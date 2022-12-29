Read full article on original website
Best LG C2 OLED TV deals: get the Award-winning C2 at the lowest price possible
Score the lowest prices on LG's much-admired OLED TV with this handy guide to today's best LG C2 deals.
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Lenovo Announces New ThinkVision Monitors Including 49-inch Dual QHD Monster
The ThinkVision P32p-30 and ThinkVision P49w-30 will arrive next spring, priced from $999.
How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Smart Home Sensor
Samsung has steadily risen in popularity over the years to become one of the most sought-after Android phone brands. In fact, according to Statista, the South Korean-based company has supplied a whopping 275 million smartphones globally in 2021 alone. As of the third quarter of 2022, Samsung represents 21.2% of all smartphones shipped globally.
Reviewed: The 10 Best Cheap Earbuds With Pricelessly Quality Sound
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Inflation seems to be kicking all of our butts. We’re seeing prices skyrocket on everything from meats to vacation packages. But there’s one consumer product that’s been relatively spared from the fiery grip of rising prices — that’d be earbuds. The best cheap earbuds are a daily and necessary accessory for most people today, so we’re calling this a win. But exactly which brands are making quality earbuds for cheap in 2023? And furthermore, how much is “cheap?” To put this into perspective,...
LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570
The LG A2 OLED can't quite match its pricier C2 and G2 siblings but it still packs a punch, especially at over $700 off...
New Intel research charts a course to trillion-transistor chip designs by 2030
Something to look forward to: Intel submitted several research papers to this year's International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM), highlighting their plans to pursue new 2D transistor materials and 3D packaging solutions. The new information backs CEO Pat Gelsinger's previous statements regarding Intel's upcoming microarchitecture design innovations. According to Intel's Gary Patton, the new advancements will keep Moore's Law alive and well for the foreseeable future.
What to expect at CES 2023: the world's biggest tech show
Technology's biggest showcase returns to Las Vegas this January but what will be the big news at CES 2023?
Samsung ropes in ex-Mercedes Design Officer to lead its smartphone design
Samsung smartphones may see some notable design changes in the coming years. The company has roped in a former Chief Design Officer from Mercedes to lead its smartphone design team. Hubert H. Lee will serve as the executive vice president and head of design at Samsung’s MX (Mobile eXperience) division.
Samsung’s Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.
What is optical module? How to choose an optical module?
When we choose an optical module, in addition to the basic packaging, transmission distance, and transmission rate, we should also pay attention to the following factors:. Fiber types can be divided into single-mode and multi-mode. The center wavelengths of single-mode optical modules are generally 1310nm and 1550nm, and they are used together with single-mode optical fibers. Single-mode optical fiber has wide transmission frequency and large transmission capacity, and is suitable for long-distance transmission. The central wavelength of the multimode optical module is generally 850nm, and it is used together with the multimode optical fiber. Multimode fiber has modal dispersion defects, and its transmission performance is worse than that of single-mode fiber, but its cost is low, and it is suitable for small capacity and short-distance transmission.
Estimated Shipments of iPhone 14 Devices in 2022 Have Been Lowered to 78.1 Million Units Due to Impact of COVID-19 Lockdown on Foxconn’s Base in Zhengzhou, Says TrendForce
The operation of Foxconn’s major manufacturing base in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou has been affected by a local COVID-19 outbreak since this October. As a result, the capacity utilization rate of the base has yet to risen above the level of 70%. The outbreak in Zhengzhou was at its worst just as Apple was trying to ramp up sales of the new iPhone models for this year (i.e., the iPhone 14 series) to a peak. Furthermore, the new Pro models have been in high demand, so Apple has kept raising their share in the overall iPhone production. Hence, Foxconn as the sole assembler of the new Pro models has been under significant strain. Besides the Zhengzhou base, Foxconn is also drawing support from its other major base located in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. However, this move still not enough to bring an immediate relief to the current capacity crunch. Given this situation, TrendForce has corrected down its projection on the total shipments of all iPhone 14 models in 2022 to 78.1 million units.
Our favorite Samsung OLED TV is $800 off today
If you just got some new tech goodies for the holidays, like a PS5, you may be looking to improve your home theater system. Why not skip straight to the best tech around, OLED? This Samsung S95B OLED TV is one of the best OLED TVs available today, and our current favorite from Samsung. The 65-inch model currently has a major discount that brings the price from $2,800 down to $2,000. While it’s not exactly cheap, this hefty price cut does make it one of the best OLED TV deals available right now. If you need the best of the best for your home theater, grab this deal before it’s gone.
Deal | Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop hits most compelling sale price yet on Amazon
The well-equipped 14-inch Windows laptop also comes with a quick Core i7-12700H, 16GB of RAM and a large SSD, which makes the Acer Swift 3 OLED a suitable machine for multimedia users with a budget of around US$1,000. OLED laptops are getting more popular by the day, as even Apple...
Redmi K60 series announced with powerful SoCs, 120Hz displays & more
Xiaomi has just announced three Redmi K60 smartphones in China, the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. These three phones do have a lot in common, but there are some differences worth pointing out. The Redmi K60 Pro is, of course, the most powerful out of the bunch....
Get Up to 39% Off Anker Power Stations
It feels nearly impossible to survive without power today. Whether you want to charge your phone or tablet during a power outage or need a power station that can run an electric grill or coffee maker during a trip, having power whenever you want and wherever you go is a big priority for a lot of people. And right now Amazon has discounted select Anker power stations to keep you connected no matter what comes your way.
Smart home trends for 2023: everything we predict for the next 12 months
As we recover from the holidays and prepare for the coming year, it's useful (and fun) to look ahead to what we can expect from 2023. As the smart home ecommerce editor for Livingetc, I have been keeping a close eye on the emerging trends, and, looking ahead to the coming months, there are a few things that stand out as prime areas for growth.
Polymer chip capacitor extends voltage range
Cornell Dubilier has extended the voltage range up to 35 VDC for its XMPL polymer chip capacitor series. Designed to meet designs that require higher voltage and capacitance, applications include high ripple current, DC output filtering, high-frequency SMPS, and DC/DC converters as well as LED lighting, SSDs, industrial instrumentation, automation, and computer peripherals.
LG SC9 and SE6 soundbars are previewed ahead of their CES 2023 launch
LG has announced that it has soundbars to introduce at CES 2023, designed to blend in perfectly with its latest TVs in terms of their "sophisticated, minimalist" design. The OEM has also revealed the new audio accessories are to be unleashed with first-gen Triple Sound Technology. This involves the integration...
