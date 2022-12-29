Read full article on original website
Biden administration announces new COVID test requirement on travelers from China
The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it is implementing pre-departure testing and requirement to show a negative COVID test to travelers from China.
paddleyourownkanoo.com
The Biden Administration is Considering Imposing Restrictions On Travelers From China Over COVID-19 Surge, Reports
The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing restrictions on travelers entering the United States from China due to the country’s rapid and seemingly uncontrolled shift from the ‘Zero Covid’ policy that had kept the virus largely at bay for the last three years. The White House and...
CDC urges Americans to "reconsider" travel to China over COVID surge, will require tests
Travelers from China will need to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding flights to the U.S. starting next week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The testing requirement will apply to travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and covers all passengers regardless of their nationality or vaccination status, the CDC said. Americans should also "reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong, and Macau," the CDC now urges. In a travel alert published Wednesday, the agency cited "reports that the healthcare system is overwhelmed," along with the risk of new variants.Beyond masking while traveling in places like airports or planes,...
CNBC
Beijing roars to life a month after zero-Covid lockdowns fade, but China is not out of the woods yet
During the Monday morning rush hour, traffic in Beijing surged by about 90% from a week ago — to "heavily congested" levels, according to Baidu data. The rebound in social activity in Beijing over the last few days is an example of how long it might take for the country to shake off the economic impact of zero-Covid controls.
Italy tests arrivals from China for Covid and US considers the same as Beijing fights spike in cases
China scrapped quarantine for travellers from January 8, dismantling the last piece of its stringent zero-Covid policy and ending some of the world's harshest border restrictions.
COVID-19 ravages Mainland China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
Mainland China is experiencing its first major COVID-10 surge since the pandemic originerated there three years ago with an estimated 250 million people infected with the virus in the first 20 days of the month as the "z
COVID travel curbs against Chinese visitors 'discriminatory'- state media
BEIJING/MADRID, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese state-media have railed against the growing number of foreign governments imposing COVID tests on travellers from China, calling the measures "discriminatory."
China to begin re-issuing passports in another reversal of COVID lockdowns
Chinese officials said Tuesday that the country will resume issuing passports and visas in another large step toward winding down the country's "zero COVID" policy. The move could potentially mean a massive wave of Chinese tourists will go abroad for the first time in more than a year, especially ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year in January, which The Associated Press noted is normally the country's biggest traveling season. This marks a rapid change in the government's handling of overseas travel, as China has largely isolated itself from the rest of the world since the pandemic's outbreak. Bloomberg reported that China had not been issuing...
Families rejoice after years of separation as China ends inbound quarantine
China's partial reopening has been met with an outpouring of joy and relief from citizens -- both the hundreds of millions isolated inside the country for the past three years and those overseas separated from their loved ones.
MedicalXpress
Germany urges EU COVID variant checks for China arrivals
Germany currently sees no need to impose routine tests on arrivals from China, but is seeking a coordinated system to monitor variants across European airports, said health minister Karl Lauterbach on Friday. With such a system, new variants of the coronavirus can be detected and appropriate measures taken quickly, the...
MedicalXpress
Italy finds no new COVID variants in China screening
Italy's screening of visitors from China has not detected any new coronavirus variants, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday, a day after mandatory testing was introduced. Those who have tested positive so far are carriers of "Omicron variants already present in Italy", Meloni told her end-of-year press conference. Italy made...
MedicalXpress
Spain to check airport arrivals from China for COVID: minister
Passengers arriving at Spanish airports from China will be screened for COVID, Madrid's health minister said on Friday, following an explosion of cases in China. Travelers from China will have to show "proof that they are negative... or a full vaccination list", health minister Carolina Darias told a press conference.
US News and World Report
COVID Pressures China's Hospitals as Countries Mandate Tests for Travellers
CHENGDU (Reuters) -Chinese hospitals and funeral homes were under intense pressure on Wednesday as a surging COVID-19 wave drained resources, while the scale of the outbreak and doubts over official data prompted some countries to enact new travel rules on Chinese visitors. In an abrupt change of policy, China this...
MedicalXpress
Israel to require COVID tests for foreign arrivals from China: ministry
The Israeli health ministry said Friday it will impose COVID tests on foreigners intending to travel from China, where coronavirus cases have surged. "It was decided to order that foreign airlines only accept foreign citizens on a flight from China to Israel if they have tested (negative) for COVID," Health Minister Aryeh Deri said in a statement.
traveltomorrow.com
Countries start imposing Covid testing for travellers from China
As China has started to relax travel restrictions and quarantine rules, other countries from around the world have started to re-impose mandatory Covid testing for travellers coming from the Asian country. After almost three years of strict zero-Covid policies, China is starting to ease some of its restrictions, internally and...
Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID as cases surge
TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there as the Asian island country faces its own rising case numbers and record-level deaths. Japan reported a record 420 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, one day after reaching an earlier single-day record of 415 deaths, according to the Health Ministry. The numbers are higher than the daily deaths at the peak of an earlier wave in August, when they exceeded 300. Experts say the reason for the latest increase is unclear but could be linked to worsening chronic illnesses among older patients. Japan on Friday put into effect tightened border measures it announced earlier in the week: The antigen test that was already conducted on entrants suspected of having COVID-19 is now mandatory for all people arriving from mainland China. Those who test positive will be quarantined for up to seven days at designated facilities and their samples will be used for genome analysis.
MedicalXpress
Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge
The United States joined nations imposing COVID tests on travellers from China after Beijing dropped foreign travel curbs despite surging cases, but the EU's health agency said Thursday such measures weren't warranted in the bloc. Hospitals across China have been overwhelmed by an explosion of infections following Beijing's decision to...
