WLOS.com
Asheville left residents in 'unsafe and alarming situation,' one council member says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer on Friday stressed the urgency to repair the city’s water system, which has failed, in part, and left thousands of customers without for much of the week. But some Asheville residents have taken to social media to criticize the city's...
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville Water service update: 8:00 p.m., December 29
The City of Asheville staff was able to make continued progress today in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Water crews will remain in the field overnight as we continue necessary repairs and monitor the system as it recharges. Service restoration today. The majority of Mills...
WLOS.com
Aggravation increases even as an end to Asheville water outages looms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Most Asheville residents without water can expect their service to resume sometime Friday, according to David Melton, director of water resources for the city of Asheville. Tens of thousands of people have been affected by outages, many now going several days without running water, and...
WLOS.com
Map shows how widespread Asheville water outages are
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Outages that began Saturday have left nearly 39,000 customers scrambling to find water to drink, bathe and even flush toilets. According to the city, there were two impact zones -- one to the south and another to the west. The largest area (in pink) was...
WLOS.com
Asheville leaders fall short of water restoration goal as outage nears 1-week mark
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville leaders issued a disappointing update Friday regarding widespread water outages. David Melton, director of water resources, announced the city fell short of its previous restoration estimate. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to make the goal of having full water service by the end...
avlwatchdog.org
Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus
The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
WLOS.com
Where's the water? One restaurant owner calls for more accountability from city officials
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As widespread water woes continue across the city of Asheville, one restaurant owner is demanding city leaders be held accountable. Since Monday, Cantina Louie has been without water. A sign on the door says, "Closed due to Asheville Waterline Shut Down." “I do [think city...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe prepares for trash collection fee increase
Buncombe County residents are paying more to buy just about everything than they were a year ago — according to the latest available figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate for the region including Buncombe was 8.1% as of October. Come 2023, they’ll be paying more to get rid of that stuff as well.
FOX Carolina
Asheville water director gives update on outage
Troopers said an SUV ran off the roadway on U.S. 123 near Central. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a shooting on Friday night along Winston Drive. Firework sales steady, despite inflation, supply chain disruptions. Updated: 54 minutes ago. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The...
whqr.org
Updated: Asheville officials say they'll work through weekend as residents face sixth day without water
Are you or your business affected by the Asheville area water outages? Share your experiences by recording a voice memo or emailing voices@bpr.org. As many Asheville residents continue to wait for water restoration, the City of Asheville held a second press conference at 4:30 pm Friday. Water Resources Director David Melton said water distribution continues to improve and provided updates on areas where water is or will be flowing through taps soon.
FOX Carolina
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
WLOS.com
Hearts with Hands helps more than 300 people amid Asheville water outage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hearts with Hands gave out bottles and jugs of water at its Warren Wilson Road location on Thursday, Dec. 29, to help folks dealing with water outages around Asheville. In just two days, the nonprofit says it has provided water for over 300 people. Leaders...
WLOS.com
Canton, Evergreen Packaging take steps to restore water to about 100 homes
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Canton leaders called an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss an ongoing water crisis. Canton leaders said about 100 homes remain without water, but they expect service to be restored for everyone by Saturday morning. “It's quite depressing. You don't realize how much of a...
avlwatchdog.org
Year in Review: A Look Back at Equity Erased
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. Local and state law enforcement officers entered the Biltmore Park home of Lisa K. Roberts in the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2022, with warrants to search her home, seize her records, and arrest her on nine felony counts of notarizing an action by fraud or forgery.
tribpapers.com
New County School Superintendent Fields Questions & Comments
Woodfin – Woodfin Town Council dealt with just a few items at their December meeting on Tuesday (Dec. 20). The meeting was called to order, and the agenda was approved without any changes. On the consent agenda, the council approved the minutes from the November regular meeting and approved...
WLOS.com
2022 in Review: A look at this year's top stories from across Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — From snowstorms to high winds, heartbreak to harrowing tales, it's been a year full of major headlines across Western North Carolina. Here's a look at the top viewed stories from each month. JANUARY. The year started off with a major snowstorm for many across the...
Asheville: Water restoration won't be complete Friday night
A western North Carolina city that faced water outages in recent days says that it won't be able to meet its goal of restoring service to all customers by Friday night.
skisoutheast.com
An Ode to NC Mountains
Many times in life we are faced with decisions upon where to live. I started to get that antsy feeling . . . The feeling that there is (still) something bigger around the corner. The question had even been welling-up . . . ‘Am I beginning to outgrow the SE region’? Are the adventures becoming less rosy?
WLOS.com
Bursting pipes in empty homes leaves Highlands water supply vulnerable
HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is not the only area of Western North Carolina dealing with water outages right now. Bursting pipes in Highlands forced leaders to take urgent action after severe weather, for a time, threatened the mountain town's water supply. It was the combination of subzero temperatures...
WLOS.com
Despite water outage, emergency services remain available
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department wants to assure residents, even if they do not have water, they are able to help in an emergency. "The Asheville Fire Department and all fire departments actually have contingency plans so if a fire occurs, we definitely will have water available," said Kelly Klope, public information officer with the Asheville Fire Department.
