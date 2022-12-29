Read full article on original website
Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report
Instacart has reportedly cut its valuation another 20% to $10 billion, which is down from $13 billion in October.
ValueWalk
The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Analysts are rewarding stocks like Netflix when they provide good news. Nike stock is also ready to move higher on a wave of analysts’ support. Biogen is the most upgraded stock and offers outperformance in the healthcare sector. The outlook for 2023 is very cloudy, as seen in the...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, Cal-Maine Foods, Southwest and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The airline stock rose 3.7%, paring back losses from the previous session when it dropped more than 5%. Severe disruptions at Southwest Airlines have drawn outsized criticism from frustrated travelers, who have dealt with thousands of canceled flights from airlines this week because of winter weather. Southwest Airlines canceled another 60% of its flights on Wednesday. According to The Dallas Morning News, it's expected to restore its full schedule on Friday.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
From TerraUSD's meltdown to the collapse of a $32 billion crypto empire, here is a full timeline of the crypto market's year in 2022
The industry endured a series of collapses, including FTX, algorithmic stablecoin UST, and centralized lender Celsius, to name just a few.
Zacks.com
Chevron (CVX), Hyzon to Invest in Renewable Fuels Company
CVX - Free Report) has committed to partner with Hyzon Motors (. HYZN - Free Report) , according to a filing with the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission by the fuel-cell truck manufacturer. Per the agreement, Chevron’s New Energies division and Hyzon Zero Carbon — a subsidiary of the New...
Zacks.com
Is Fulton Financial (FULT) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
FULT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 28th
RRR - Free Report) : This company which develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Price and Consensus. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend
Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
Zacks.com
Why it is Worth Buying Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Right Away
PSX - Free Report) has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2022 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year surge of 241.2%. What's Favoring the Stock?. PSX has a diversified business model, with a significant presence in...
Zacks.com
3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge
Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
NASDAQ
Why Dr. Pepper Could Be a Good Investment As It Gains Ground Against Rivals
Dr. Pepper has long stood in the shadow of Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the soft-drink wars, and that’s not likely to change any time soon. Even so, some stock market experts say Keurig Dr Pepper’s (KDP) current valuation could make it a better short-term bet than either Coca-Cola or PepsiCo.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) a Buy Now?
Amazon (AMZN) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this online retailer have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
Zacks.com
Comcast's (CMCSA) Project Up Helps in Philadelphia Expansion
CMCSA - Free Report) has been focusing on strengthening its brand and footprint through its Project Up program across the United States. It has distributed more than $4.3 million in grants to 30 non-profit organizations across Philadelphia, which support digital adoption and skill training for residents in 2022. Project UP...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 30th
DHC - Free Report) owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 320% downward over the last 60 days. Palomar Holdings, Inc. (. PLMR - Free Report) is an insurance holding company that...
Zacks.com
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
NASDAQ
Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this biopharmaceutical company have returned -8% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Assertio (ASRT) This Year?
ASRT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2022: BP,LFG,SPH,MRO,LKCO
Energy stocks resumed Wednesday's decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index still was dropping 3.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.0%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 27th
BXRX - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes products for hospitals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37% over the last 60 days. Baudax Bio, Inc. Price and Consensus. Baudax Bio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Baudax Bio, Inc. Quote. SouthState Corporation...
