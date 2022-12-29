ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

Child dies in house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning. The city of River Falls has identified the child as 6 year-old Zaelia Follansbee of Hudson, Wisconsin. The River Falls Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:30 early Friday morning. A neighbor, Cory Anderson, says he's the one who made the call. "I woke up to a pounding on my door and I opened it up and a lady was screaming that her house was on fire and so I looked over there and that place was engulfed in flames," Anderson...
More info released on Stillwater man found dead Christmas Day.

(Stillwater, MN) -- The medical examiner has confirmed that the body found in Baytown Township on Christmas Day is that of George Musser, the 20-year-old Stillwater man last seen alive leaving a downtown Stillwater bar early the morning before. Officials say preliminary evidence indicates Musser died from cold weather exposure, but "official cause and manner of death remains pending toxicology results." Investigators say video from traffic and surveillance cameras tracked a person matching Musser's description as he traveled "alone and on foot, leading from downtown Stillwater towards the area where his body was ultimately located." Musser's godmother told the Star Tribune that he appeared disoriented and lost. He was wearing a flannel shirt.
6-year-old child found dead in fire in River Falls

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Authorities say a 6-year-old child was found dead following a fire early Friday morning in River Falls, Wisconsin. Firefighters were called to a home fire in the 1400 block of S. Wasson Lane at 4:30 a.m., according to a news release from the River Falls Fire Department.
Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.

MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.
Man injured in shooting along Nicollet near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening.The incident happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 16th Street. Police say that he was walking in the area when shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle.The man ran to 15th after being struck.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police did not indicate where the man's injuries were, but said he was expected to recover.The incident remains under investigation.
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme

LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities

Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
Charges: Meth dealer beat girlfriend, threatened to kill her

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A meth dealer is accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her, including shooting a gun at her to scare her, tying her up and interrogating her during episodes of paranoia. Don Christopher Boswell, 40, of Minneapolis, is charged via warrant on...
