups of individuals, so we kind of have two different groups. We have the fire group and the EMS group. But we all operate together as one team. That’s really good that we have implemented that here in the last year.” The Washington EMS are often the first responders to an emergency call, providing basic assessment, first aid, and other duties on the emergency medical technician level.
Washington County Board of Supervisors appoint new Board of Health Member
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. On the agenda was an appointment to the Board of Health. A discussion was had about who should be appointed to the position. District 1 Supervisor Jack Seward states, “I would like to see someone else serve on the Public Health Board. In years passed, we’ve always had an issue with getting people to volunteer to serve on the board, and it was always who can we get, and it was always just one choice. We don’t have that this year. We had, I think, four different people put in for spots on the board. I would like to see us use one of the others to fill Connie’s spot.” Jenny Morgan was appointed to the Board of Health for a three-year term beginning on January 1st 2023.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Amber Talbot
On today’s program, we are talking with Amber Talbot from Paws and More Animal Shelter about their year in review.
The Washington Economic Development Groups Progress With Industrial Park
The Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) is marketing ten business / industrial lots in Phase I of the Washington Business Park, located adjacent to Iowa Highway 1 in southwest Washington. The Business Park is zoned I-2 Light Industrial, which includes a wide range of potential uses. Lot sizes range from .75 acres to 5.29 acres, plus a 25-acre out lot. WEDG Executive Director Mary Audia states, “At our Southwest Business Park, it’s an Industrial Park: WEDG partners with the City on that. Currently, there are four active businesses out there, established businesses. That’s been really great because the City took Buchanan Street all the way through, now it connects to Highway 1. So people can get from inside of Washington, zip onto highway 1 and shoot up, or down wherever they want to go now. So it’s also really handy for the industrial companies that are there they can get trucks on and off.” The lots benefit from built-in storm water detention in the subdivision. Utilities are available at each lot, making them ready to build on. WEDG is the primary point of contact for companies looking to make an investment in the community through expanded operations. Available buildings and sites are on Location One Information System (LOIS), an online searchable economic development database.
Larry A. “Pokey” West
The family of 81-year-old Larry A. “Pokey” West will be present to receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 1 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or the West Chester Heritage Building. Memorials may be directed to the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington.
Sulentich Stars Again for Demon Girls’ Wrestling.
Washington Demons wrestler Teegan Sulentich continued her dominant season last Monday by taking second place at 155 pounds at the Iowa City-Liberty Girls’ Invitational. Sulentich pinned her first three opponents before losing just her second bout of the season. The senior was pinned in the finals, dropping her record to 13-2.
Washington’s Hartman Signs With Western Illinois Football
One of the Washington Demons’ anchors at the line of scrimmage will be continuing his football career at the next level. Senior offensive lineman Brayden Hartman officially signed his letter of intent to play at Western Illinois last Wednesday. Hartman tells KCII Sports that he’s excited to be part of the Leathernecks.
Louisa County Sheriff’s Office To Have Extra Patrol This Weekend
With New Years Eve approaching, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has estimated 408 driving-related fatalities across the country for the upcoming weekend. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to prove them wrong. Additional patrol will be out in Louisa County this weekend, with a focus on...
Sheryl Sue Proenneke
Celebration of life services for 66-year-old Sheryl Sue Proenneke will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 30, at the First Assembly of God Church in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Interment will take place at the Spencer Cemetery in rural Stockport. A general memorial has been established.
Fairfield Man Arrested
At approximately 1:05 AM on December 23rd, Fairfield Police responded to a car accident with a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Main and Buchanan Street in Fairfield. Officers witnessed 38-year-old Jake Stottler of Fairfield in the driver’s seat while the vehicle was still running. There was a toddler in the passenger seat with only underpants and a blanket on in freezing temperatures. Stottler admitted to the officers that he was drunk. Stottler refused a breath test and other testing stating that he was too drunk to complete them. Stottler resisted arrest and physically assaulted an officer by wrapping his legs around an officers legs and squeezing, refusing to let go. Stottler was arrested for child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor, and assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor. Stottler is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.
WACO, WMU Boys’ Hoops Feature State Leaders
Some of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference’s best boys’ basketball players are racking up numbers as good as any other player in the state. Along with sitting atop the Super Conference North, WACO and Winfield-Mount Union have three players that are top-10 in the state in Class 1A in statistical categories.
