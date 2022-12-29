Read full article on original website
Related
Biden administration announces new COVID test requirement on travelers from China
The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it is implementing pre-departure testing and requirement to show a negative COVID test to travelers from China.
The China trade is back on as Wall Street cheers the end of quarantine for international travelers
Analysts say China's reopening is "encouraging news" that could spark a short-lived rally in stocks, but after that, "choppy trading" lies ahead.
paddleyourownkanoo.com
The Biden Administration is Considering Imposing Restrictions On Travelers From China Over COVID-19 Surge, Reports
The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing restrictions on travelers entering the United States from China due to the country’s rapid and seemingly uncontrolled shift from the ‘Zero Covid’ policy that had kept the virus largely at bay for the last three years. The White House and...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Italy tests arrivals from China for Covid and US considers the same as Beijing fights spike in cases
China scrapped quarantine for travellers from January 8, dismantling the last piece of its stringent zero-Covid policy and ending some of the world's harshest border restrictions.
COVID travel curbs against Chinese visitors 'discriminatory'- state media
BEIJING/MADRID, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese state-media have railed against the growing number of foreign governments imposing COVID tests on travellers from China, calling the measures "discriminatory."
COVID-19 ravages Mainland China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
Mainland China is experiencing its first major COVID-10 surge since the pandemic originerated there three years ago with an estimated 250 million people infected with the virus in the first 20 days of the month as the "z
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID as cases surge
Japan has started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there
China to begin re-issuing passports in another reversal of COVID lockdowns
Chinese officials said Tuesday that the country will resume issuing passports and visas in another large step toward winding down the country's "zero COVID" policy. The move could potentially mean a massive wave of Chinese tourists will go abroad for the first time in more than a year, especially ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year in January, which The Associated Press noted is normally the country's biggest traveling season. This marks a rapid change in the government's handling of overseas travel, as China has largely isolated itself from the rest of the world since the pandemic's outbreak. Bloomberg reported that China had not been issuing...
CDC urges Americans to "reconsider" travel to China over COVID surge, will require tests
Travelers from China will need to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding flights to the U.S. starting next week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The testing requirement will apply to travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and covers all passengers regardless of their nationality or vaccination status, the CDC said.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Travel Rules Changing for Visitors From China
The U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Here's Where COVID Rules for Visitors From China Are Changing. Some countries announced...
MedicalXpress
Italy finds no new COVID variants in China screening
Italy's screening of visitors from China has not detected any new coronavirus variants, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday, a day after mandatory testing was introduced. Those who have tested positive so far are carriers of "Omicron variants already present in Italy", Meloni told her end-of-year press conference. Italy made...
France to impose mandatory COVID tests for travellers from China
PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - France will require travellers from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result less than 48 hours before departure, the health and transport ministries said on Friday.
MedicalXpress
Spain to check airport arrivals from China for COVID: minister
Passengers arriving at Spanish airports from China will be screened for COVID, Madrid's health minister said on Friday, following an explosion of cases in China. Travelers from China will have to show "proof that they are negative... or a full vaccination list", health minister Carolina Darias told a press conference.
Hong Kong asks Japan to drop airport bans, 60,000 travellers affected
HONG KONG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong has asked Japan to withdraw a COVID-19 restriction that allows passenger flights from the financial hub to land only at four designated airports, saying the decision would affect about 60,000 passengers.
China Travelers Entering into U.S. Must Undergo Covid Testing Due to Infection Surge Likely to Infect More Americans
China Travelers Entering U.S. Must Undergo Covid-19 TestingPhoto byPixabay. Travelers from Hong Kong, Macau and China's mainland must undergo a negative Covid-19 test beginning January 5, 2023, according to President Joe Biden's adminstration announcement on Wednesday. Even other countries have implemented similar requirements to prevent infections.
MedicalXpress
Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge
The United States joined nations imposing COVID tests on travellers from China after Beijing dropped foreign travel curbs despite surging cases, but the EU's health agency said Thursday such measures weren't warranted in the bloc. Hospitals across China have been overwhelmed by an explosion of infections following Beijing's decision to...
CNBC
U.S. weighs new measures for travelers from China as infections surge on mainland
"There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing COVID-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data," U.S. officials said. Japan announced it will require a negative Covid test for travelers arriving from mainland China starting Dec. 30. Taiwan will also test arrivals from mainland China...
Comments / 0