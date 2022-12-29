With ties from Roseland, New Jersey, DJ trio Cash Cash began as longtime friends Jean Paul Makhlouf (producer, vocals) and Samuel Frisch (producer, DJ). In 2007, the group became more official when Jean Paul’s brother, Alex, came to the team as a producer and keyboardist. They spent a summer producing inside Jean Paul’s home studio and surfaced with a mass of demos, including an unperfected version of the “Party in Your Bedroom.” They made up the name Cash Cash in 2008 and signed with the sought after label, Universal. “Party in Your Bedroom” also found its way onto their first mini album release for the label, a self-titled EP that dropped that October. Following that release, they also put their producing skill to work by remixing for acts like Krewella, Capital Cities, Kelly Clarkson, and Bruno Mars. Their official full-length album, Take It to the Floor, released in 2009 and was advertised by touring which included Metro Station and Tyga.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO