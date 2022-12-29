Kalamazoo schools operations chief accused of ‘gross negligence,’ bad judgment in investigative report

Read full article on original website
Fired Kalamazoo school administrator ‘strongly disagrees’ with board’s decision
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Kalamazoo Public Schools administrator fired by the board of education said he strongly disagrees with the decision and is considering his next steps. Jim English spent 18 months as assistant superintendent of operations for Kalamazoo Public Schools before he was terminated following a special meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, Dec. 28. English’s firing by the board came 16 days after Rita Raichoudhuri abruptly resigned as the school district’s superintendent.
New public safety chief has spent 27 years with Kalamazoo department, graduated from WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI – To say Kalamazoo’s new public safety chief is familiar with the community and the department would be an understatement. David Boysen, the incoming Kalamazoo Public Safety chief, has been with the Kalamazoo department for more than 27 years. Prior to that, he attended Western Michigan University, graduating from the Kalamazoo school with his bachelor’s degree in 1995, the same year he started with KDPS.
Kalamazoo public safety chief to retire after investigation sustains harassment complaints
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley will retire Jan. 1, after a months-long investigation found he harassed employees. Coakley had been on administrative leave for more than four months while the harassment investigation was conducted. Three women made four complaints about Coakley’s behavior, according to a...
Activists skeptical about circumstances behind Kalamazoo public safety chief’s retirement
KALAMAZOO, MI – Some Kalamazoo community activists are skeptical about the departure of the city’s first Black public safety chief, saying it raises more questions about systemic racism in city government than it does about the chief’s behavior. Kalamazoo officials on Thursday, Dec. 29, announced that Kalamazoo...
iheart.com
Kalamazoo Public Schools fires administrator
KALAMAZOO (WOOD-AM) - Kalamazoo Public Schools has fired its assistant superintendent for business and operations. It's alleged Jim English paid over $91,000 to an independent foundation without the district's knowledge. English was also accused of outsourcing an administrative job without approval.
Upheaval in Kalamazoo Schools continues as board fires assistant superintendent for operations
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Just two weeks after the resignation of the Kalamazoo Schools superintendent, the school board has fired the assistant superintendent of operations. Following a two-and-a-half hour closed session, school board members voted unanimously Wednesday, Dec. 28 to terminate the contract of Jim English. English took on the role...
30-page report details harassment complaints against Kalamazoo public safety chief
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 30-page report issued by an agency contracted by the city contends that Kalamazoo’s public safety chief violated policies and professional standards in his interaction with three employees. While Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley did not commit sexual harassment, the complaints did show a...
New judge positions coming to Kalamazoo, Allegan counties
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A new judge will join both Kalamazoo and Allegan counties. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Dec. 29, creating two new judge seats, one in Kalamazoo County and one in Allegan County. The bipartisan bill was created as caseloads and populations grew in the counties,...
wlen.com
AG Nessel Urges Hope College Current/Former Students Possibly Impacted by Data Breach to Take Action
Holland, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced earlier this month to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. Hope College reported a massive data breach to the...
whtc.com
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
WWMTCw
Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Juvenile re-sentencing: Michigan juvenile lifers still wait for re-sentencing after 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted of murder in 2008 after...
Kalamazoo County scrambles to reconcile financial issues at treasurer’s office
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The chair of the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners said financial issues at the treasurer’s office could be costing the county hundreds of thousands of dollars, and he has asked the county treasurer to step down over the issues. Chair Mike Quinn, a Democrat, told MLive/Kalamazoo...
WILX-TV
Authorities seek missing Portage woman believed to be victim of violent crime
PORTAGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 35-year-old woman from Portage. Heather Mae Kelley was last seen Dec. 10 in Comstock Township. She reportedly told her children on the phone that she would be home soon. Her vehicle was recovered Dec. 11...
WWMTCw
Constance Brown Hearing Centers joins with Bronson Healthcare
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new hearing center is coming to Bronson Healthcare in January. Starting Jan. 1, Constance Brown Hearing Centers will join Bronson Healthcare, becoming Bronson Constance Brown Hearing Center, according to a release Wednesday. Bronson Healthcare: names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital. Constance Brown...
Juvenile lifer resentenced to 40-60 years in prison
A man given life in prison as a 17-year-old may be able to leave custody in 26 years after a judge resentenced him Wednesday.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks public for help in identifying shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has asked for help from the public in providing video footage of shots being fired at a Kalamazoo home early Wednesday morning. Christmas Eve shooting: Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect. The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. when someone fired...
GRPD: Woman dies in accidental shooting
A woman accidentally shot and killed herself in Grand Rapids Thursday evening, authorities say.
Suspects target 6 Grand Rapids businesses in string of burglaries
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are looking for three men accused of breaking into, or attempting to, six different Grand Rapids businesses. The suspects targeted four gas/retail stations, one liquor store and one marijuana retail store in the early morning hours on Thursday, Dec. 29, Grand Rapids police said.
WOOD
Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder
Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
