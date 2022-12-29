Northeast Ohioans favor replacement of Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters, poll shows

Read full article on original website
Cleveland.com
Man uses walking cane to crack credit union window, then boards RTA bus in Brook Park
BEREA, Ohio – An unidentified man used his walking cane to hit and damage an exterior window at Firestone Federal Credit Union, 6275 Eastland Road. It happened at about 4 p.m. Dec. 19. According to a credit union security guard and security video, the man entered the vestibule in the front of the building. The guard told the man that he was on private property and asked him to leave. The man argued with the guard and initially refused to leave the building, but eventually did so.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
Cleveland.com
Ohio sports betting promos: Score two Tipico sign up offers
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting promos are now live in the Buckey State, and customers can choose between two Tipico Ohio offer. Our links...
Bet365 Ohio promo code: score best launch day bonus now
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The online sports betting era has begun in Ohio, so lock in our bet365 Ohio promo code here to open the...
Cleveland.com
Gambling 101: Everything you need to know about sports betting in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Come Sunday, Jan. 1, a new world will open to sports enthusiasts in Ohio. Gambling, that quintessential American avocation that has pulled itself above its once seedy reputation and which continues to enjoy its niche as entertainment, is starting legally. And if the last time you...
Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo: this is how to claim the top sign up offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Barstool Sportsbook has finally touched down in Ohio, allowing new customers to take advantage of the new Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo...
Cleveland.com
PointsBet Ohio promo code: get $500 in second-chance bets this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start the new year on the right foot by taking advantage of the latest PointsBet Ohio promo code offer. The app...
DraftKings Ohio promo: Claim $200 with OH sports betting now live
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ring in the new year and the first day of mobile online sports betting with the DraftKings Ohio promo perfectly tailored...
Ohio sports betting promos: every launch offer to get right now
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Ohio sports betting promos are here and bettors can take advantage of these special launch offers. New players who...
Lucky 2022 — A look back at big lottery winners in Northeast Ohio this year
Several lucky players won over $1 million from lottery games right here in Northeast Ohio during 2022.
Cleveland.com
Special review finds state teachers pension system broke no laws, could improve transparency : The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: A rainy end to 2022. Auditor’s findings: The state’s pension system for public-school teachers is well managed but could be more rigorous and transparent when it comes to how it makes its investments and how it awards staff bonuses, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. Andrew Tobias reports that Faber released findings from a special audit on Thursday, which he ordered in response to a critical report from a consultant working for the retirees in June 2021.
'Very frustrating': Playhouse Square residents react to string of car break-ins in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.
Death toll tops 60 from historic blizzard, driver who appeared passed out in car drags Akron medic, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the dozens killed related to last week’s historic blizzard, how Ohio is helping the city...
Cleveland.com
Where does Cleveland rank among best cities for New Year’s Eve?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – First, we hear Cleveland doesn’t fare all that great in a ranking of best cities to celebrate Christmas. Now add New Year’s Eve to the list. WalletHub, the personal-finance website that analyzes data across various topics, ranked the best cities for New Year’s Eve. Cleveland was No. 60 – one position ahead of that party capital Chandler, Arizona, and one behind Memphis.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport increases parking rates for 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you plan on taking a trip out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport sometime starting next year, prepare to pay more to keep your car parked there. The airport announced its new payment structures for parking, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The following...
Cleveland.com
Family of local business owners purchases the former Carrie Cerino’s in North Royalton
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – A family of local business owners operating convenience stores, gas stations, hotels and small restaurants has acquired the former Carrie Cerino’s Italian Restaurant on Ridge Road. The family members – who purchased the Carrie Cerino’s property Dec. 9 for $500,000 under the company name...
Cleveland.com
Ohio sports betting apps: How to claim launch week sign up offers
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Roll into the new year by signing up with the five best Ohio sports betting apps. With the Buckeye State officially...
Cleveland.com
FanDuel promo code is best pick in Ohio for Browns-Commanders
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the Browns and Commanders kick off the new year, new FanDuel Ohio bettors can kick off online sports betting in...
Crash delays traffic on I-77 southbound in Stark County
Traffic is backed up after a crash on I-77 southbound in Stark County Friday night. I-77 southbound is closed beyond Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue because of the crash.
Cleveland.com
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
Cleveland.com
