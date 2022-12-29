Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
Avian flu suspected in deaths of dozens of geese in South Dakota
The carcasses of dozens of geese were found near Canyon Lake over, city and state officials said Thursday.
kotatv.com
Quiet weather as we close 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rather benign weather can be expected today and New Year’s Eve as high pressure move overhead. We’ll see more sunshine today than yesterday with highs in the 40s in many areas. New Year’s Eve will be mild but with increasing clouds from the...
KEVN
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
rcgov.org
Officials Retrieving Dozens of Dead Geese at Canyon Lake
**GFP: birds are likely victims of Avian Influenza condition. **City working with State GFP officials; providing advice to public. RAPID CITY, SD—City officials indicate dozens of dead geese have been recovered in the Canyon Lake area this week, probable victims of Avian Flu. City Parks and Recreation staff retrieved...
sdpb.org
Spending bill paves way for state to purchase Gilt Edge Mine site
Congress is greenlighting South Dakota’s plan to purchase 266 acres of land around the Gilt Edge Mine superfund site. The December omnibus bill contains language directing the U.S. Forest Service to sell the parcel to the state. Congressed passed the bill earlier this month. President Joe Biden signed it Thursday.
Flying Magazine
Look Out, Rapid City!
It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
KEVN
Lead deadwood streets towing city
The early evening news on KEVN. Driving distracted: what not to do when you’re on the road. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:53...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man last heard from December 16, police say
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. 51-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud was reported missing on Tuesday, December 27. He was last heard from on December 16 when JourneyOn made contact with him. Anyone with information on Yellow...
KEVN
Group claims Custer didn’t tell them of plan to put wastewater in French Creek
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s an old and out of date water system in constant need of repair. Now the city of Custer wants to make some changes. “The best option for us was French Creek. We were given the option of continuing to discharge into Flynn Creek as most of our system does now, but that is further away. French Creek is closer and it’s all downhill and all of the property that we’re going under is public property, so we don’t need to go through private landowners to get easements,” said Custer City Council member Peg Ryan, Ward 3.
gamblingnews.com
South Dakota to Consider How to Respond to Reports of Illegal Wagers
This is why the commission is now going to investigate a case of Deadwood casino facilitating what the regulator has suspicion are unregulated bets. This is not the first case the regulator sought to bring enforcement to the thriving gambling market in the state, serving as a warning to others.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City schedules adjusted for New Year’s holiday
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City officials are reminding the public of upcoming adjustments to schedules due to the New Year’s Day holiday. With New Year’s Day falling on Sunday this year, most offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in conjunction with the federal observance. The...
kotatv.com
Gas prices continue to decline
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The U.S. continues to see the affects of inflation in fuel, however, gas prices did decline for the seventh straight week. As of Tuesday, Dec. 27, the average gas price in the U.S. is $3.10 a gallon but in South Dakota the average gas is $3.05 according to AAA.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 12-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Authorities say Mya Eagle Hawk went missing Wednesday morning. Eagle Hawk was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a backpack.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made following Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested following a December 27 shooting, Rapid City police say. 34-year-old Leon Plumman was identified as the shooter from a Tuesday evening incident. The man who was shot sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday and...
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City woman sentenced to 14 years for meth trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Stevie Williams, 39, was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for charges related to methamphetamine distribution, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice District of South Dakota on Tuesday. Williams was charged and convicted on...
KEVN
RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins for the shooting death of a Rapid City man Nov. 20. Hopkins, of Rapid City, is charged with second degree manslaughter (recklessly killing) in the death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. Hopkins was arrested Tuesday night and is in the Pennington County Jail with no bond.
kotatv.com
Humane Society sees an uptick in people surrendering man’s best friend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For months, animal shelters across the country have experienced an increase in pet surrenders, especially when it comes to man’s best friend. Rapid City isn’t immune to this phenomenon, with the Humane Society of the Black Hills hitting capacity. According to various news...
Comments / 0