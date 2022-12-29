Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
mxdwn.com
Cash Cash at E11even on Jan. 15th
With ties from Roseland, New Jersey, DJ trio Cash Cash began as longtime friends Jean Paul Makhlouf (producer, vocals) and Samuel Frisch (producer, DJ). In 2007, the group became more official when Jean Paul’s brother, Alex, came to the team as a producer and keyboardist. They spent a summer producing inside Jean Paul’s home studio and surfaced with a mass of demos, including an unperfected version of the “Party in Your Bedroom.” They made up the name Cash Cash in 2008 and signed with the sought after label, Universal. “Party in Your Bedroom” also found its way onto their first mini album release for the label, a self-titled EP that dropped that October. Following that release, they also put their producing skill to work by remixing for acts like Krewella, Capital Cities, Kelly Clarkson, and Bruno Mars. Their official full-length album, Take It to the Floor, released in 2009 and was advertised by touring which included Metro Station and Tyga.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Miami
Miami might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Miami.
World of Beer is Headed Back to Palm Beach County
The brand will return to South Florida with a new, company-run location
Children ring in new year at Town Center at Boca Raton
The new year is nearly upon us. But in some families, not everyone is able to stay up until midnight to ring in 2023.
The Jerk Stop to Open in Pembroke Pines
Tropical Twist Jamaican Bakery + Cafe is rebranding under new ownership
kbindependent.org
No cigarettes on Miami Beach, but KB unlikely to follow
Starting New Year’s Day, you can still wear bikinis on the beaches of Miami Beach, but forget about showing any butts — cigarette butts, that is. A smoking ban is being implemented Sunday after the stroke of midnight at all Miami Beach municipal parks and public beaches. Under the new measure, a person can be fined $100 and spend up to 60 days in jail for a first-time violation.
Best in our backyard: West Palm ranks on best places to live in Florida
We already know that we live in paradise. And a travel magazine around for more than eight decades agrees. Travel + Leisure recently named West Palm Beach as one of the nine best places to live in Florida. The qualities that ticked the magazine’s boxes were the city’s proximity to...
secretmiami.com
Tickets To This Pirate-Themed Cocktail Experience In Fort Lauderdale Are Now On Sale
An incredibly entertaining Pirates and Rum Experience is coming to Fort Lauderdale, and tickets are now on sale. Prepare for a night packed with real-life tales and legends of the Pirates of the South Seas and, of course, plenty of rum! Tickets include four specialty rum-based cocktails that will complement each story during this spirited show on February 2 and February 4 at Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale.
rtands.com
Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
travelawaits.com
8 Unique Things To Do In Downtown Fort Lauderdale, According To A Frequent Visitor
I first discovered Fort Lauderdale, Florida, back in both my and the city’s youth. We were both on spring break — so to speak — as it had a Where the Boys Are reputation back then. It was all about the beach. Through the years, we’ve both...
No Injuries In Boca Raton Boat Grounding
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — No one was injured when an empty boat grounded itself in Boca Raton on Thursday. There was no one on board because sources tell BocaNewsNow.com that the four friends on the boat fell off in rough seas. The boaters […]
luxury-houses.net
This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million
2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
thewestsidegazette.com
Giving back to the South Florida Community means so much to Chico The Virgo
To the South Florida Community means so much to Chico The Virgo, who has been an award-winning Radio On-Air Personality for 50 years. As a native of South Florida, Chico has done much work and provided services at no cost to support many causes. Creating the Sylvester Wesley Foundation 501(c) 3 is his way to give back to victims of Sickle Cell Anemia and the underserved in South Florida. And, during the holiday season of 2022, he wanted to give warm blankets and a hot breakfast to the Senior Citizens in Northwest Pompano Beach.
No more Shenanigans: Hollywood pub shuts after 30 years, and here’s where it’s heading next
Don Shula ate here. So did his wife, Mary Anne. Dwyane Wade passed through. So did Jeff Conine, Dan Marino and Joe DiMaggio (a personal high mark). None of these moments, memorialized in a photo collage in the back of the bar, will be what owner Patrick Utter remembers most about Hollywood’s Shenanigans Sports Pub, which abruptly shut down on Christmas Eve after 30 years. “It’s going to be the ...
pointpubs.com
Whit’s Frozen Custard Store Planned For Corner of U.S. 1 and NE 49th Street
Plans are in the works for the vacant building at the southeast corner of North Federal Highway and NE 49th Street in Lighthouse Point to become a Whit’s Frozen Custard store. Whit’s Frozen Custard opened its first location in 2003 in Granville, Ohio, and now has over 70 stores...
WSVN-TV
Two cars collide on I-95
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dangerous drive on a South Florida interstate. Two cars smashed into each other and a guardrail on Interstate 95, Friday morning. The incident happened near Davie Boulevard. One person was pinned inside a vehicle and needed to be extricated. That victim and several...
Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach
Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
Miami New Times
Miami's Last Sears Store Eyed for Dense Residential Development
Wary residents of the historic Coral Gate community are in talks with a large-scale developer who wants to tear down a nearby 68-year-old Sears and build a modern residential and retail complex in its place. Raanan Katz of RK Centers, which holds more than ten million square feet of commercial...
stupiddope.com
Living Large! Take a Look Inside the Aston Martin Miami Penthouse
It is expected that residences in Miami named after the illustrious car brand Aston Martin would be as posh as their vehicles. If you surmised that, you would be absolutely right. Going far beyond luxury though, the Aston Martin Miami Penthouse spans three floors of the residences, for 20,000 square foot (ca. 1,858 m²) of glorious lodging that is on the market as we speak.
floridaweekly.com
Stores, bakery open at Wellington Green
Three new businesses have opened at The Mall at Wellington Green. BoxLunch — A gift and novelty retailer, BoxLunch opened on Oct. 22. Known for providing free meals to people in need for every $10 customers spend, the 2,373-square-foot store showcases collections of pop culture-themed merchandise, ranging from T-shirts and accessories to collectibles and home goods. Info: 561- 437-6106 or boxlunch.com.
