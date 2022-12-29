Read full article on original website
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after four people were shot in Whitehaven. Officers responded to the 900 block of E. Brooks Road just before 2 a.m. on Friday for a shooting. According to MPD, four people were shot. One man was pronounced dead at...
Homicide investigators on the scene after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after shots were fired in Whitehaven. Officers responded to the 900 block of E. Brooks Road just before 2 a.m. on Friday for a shooting. According to MPD, there were multiple victims and Memphis Fire told FOX13 crews did...
actionnews5.com
17-year-old shot during struggle with Memphis police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old was shot during a struggle with police officers, according to Memphis Police Department. MPD says they were called to a home on Edward Cove around 6:30 a.m. Friday where there was a Dodge Challenger that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting earlier in the morning.
Two people, including child, shot early morning in Raleigh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including a child, were taken to hospitals Thursday morning after gunfire in the Raleigh neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. on James Road. One person, an adult, was taken to Regional One Hospital in...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates car crash in Oakhaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash in Oakhaven on Thursday. The crash happened at Arnold Road and Elmridge Street. Memphis Fire Department dispatch says multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital. There is crime scene tape around the area with a large...
One critical after wreck on Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
Community seeks answers after teen is shot by MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community is calling for transparency after a 17-year-old boy was shot by a Memphis Police officer while sleeping inside a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Friday. “He appeared to have a weapon on his lap, and officers attempted to make contact with him, and that’s when the scuffle ensued,” said […]
One dead, 2 injured in massive fire at East Memphis senior community home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One was killed and two others were injured after a massive fire at an independent senior community home in East Memphis late Thursday night, Dec. 29. The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.
Teen shot during struggle over gun with MPD officers
UPDATE: The officers involved have been routinely relieved of duty pending the ongoing investigation. The officers will be identified once the debriefing process is complete. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after he was shot during a struggle over a gun with Memphis police officers on Friday in North Memphis. It began around 6:30 a.m. when […]
Person found shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed overnight in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of N. Watkins near Brown. According to Memphis Fire officials, they received a call about the shooting at 1:48 a.m. Thursday morning. MPD...
Missing man requiring feeding tube found, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a missing, endangered 65-year-old man was found Friday, cancelling the City Watch Alert for him. MPD said the man was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the 3100 block of Redbud Road in Memphis. MPD cancelled the City Watch Alert shortly after 3...
actionnews5.com
Man arrested on 17 charges after police chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man after a chase that started in Whitehaven on Dec 29. An officer spotted a silver Nissan with a broken window at the Valero gas station on Millbranch Road and Winchester Road. Officers attempted to check on the woman in the...
actionnews5.com
2 killed in crash on Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
Two 13-year-old’s among group that stole over $3K in merchandise from Memphis shoe store, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two 13-year-olds, two 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old were arrested in a shoe business robbery. On Dec. 29 at approximately 4:50 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a burglary at Valid Kixx, on Winchester Road. When officers arrived, they found a group of five people standing in front...
‘I’m supposed to be dead’: Woman run over by purse snatcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis woman says she’s thankful to be alive after being run over by a driver trying to steal her purse. The victim, who did not want to be identified, was able to drive herself to the hospital and is now recovering at home with broken ribs, a fractured shoulder blade, and […]
Suspects wanted after man gunned down in South Memphis drive-by, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least three men are on the run after a deadly shooting in South Memphis. On Dec. 26, around 12:30 a.m., MPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 5100 Block of S. Third Street. Officers were told that four people were at a gas...
1 killed, 2 critically injured in South Memphis multi-car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition Tuesday night after a multi-car crash in South Memphis. Memphis Police officers and Memphis Firefighters responded to the scene at the intersection of South Third Street and South Parkway East around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. ABC24...
LYE Academy honors slain employee
Memphis, Tenn. — On Thursday, L.Y.E Academy hosted a “Stop the Violence” expo to honor Juanita Washington, the dance school’s administrator who was killed a year ago. Memphis Police say Washington was shot in broad daylight outside of a Walgreens in Parkway Village on December 29, 2021. At least one arrest has been made in […]
West Memphis man killed in shooting
UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
actionnews5.com
Supects wanted in Christmas drive-by shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in South Memphis. MPD arrived at a home on Kerr Avenue Christmas day at 3:10 a.m., but they did not find any victims. However, officers say they found a house with a bullet hole. Officers spoke with the...
