If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Child dies in house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning. The city of River Falls has identified the child as 6 year-old Zaelia Follansbee of Hudson, Wisconsin. The River Falls Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:30 early Friday morning. A neighbor, Cory Anderson, says he's the one who made the call. "I woke up to a pounding on my door and I opened it up and a lady was screaming that her house was on fire and so I looked over there and that place was engulfed in flames," Anderson...
More info released on Stillwater man found dead Christmas Day.
(Stillwater, MN) -- The medical examiner has confirmed that the body found in Baytown Township on Christmas Day is that of George Musser, the 20-year-old Stillwater man last seen alive leaving a downtown Stillwater bar early the morning before. Officials say preliminary evidence indicates Musser died from cold weather exposure, but "official cause and manner of death remains pending toxicology results." Investigators say video from traffic and surveillance cameras tracked a person matching Musser's description as he traveled "alone and on foot, leading from downtown Stillwater towards the area where his body was ultimately located." Musser's godmother told the Star Tribune that he appeared disoriented and lost. He was wearing a flannel shirt.
Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.
MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.
Minnesota Police Nab Suspect In Connection To 9 Burglaries In 6 Cities
A tip of the cap to all of those working in law enforcement out there, working the holidays and keeping us all safe. Recently it was the work of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to capture someone that was behind multiple burglaries in various cities. The St. Paul Police Department laid out the case recently on Facebook.
Man injured in shooting along Nicollet near downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening.The incident happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 16th Street. Police say that he was walking in the area when shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle.The man ran to 15th after being struck.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police did not indicate where the man's injuries were, but said he was expected to recover.The incident remains under investigation.
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme
LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
Charges: Man texted pictures of gun, made threats towards St. Paul mayor, Maplewood Mall
A man has been charged with making threats of violence towards St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and the Maplewood Mall. Andrew T. Grzywinski, 35, of St. Paul, is accused of texting a picture of an AR-15 style gun to his ex-girlfriend with a message reading: "Maplewood Mall is my idea and Mayor of St. Paul is end goal."
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
Baby suffering from hypothermia found in stolen car in Minneapolis
Minneapolis police are investigating after a baby suffering from hypothermia was rescued from a stolen car that had been left on the city’s south side.
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
Former Minneapolis officer charged with assault during Floyd riots
The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has charged a former Minneapolis police officer with 3rd degree assault in the beating of a man during the 2020 George Floyd riots.
Missing north Minneapolis girl found safe, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – The search is over for an 11-year-old Minneapolis girl who went missing Tuesday morning.Minneapolis police announced late Wednesday evening that she was "found safe and is back home."
Drunk driver with revoked license ran red light in Minneapolis fatal crash: Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old man faces felony charges in a fatal Minneapolis car crash after allegedly speeding and running a red light while intoxicated, according to court documents. The crash occurred on Nov. 18 around 2:10 a.m. on University Avenue Southeast over Highway 35 in Minneapolis. Police responded...
Charges: Meth dealer beat girlfriend, threatened to kill her
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A meth dealer is accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her, including shooting a gun at her to scare her, tying her up and interrogating her during episodes of paranoia. Don Christopher Boswell, 40, of Minneapolis, is charged via warrant on...
Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County believe a man found dead near Elko New Market on Friday morning might've crashed a stolen vehicle before dying of cold weather exposure. The Hennepin County...
