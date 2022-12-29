Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Roll 'Bama Roll
Sugar Bowl Picks: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Kansas State
Alabama football has had a love/hate relationship with the Sugar Bowl. January 1, 1945 #11 Duke 29 Alabama 26 Many players were off at war. January 1, 1948 #5 Texas 27 #6 Alabama 7 Red Drew's first season. January 1, 1962 #1 Alabama 10 #9 Arkansas 3 Bryant's first National...
Roll 'Bama Roll
Sugar Bowl Preview: When Alabama has the Ball
When Coach Chris Kliemen and his handpicked DC, Joe Klanderman, took over in 2020, they led the Wildcats to one of the worst defenses in football, allowing 31 points per game. In the two seasons since, though, they’ve consistently hovered right at 20 points per game - Solidly a top 25 defense in back to back years.
Roll 'Bama Roll
How to watch Alabama vs Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl
The day is here! Alabama will be taking on Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl this morning for the ending of the 2022 season. While the Crimson Tide didn’t make it to the playoffs for just the second time since its inception, the Sugar Bowl is still one of the top games in the country, and Kansas State might make for one of the best overall matchups of the bowl season.
Roll 'Bama Roll
#8 Alabama at #21 Mississippi State Game Thread
It’s the opening night on the hardwood for SEC hoops, and your Alabama Crimson Tide is set to close out the evening with a top-25 showdown with the bordering Mississippi State Bulldogs. This one should be a physical contest, as both teams are among the nation’s best on the defensive end of the court. It also provides Alabama with yet another opportunity to bring home a win against a ranked opponent, which will continue to solidify the top-tier NCAA Tournament resume that the Tide has built over the first two months of the season.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Bama Basketball Breakdown: #21 Mississippi State
I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and is still enjoying the perks of the holiday season, as we march toward a new year this weekend! As 2023 looms, the SEC begins conference play on the hardwood tonight, as a full slate featuring the ten teams that will represent the SEC in the final (cries) SEC-Big 12 Challenge do battle. For the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, Kenpom: 12; T-Rank: 11; NET: 8), that means a short trip over the state border to take on the 21st-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1, Kenpom: 36; T-Rank: 49; NET: 26) at the Hump.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Graphing the Tide, 2022 Regular Season Recap
Not seeing graphs below? Tap here to fix it. For the first time, I’ve had the timing and tooling necessary to put together a Graphing the Tide season review! Alabama didn’t have the season that a lot of folks — myself included — had hoped for, so maybe it’s a good opportunity to look back on things with our updated perspective (and, in some cases, pessimism).
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
KYTV
Judge sentences Willard, Mo., man after pleading guilty to threatening son’s basketball coach
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Willard, Mo. man after pleading guilty to threatening his son’s coach during a basketball game. Bryan Scott Pellham pleaded guilty to one count of a terroristic threat. A judge sentenced him to five years of supervised probation. The incident happened during...
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
Friends and business owners remember impact after Grad School, J.O.B owner’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To say Danny Schlink will be missed, would be an understatement. “For somebody like that, that had the kind of impact on downtown Springfield that he did, it’s just kind of one of those things when you just hear that somebody that important to our culture here in Springfield has passed, it’s […]
KYTV
Bruce Springsteen tickets under $20? And the concert is a short drive from Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springsteen tickets for under $20? And the concert is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Springfield. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band recently announced several U.S. concert tour dates. The tour includes a stop at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Tuesday, February 21. Stub Hub...
Historic Ozark building, shop collapses
OZARK, Mo. – A historic building in the Ozark downtown square has partially collapsed. At the corner of First and Church Street, the front portion of a historic brick building that housed a local business — Adventure Coffee Co. — collapsed, leaving piles of bricks and rubble on the sidewalk and street. Crews are still […]
myozarksonline.com
Fire Destroys residence on New Buffalo Road
A home in the 800 block of New Buffalo Road was destroyed by fire late Tuesday afternoon. Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider tells Regional Radio News the home was about 50 percent involved in fire when they arrived…. My Ozarks Online · Pb12282201schneider. Chief Schneider said the cause...
UPDATE: Fatal juvenile shooting ruled accident
UPDATE 12/28 — Investigators confirmed that the fatality was accidental. Cora Scott, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said that the investigation is still underway, but “at this point there appears to be nothing suspicious in nature.” The age of the juvenile has not yet been released. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, MO.- The Springfield Police […]
KYTV
Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man who is accused of multiple driving while intoxicated charges was arrested and posted a $150,000 bond on Thursday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A court date has not been listed yet, according to The post Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Dept. of Labor claims Springfield private school founder pocketed teacher retirement funds for vacations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side Investigation, a former private school founder now faces a lawsuit from the Department of Labor. She’s accused of using the money that is supposed to be going to teachers’ retirement funds for her expenses. In April 2020, On Your...
