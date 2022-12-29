ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
MANHATTAN, KS
K-StateSports

Belonging on the National Landscape

The theme of the day was "we belong." As Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and Alabama head coach Nick Saban shook hands behind the Allstate Sugar Bowl trophy in the ballroom at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana, at their final news conference on Friday, it really set in — that No. 9 K-State will face No. 5 Alabama at 11 a.m. Saturday at Caesars Superdome to decide which teams gets the trophy.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Don't be surprised if many Kansas State players return for 2023

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The theme of K-State's focus on playing Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday showed up at the second day of press conferences in New Orleans. These Wildcats are bonded and eager to play more football together, starting with the Sugar Bowl and quite possibly into next season if the talk of significant players returning from 2023 turns into reality.
MANHATTAN, KS
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Tony Mitchell explains why he signed with Alabama

Tony Mitchell kept his commitment to Alabama and signed with Crimson Tide over hard late pushes from Auburn and Texas A&M. Touchdown Alabama caught up with the five-star prospect after the first Under Armour All-America practice to discuss his decision to sign with the Tide. The interview can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WIBW

Many fans getting ready for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people in Manhattan are gearing up for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. With it being on New Year’s Eve a lot of people are getting excited to celebrate before the New Year comes. Jared Becker, catering manager for Powercat Sports Grill, said everyone is getting ready for the big-time showdown.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Child hospitalized in accidental shooting in northeast Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Geary County deputies are investigating after what they believe is an accidental shooting that hospitalized a child on Friday. A news release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 30 at 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. When […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Life of the party: Aggieville ready for New Years Eve

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan is the place to be this weekend. Aggieville already has its namesake little apple up and ready to drop this New Year’s Eve, but that is just one of the many reasons locals and out-of-towners will be flocking to Aggieville this Saturday. On Saturday, Aggieville will be packed with people ready […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Riley Co. Police release photos of Ogden shooting suspects

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police released photos Friday of three people suspected in an overnight shooting in Ogden. RCPD said surveillance video shows a car arriving in the 600 block of S. Walnut St. in Ogden around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Authorities said several people were involved in the shooting, but no one was injured.
OGDEN, KS
1350kman.com

Butler speaks on decision to vote against new city manager contract

Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr saw his contract renewed by city commissioners in December, though one member of the board thinks it’s time for a change in city administration. “I have some general issues with how the city was run last year,” says Commissioner Wynn Butler. The Commission...
