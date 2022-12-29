Read full article on original website
Real Madrid set to make $106M offer to outbid Liverpool, Manchester for 19-year-old star
It looks like English soccer star Jude Bellingham is the next big thing in the sport, and Spanish powerhouse Real
Man Utd fans fume with Ten Hag after he drops Rashford for ‘disciplinary reasons’ then brings him on at half-time
MANCHESTER UNITED fans have slammed Erik ten Hag for dropping Marcus Rashford against Wolves before bringing him on at half-time. The England star has been in fine goalscoring and netted in the recent victories over Burnley and Nottingham Forest. As a result, he looked a shoo-in to start at Molineux.
Marcus Rashford reveals reason why he was dropped over disciplinary issue by Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag for Wolves win
MARCUS RASHFORD confirmed he OVERSLEPT for a team meeting which resulted in him being dropped for Manchester United's trip to Wolves. The 25-year-old's omission from the starting line-up at Molineux raised eyebrows before kick-off. Manager Erik ten Hag said Rashford dropping to the substitutes bench was for disciplinary reasons. In-form...
Erik ten Hag bemoans Man Utd’s lack of ‘quality’ squad players and admits he could be forced into January transfer deals
ERIK TEN HAG has hinted that he could dip into the transfer market during the January window. It comes as the Dutchman bemoaned the lack of "quality" depth at Manchester United. Ten Hag's side are in action against Wolves on Saturday, fresh off the back of a convincing 3-0 win...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Pickford, Fernandez, Felix, Ronaldo, Mendy, Badiashile
Jude Bellingham's father wants the England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder to join Liverpool, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also seeking the 19-year-old's signature. (Football Insider) Aston Villa are monitoring the situation of Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with the 28-year-old yet to sign a new deal with just...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to team up with long-time rival Messi as he becomes Saudi Arabia ambassador’ after joining Al-Nassr
CRISTIANO RONALDO will try and help Saudi Arabia land the 2030 World Cup with an ambassador role after joining Al-Nassr, reports say. The legendary 37-year-old joined the Saudi side on a free transfer on Friday after giving up on his dream of continuing to play Champions League football. Ronaldo had...
chatsports.com
Jorge Mendes 'had no involvement in Cristiano Ronaldo's £175m-per-year Al-Nassr switch' amid reports the forward's relationship with his long-term agent is in tatters... with his personal manager Ricky Regufe brokering the deal instead
Jorge Mendes 'was not involved' in Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr amid reports the pair's relationship has broken down. The 37-year-old Portugal star has signed a £175million-a-year deal to play in the Middle East having left Manchester United last month following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.
Yardbarker
Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder
Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
Yardbarker
Juventus could lose two summer targets to Arsenal
Juventus has been targeting new players for some time now as Max Allegri seeks to bolster his squad. The Bianconeri recorded a huge loss in their last financial year, which will prevent them from making big money signings for a while. However, they must continue to find value in the...
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo COMPLETES move to Al Nassr, Real ‘prioritising’ Bellingham, Chelsea latest
CRISTIANO RONALDO has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. The Portugal star has now signed a two-year deal after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer, and has been pictured with his new No 7 shirt. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are prioritising the signing of Jude Bellingham in...
Gary Neville Speaks Of "Sadness" After Cristiano Ronaldo's Move To Saudi Arabia
Neville played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009.
WSL transfer window: January 2023 completed deals
Every completed WSL transfer in the 2023 January window.
Yardbarker
Graeme Souness doubts whether Erik ten Hag can rely on two United stars
Former Liverpool midfielder turned pundit Graeme Souness has warned Erik ten Hag he can’t rely on Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. After a shaky start to the season, Manchester United are finally starting to play like a team coached by Erik ten Hag, but there are still problems that need to be fixed.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face Newcastle in the Premier League.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Fans Must Be Patient With Antony
Antony impressed majorly when arriving at Old Trafford, scoring in his opening three games under Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman signed the winger due to their time spent working together at Ajax and the pairs good relationship. In recent games Antony has struggled to make a true impact on any...
Graham Potter on what went wrong for Chelsea in draw with Nottingham Forest
Graham Potter on what went wrong for Chelsea in draw with Nottingham Forest.
Man Utd legend Scholes speculates why Rashford has been dropped after boss Ten Hag confirms ‘internal disciplinary’
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Paul Scholes claims Erik ten Hag may have dropped Marcus Rashford because he is upset with him. Rashford was a shock omission from the United line-up to face Wolves - but did come on at half-time before scoring the decider in a 1-0 win. The England star...
CBS Sports
Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw
As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
Man Utd star complained it was ‘too hot’ during 4-0 hammering at Brentford as Ten Hag told ace to ‘stop whining’
ERIK TEN HAG told a Manchester United star to "stop whining" after they complained it was "too hot" during this season's 4-0 hammering by Brentford. The Dutchman had a poor start to life in the Premier League. United lost their opening game of the season 2-1 to Brighton. A 4-0...
Real Madrid ‘ready to offer £89m for Jude Bellingham transfer’ but refuse to pay ‘crazy money’ for England World Cup ace
REAL MADRID are ready to offer £89million for Borussia Dortmund and England ace Jude Bellingham, according to reports. Bellingham, 19, has impressed in Germany since his £25million 2020 transfer from Birmingham City. And he took the World Cup by storm for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions. Bellingham played five...
