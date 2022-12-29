Blood drive held in Coram for brave 4-year-old boy battling leukemia

The Coram Fire Department hosted a blood drive on Thursday in honor of a 4-year-old boy who is bravely battling leukemia.

Leonardo Portillo was recently diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer that affects white blood cells.

Portillo is currently being treated at Stony Brook Children's Hospital and needs multiple blood transfusions.

The drive took place from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the department's headquarters, 303 Middle County Road.