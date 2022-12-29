ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after four people were shot in Whitehaven. Officers responded to the 900 block of E. Brooks Road just before 2 a.m. on Friday for a shooting. According to MPD, four people were shot. One man was pronounced dead at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

17-year-old shot during struggle with Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old was shot during a struggle with police officers, according to Memphis Police Department. MPD says they were called to a home on Edward Cove around 6:30 a.m. Friday where there was a Dodge Challenger that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting earlier in the morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates car crash in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash in Oakhaven on Thursday. The crash happened at Arnold Road and Elmridge Street. Memphis Fire Department dispatch says multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital. There is crime scene tape around the area with a large...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after wreck on Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Community seeks answers after teen is shot by MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community is calling for transparency after a 17-year-old boy was shot by a Memphis Police officer while sleeping inside a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Friday. “He appeared to have a weapon on his lap, and officers attempted to make contact with him, and that’s when the scuffle ensued,” said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen shot during struggle over gun with MPD officers

UPDATE: The officers involved have been routinely relieved of duty pending the ongoing investigation. The officers will be identified once the debriefing process is complete.   *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after he was shot during a struggle over a gun with Memphis police officers on Friday in North Memphis. It began around 6:30 a.m. when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man arrested on 17 charges after police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man after a chase that started in Whitehaven on Dec 29. An officer spotted a silver Nissan with a broken window at the Valero gas station on Millbranch Road and Winchester Road. Officers attempted to check on the woman in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 killed in crash on Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘I’m supposed to be dead’: Woman run over by purse snatcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis woman says she’s thankful to be alive after being run over by a driver trying to steal her purse. The victim, who did not want to be identified, was able to drive herself to the hospital and is now recovering at home with broken ribs, a fractured shoulder blade, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

LYE Academy honors slain employee

Memphis, Tenn. — On Thursday, L.Y.E Academy hosted a “Stop the Violence” expo to honor Juanita Washington, the dance school’s administrator who was killed a year ago. Memphis Police say Washington was shot in broad daylight outside of a Walgreens in Parkway Village on December 29, 2021. At least one arrest has been made in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis man killed in shooting

UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Supects wanted in Christmas drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in South Memphis. MPD arrived at a home on Kerr Avenue Christmas day at 3:10 a.m., but they did not find any victims. However, officers say they found a house with a bullet hole. Officers spoke with the...
MEMPHIS, TN

