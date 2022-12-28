Read full article on original website
KRDO
Search for suspect accused of beating and killing a 70-year-old Thornton man on Christmas Day
THORNTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a man accused of beating a 70-year-old man on Christmas Day, resulting in his death. According to the Thornton Police Department, officers were called to Thirsty's Sports Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave. at 9:59 p.m. on Dec. 25. At the scene, police found a 70-year-old man who had been punched, kicked, and seriously injured.
ifiberone.com
Arrest warrant issued for Moses Lake man accused of running over his mother
MOSES LAKE — A 29-year-old man has been charged with vehicular assault after investigators say he ran over his mother in November near Moses Lake. Along with the vehicular assault charge, Raymond A. Surber was also charged Thursday with hit-and-run, according to court records. An arrest warrant was also issued on Thursday, with bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors say Surber currently has three active warrants in district court for failing to appear in court.
Man charged with the murders of 2 under I-70
Police discovered Mutch sleeping about 15 feet from where the first victim was found.
Aurora police seek suspects in smash-and-grab burglaries
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has released photos of a vehicle they say was involved in a series of recent burglaries. Police said the black Lincoln MKT pictured below has been connected to a string of smash-and-grab style burglaries of ATMs and cash registers. APD said...
Victim in Christmas Day beating identified, suspect still at-large
The Adams and Broomfield county coroners identified the man who was beaten to death Christmas Day after backing into someone's vehicle. Manuel Osvaldo Jacquez-Machado, 69, died at North Suburban Medical Center Monday, according to a Thursday news release from the coroner's office. Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, Thornton police officers responded to Thirsty’s Sports Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave., where officers found Jacquez-Machado, who had been punched and kicked...
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says Police
Active shooter throws Molotov cocktail into Jehovah's witness center in ColoradoPhoto byINC. In a Jehovah's Witness facility in Thornton, Colorado, a husband fatally shot his wife before shooting himself in the head. The bomb squad was called in because of a "suspect item."
Major Crimes Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting in Aurora
The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.
Driver, car wanted in deadly Christmas Day assault
Police are looking for a driver and vehicle that were involved in the deadly assault that killed a 69-year-old man on Christmas Day.
washingtonstatenews.net
No-Chase Laws Prevent Richland Police from Catching Burglary Suspect
Another example of how the 2021 laws passed by the state legislature are affecting law enforcement. Richland Officer not able to directly chase car theft suspect. Wednesday, Richland Police received a call about a possible burglary taking place in North Richland. When officers arrived, they saw the suspect fleeing, they jumped in a maroon sedan and sped off.
Suspect in custody following deadly shooting on Salem Street
A man is in custody following a deadly shooting that left one man dead on South Salem Street in Aurora. Homicide suspect, 22-year-old C Vontae Smith, was arrested this afternoon by authorities and is facing first-degree murder charges. According to authorities, Smith was an acquaintance of the victim who was killed. According to the Aurora Police Department press release, officers received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of S Peoria Street around 3:30 a.m. Officers responded to the call where the victim was found lying outside with a gunshot wound. The incident was near the intersection by E Alameda Avenue. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released by authorities.According to authorities, charges against Smith will be filed into the 18th Judicial District. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives ask anyone with information about this incident, who has not spoken to investigators, to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers or Agent Matthew Longshore in the Public Affairs Unit at 720-432-5095.
KKTV
Two people injured in officer involved shooting after alleged bank robbery in Thornton
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A man and woman are recovering after allegedly being shot by an officer during a bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon in Thornton. Police say that officers were called to the Wells Fargo located at 12040 Colorado Boulevard for an armed robbery. They say that the man and woman displayed guns when walking into the bank.
9News
Denver Police seek information on 2014 cold case murder
Toshio Gilmore, 33, was found fatally shot on Dec. 31, 2014. Gilmore's family and police ask for anyone with information on the murder to come forward.
1310kfka.com
K9 helps apprehend suspect in Greeley
Two men were arrested after police found them in a stolen vehicle. Police were called to the Old Navy in Greeley, where the stolen vehicle was spotted. The men fled, and a half-hour later, were spotted driving recklessly on Highway 34. A state trooper nearby said he heard multiple gunshots and saw the men fleeing on foot. A 39-year-old man was arrested without incident, but the driver, 26-year-old Gerardo Castro fled into an open field and hid in thick vegetation. A police K9 then took him to custody. He was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and obstruction after being treated at a local hospital for cold exposure.
Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspects
Authorities in Denver are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two robbery suspects.According to the Denver Police Department, the two suspects are wanted for a robbery that took place on the 4700 block of North Tower road on Dec. 14 around 2:35 a.m.The suspects are described by the victim as two white males. Both suspects were described to be standing approximately 6 feet tall and between the ages of 22 and 29. One suspect was described to be of slim build, while the other is of medium build, according to police. Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in an SUV which is believed to be a champagne-colored or dark gold Chevrolet Tahoe. Police say anyone with additional information on the suspects is encouraged to contact the Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-936-7867.
70-year-old Thornton man beaten to death after backing into vehicle
A 70-year-old man was seriously beaten on Christmas Day in Thornton and died a day later, according to police, who have asked for the public’s help in finding his killer. Shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday, Thornton police officers responded to Thirsty’s Sports Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave., where officers learned the 70-year-old man had been punched and kicked after backing into another man’s vehicle, according to a news release from the Thornton Police Department. ...
15-year-old killed in Denver shooting
DENVER — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday in west Denver, and Denver Police are asking the public for tips in the investigation. Officers responded to shooting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1655 N. Grove Street, near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue. The victim,...
Suspect arrested in fatal Denver park shooting
Denver Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in Monday's fatal shooting at Berkeley Lake Park, according to a news release. Police arrested Miguel Piria, 22, on Wednesday as a suspect in the shooting after Piria turned himself in. Police responded to the call Monday about a person shot in the area...
1310kfka.com
Man beaten in Christmas Day attack in Thornton dies, suspect wanted
A 70-year-old man, who was brutally attacked in Thornton Christmas Day, has died. Police said the victim was punched and kicked after backing into another person’s car near Thirsty’s Pub on the 1200 block of East 104th Avenue. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries and died Monday. Police are still looking for the man’s attacker, who they say has red or blonde hair that’s at least shoulder length and a red or blonde beard. He may have fled the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black vinyl-wrapped hood and a large roof rack. They suspect his vehicle has front end damage.
Arapahoe County deputy dies while on duty
A first responder in Arapahoe County suffered a major health crisis on Wednesday and unfortunately died as a result.
Man killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — No arrests have been made after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alton Street. Officers found the victim inside an apartment, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
