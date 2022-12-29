ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS LA

CDC urges Americans to "reconsider" travel to China over COVID surge, will require tests

Travelers from China will need to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding flights to the U.S. starting next week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The testing requirement will apply to travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and covers all passengers regardless of their nationality or vaccination status, the CDC said. Americans should also "reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong, and Macau," the CDC now urges. In a travel alert published Wednesday, the agency cited "reports that the healthcare system is overwhelmed," along with the risk of new variants.Beyond masking while traveling in places like airports or planes,...
The Week

China to begin re-issuing passports in another reversal of COVID lockdowns

Chinese officials said Tuesday that the country will resume issuing passports and visas in another large step toward winding down the country's "zero COVID" policy. The move could potentially mean a massive wave of Chinese tourists will go abroad for the first time in more than a year, especially ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year in January, which The Associated Press noted is normally the country's biggest traveling season.  This marks a rapid change in the government's handling of overseas travel, as China has largely isolated itself from the rest of the world since the pandemic's outbreak. Bloomberg reported that China had not been issuing...
MedicalXpress

Germany urges EU COVID variant checks for China arrivals

Germany currently sees no need to impose routine tests on arrivals from China, but is seeking a coordinated system to monitor variants across European airports, said health minister Karl Lauterbach on Friday. With such a system, new variants of the coronavirus can be detected and appropriate measures taken quickly, the...
MedicalXpress

Italy finds no new COVID variants in China screening

Italy's screening of visitors from China has not detected any new coronavirus variants, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday, a day after mandatory testing was introduced. Those who have tested positive so far are carriers of "Omicron variants already present in Italy", Meloni told her end-of-year press conference. Italy made...
MedicalXpress

Spain to check airport arrivals from China for COVID: minister

Passengers arriving at Spanish airports from China will be screened for COVID, Madrid's health minister said on Friday, following an explosion of cases in China. Travelers from China will have to show "proof that they are negative... or a full vaccination list", health minister Carolina Darias told a press conference.
US News and World Report

COVID Pressures China's Hospitals as Countries Mandate Tests for Travellers

CHENGDU (Reuters) -Chinese hospitals and funeral homes were under intense pressure on Wednesday as a surging COVID-19 wave drained resources, while the scale of the outbreak and doubts over official data prompted some countries to enact new travel rules on Chinese visitors. In an abrupt change of policy, China this...
MedicalXpress

Israel to require COVID tests for foreign arrivals from China: ministry

The Israeli health ministry said Friday it will impose COVID tests on foreigners intending to travel from China, where coronavirus cases have surged. "It was decided to order that foreign airlines only accept foreign citizens on a flight from China to Israel if they have tested (negative) for COVID," Health Minister Aryeh Deri said in a statement.
traveltomorrow.com

Countries start imposing Covid testing for travellers from China

As China has started to relax travel restrictions and quarantine rules, other countries from around the world have started to re-impose mandatory Covid testing for travellers coming from the Asian country. After almost three years of strict zero-Covid policies, China is starting to ease some of its restrictions, internally and...
The Associated Press

Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID as cases surge

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there as the Asian island country faces its own rising case numbers and record-level deaths. Japan reported a record 420 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, one day after reaching an earlier single-day record of 415 deaths, according to the Health Ministry. The numbers are higher than the daily deaths at the peak of an earlier wave in August, when they exceeded 300. Experts say the reason for the latest increase is unclear but could be linked to worsening chronic illnesses among older patients. Japan on Friday put into effect tightened border measures it announced earlier in the week: The antigen test that was already conducted on entrants suspected of having COVID-19 is now mandatory for all people arriving from mainland China. Those who test positive will be quarantined for up to seven days at designated facilities and their samples will be used for genome analysis.
MedicalXpress

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

The United States joined nations imposing COVID tests on travellers from China after Beijing dropped foreign travel curbs despite surging cases, but the EU's health agency said Thursday such measures weren't warranted in the bloc. Hospitals across China have been overwhelmed by an explosion of infections following Beijing's decision to...

