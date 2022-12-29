ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LONDON (AP) — Any New Year’s resolution by Tottenham to stop conceding the first goal lasted less than one day as Aston Villa continued its revival under Unai Emery with a 2-0 away win in the Premier League on Sunday. Antonio Conte’s side has now conceded first in its last 10 matches with Tottenham fifth in the standings following its latest disappointment. Emiliano Buendia took advantage of an error by Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal to open the scoring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Douglas Luiz doubled the advantage to secure a second consecutive away league victory for midtable Villa, which has won three of its last four league games. Tottenham has endured a poor string of results with just two victories in the club’s last seven games undermining its push for a top-four finish.
