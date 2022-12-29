Read full article on original website
Arnold woman hurt in motorcycle crash in St. Louis County
Pamela L. Townsend, 46, of Arnold was seriously injured Thursday evening, Dec. 29, in a motorcycle accident on I-55 north of Hwy. 50 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:45 p.m. Townsend was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson XL883N north on the interstate and lost control,...
Man shot, killed north of downtown
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jeffery Avant, 35, of East St. Louis, was found shot in a home on Cass Avenue on Dec. 29. Police were called for a shooting at a home on Cass Avenue and found Avant shot in the chest. EMS took Avant to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
MSHP trooper struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a crash in Crawford County Saturday that left a trooper seriously injured. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday about four miles west of Sullivan on South Outer Road, which runs alongside Interstate 44. According to...
1 person dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a hit-and-run accident overnight in St. Louis. SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1. One person was killed and another taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.
Man accused of shooting at car near gas pump in Metro East
A man is behind bars and accused of shooting at a car near a gas pump in St. Clair County.
1 dead after crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A 72-year-old man was killed on Friday after a crash in St. Charles County. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a...
Breese Man Killed In St. Clair County Crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Breese man Thursday morning. The crash occurred at 6:27 AM. 60 year old Keith E. VanNess, of Breese, was reportedly traveling eastbound on US 50, just east of North Rieder road in St. Clair County, in a passenger vehicle.
Man killed in New Year's Day shooting in Jennings
JENNINGS, Mo. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a New Year's Day shooting that resulted in the death of a man in Jennings. Police said the incident happened at about 2 a.m. early Sunday in the 8800 block of...
‘It’s very dangerous’: Locals react after man dead, officer hurt in St. Louis crash
An early-morning crash in North St. Louis leaves one driver dead and one police officer injured.
1 injured after shooting inside barbershop in Alton
ALTON, Ill. — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday that left one person injured. The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Fresh Cuts IV Life barbershop on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Alton. Officers responding to the scene found one...
Man shot during fight in south St. Louis
One man was hurt after someone shot him during a fight in south St. Louis.
Authorities rescue man, chicken coop following rollover crash in Cahokia Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia Heights. Police responded to a call for a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Camp Jackson Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found a parked vehicle that was hit. They then discovered an overturned SUV down an embankment about 50 yards away. A man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.
Fatal accident involving police officer in St. Louis City
Thursday morning, emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash involving a police officer in St. Louis City.
Judge overturns Missouri man's conviction in 2011 killing
ST. LOUIS — A judge overturned a Missouri man's murder conviction in a case in which investigators failed to reveal that a witness was in a romantic relationship with the lead detective. Judge Timothy Boyer on Friday overturned Lamont Cambell's conviction in the death of Lenny Gregory III, the...
SUV stolen in Arnold recovered in St. Louis
A 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer recently was stolen from outside the 7-Eleven convenience store, 3695 West Outer Road, in Arnold. It was recovered two days later in St. Louis, Arnold Police reported. A 59-year-old Arnold woman left the SUV unlocked with the engine running at about 7:15 a.m. Dec. 16 and...
St. Louis alderman says he was questioned by police over claims he was victim of attempted carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — After allegedly falling victim to an attempted carjacking last week, St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley (D-3rd Ward) claims he was interrogated for hours by police who called into question statements he made regarding the incident. “This woman tried to insinuate I hit her with my...
More than two years after being shot to death on Christmas Eve, family of murdered South City man left without answers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The family of a South City man shot and killed while driving down South Broadway on Christmas Eve 2020 is fighting to keep his name and legacy top of mind. St. Louis City Police say Chris Rea, 21, was found dead inside his pick-up truck near...
Woman accused of trying to rob St. Louis alderman released from jail; he's questioned by police
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A woman accused of attempting to rob St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley last week said she’s “glad to be home with her family,” the same day Bosley said he was interrogated about the incident for hours by St. Louis police. Bosley, a...
