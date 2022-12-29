ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Xpress

City of Asheville Water service update: 8:00 p.m., December 29

The City of Asheville staff was able to make continued progress today in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Water crews will remain in the field overnight as we continue necessary repairs and monitor the system as it recharges. Service restoration today. The majority of Mills...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Aggravation increases even as an end to Asheville water outages looms

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Most Asheville residents without water can expect their service to resume sometime Friday, according to David Melton, director of water resources for the city of Asheville. Tens of thousands of people have been affected by outages, many now going several days without running water, and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Map shows how widespread Asheville water outages are

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Outages that began Saturday have left nearly 39,000 customers scrambling to find water to drink, bathe and even flush toilets. According to the city, there were two impact zones -- one to the south and another to the west. The largest area (in pink) was...
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus

The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe prepares for trash collection fee increase

Buncombe County residents are paying more to buy just about everything than they were a year ago — according to the latest available figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate for the region including Buncombe was 8.1% as of October. Come 2023, they’ll be paying more to get rid of that stuff as well.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville water director gives update on outage

Troopers said an SUV ran off the roadway on U.S. 123 near Central. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a shooting on Friday night along Winston Drive. Firework sales steady, despite inflation, supply chain disruptions. Updated: 54 minutes ago. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
whqr.org

Updated: Asheville officials say they'll work through weekend as residents face sixth day without water

Are you or your business affected by the Asheville area water outages? Share your experiences by recording a voice memo or emailing voices@bpr.org. As many Asheville residents continue to wait for water restoration, the City of Asheville held a second press conference at 4:30 pm Friday. Water Resources Director David Melton said water distribution continues to improve and provided updates on areas where water is or will be flowing through taps soon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

City of Asheville works to restore water to residents

With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Canton, Evergreen Packaging take steps to restore water to about 100 homes

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Canton leaders called an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss an ongoing water crisis. Canton leaders said about 100 homes remain without water, but they expect service to be restored for everyone by Saturday morning. “It's quite depressing. You don't realize how much of a...
CANTON, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Year in Review: A Look Back at Equity Erased

Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. Local and state law enforcement officers entered the Biltmore Park home of Lisa K. Roberts in the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2022, with warrants to search her home, seize her records, and arrest her on nine felony counts of notarizing an action by fraud or forgery.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

New County School Superintendent Fields Questions & Comments

Woodfin – Woodfin Town Council dealt with just a few items at their December meeting on Tuesday (Dec. 20). The meeting was called to order, and the agenda was approved without any changes. On the consent agenda, the council approved the minutes from the November regular meeting and approved...
WOODFIN, NC
skisoutheast.com

An Ode to NC Mountains

Many times in life we are faced with decisions upon where to live. I started to get that antsy feeling . . . The feeling that there is (still) something bigger around the corner. The question had even been welling-up . . . ‘Am I beginning to outgrow the SE region’? Are the adventures becoming less rosy?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Bursting pipes in empty homes leaves Highlands water supply vulnerable

HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is not the only area of Western North Carolina dealing with water outages right now. Bursting pipes in Highlands forced leaders to take urgent action after severe weather, for a time, threatened the mountain town's water supply. It was the combination of subzero temperatures...
HIGHLANDS, NC
WLOS.com

Despite water outage, emergency services remain available

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department wants to assure residents, even if they do not have water, they are able to help in an emergency. "The Asheville Fire Department and all fire departments actually have contingency plans so if a fire occurs, we definitely will have water available," said Kelly Klope, public information officer with the Asheville Fire Department.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy