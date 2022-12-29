Read full article on original website
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
Sporting News
What channel is Alabama vs. Kansas State on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2022 Sugar Bowl
The 2022 Sugar Bowl figures to be a fun matchup, with No. 5 Alabama taking on No. 9 Kansas State in New Orleans. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young — the Heisman Trophy winner in 2021 and a Heisman candidate in 2022 — is slated to play against the Big 12 champion Wildcats in what is expected to be his last college football game.
Saban Takes Veiled Shot at Players Who Transferred Out at Sugar Bowl Podium
The Crimson Tide coach gave a vague statement that appeared to take a shot at players who left the program.
Crimson Tide defense, Nick Saban make ugly history not seen since 1958 in Sugar Bowl
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are well in control of the 2022 Sugar Bowl, leading the Kansas State Wildcats 42-13 at the time of this publication. Although Saban and company likely won’t care about this stat as long as they get the win, Alabama gave up one of the longest plays from scrimmage in the history of the bowl game.
K-StateSports
Belonging on the National Landscape
The theme of the day was "we belong." As Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and Alabama head coach Nick Saban shook hands behind the Allstate Sugar Bowl trophy in the ballroom at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana, at their final news conference on Friday, it really set in — that No. 9 K-State will face No. 5 Alabama at 11 a.m. Saturday at Caesars Superdome to decide which teams gets the trophy.
Daily Delivery: Don't be surprised if many Kansas State players return for 2023
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The theme of K-State's focus on playing Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday showed up at the second day of press conferences in New Orleans. These Wildcats are bonded and eager to play more football together, starting with the Sugar Bowl and quite possibly into next season if the talk of significant players returning from 2023 turns into reality.
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas State
The 24th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) close out the calendar year by kicking off Big 12 Conference play on the road at Kansas State (11-1) Saturday night at 7 p.m. EST. It's been a while since these two teams have played thanks to a little Christmas break that was much...
Everything Will Anderson said in his Sugar Bowl press conference
NEW ORLEANS – Alabama linebacker Will Anderson and four of his defensive teammates met with reporters at the Sheraton New Orleans to preview the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State. Below is everything Anderson said in his Thursday availability. Q. Obviously, both teams have no opt...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Tony Mitchell explains why he signed with Alabama
Tony Mitchell kept his commitment to Alabama and signed with Crimson Tide over hard late pushes from Auburn and Texas A&M. Touchdown Alabama caught up with the five-star prospect after the first Under Armour All-America practice to discuss his decision to sign with the Tide. The interview can be streamed below:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: Putting John Calipari on the hot seat, Alabama stays dominant and a surprise unbeaten team
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. I don’t want...
WIBW
Many fans getting ready for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people in Manhattan are gearing up for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. With it being on New Year’s Eve a lot of people are getting excited to celebrate before the New Year comes. Jared Becker, catering manager for Powercat Sports Grill, said everyone is getting ready for the big-time showdown.
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile's Press-Register will soon go all-digital. In Birmingham, where people have been reading the paper since the late 1800s, the news hasn't been easy.
Child hospitalized in accidental shooting in northeast Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Geary County deputies are investigating after what they believe is an accidental shooting that hospitalized a child on Friday. A news release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 30 at 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. When […]
WATCH LIVE: From Aggieville, Manhattan's Little Apple Drop
Watch live from 12th and Moro in Aggieville as the Apple drops to signal the start of the new year. Live stream will start at 11:30pm, click here.
Life of the party: Aggieville ready for New Years Eve
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan is the place to be this weekend. Aggieville already has its namesake little apple up and ready to drop this New Year’s Eve, but that is just one of the many reasons locals and out-of-towners will be flocking to Aggieville this Saturday. On Saturday, Aggieville will be packed with people ready […]
Sheriff: Juvenile injured in accidental shooting at rural Kan. home
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accidental shooting. Just before 9p.m. Friday, the Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound, according to a media release. During the investigation it was revealed to deputies the...
WIBW
Man suspected in theft of $4,500 worth of men’s cologne from Manhattan business
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of 45 bottles of men’s fragrance from a Manhattan business. The theft was reported around 10;15 a.m. Saturday at the Ulta Beauty store in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center. According to Riley County police, an unknown...
Woman allegedly forged $10K check written by Kan. school district
USD 383 -Manhattan-Odgen schools reported a $10,832 check they wrote to Thermal Comfort Air, Inc. was altered by a 25-year-old woman who attempted to cash it at Landmark National Bank in Manhattan. Police released no additional details early Thursday.
WIBW
Riley Co. Police release photos of Ogden shooting suspects
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police released photos Friday of three people suspected in an overnight shooting in Ogden. RCPD said surveillance video shows a car arriving in the 600 block of S. Walnut St. in Ogden around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Authorities said several people were involved in the shooting, but no one was injured.
1350kman.com
Butler speaks on decision to vote against new city manager contract
Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr saw his contract renewed by city commissioners in December, though one member of the board thinks it’s time for a change in city administration. “I have some general issues with how the city was run last year,” says Commissioner Wynn Butler. The Commission...
