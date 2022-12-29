ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49 new firefighters sworn in as largest ever graduating class at Raleigh Fire Academy

The Raleigh Fire Department is getting a staffing boost thanks to the largest ever graduating class of recruits.

On Wednesday, 49 new firefighters were sworn in at Raleigh Convention Center. That's the biggest swearing-in class in the 48-year history of the Raleigh Fire Academy.

"It's always a good benefit when we have good numbers to put the right people in the right positions. We had 25 early recruits we pushed out earlier this year as a part of a lateral recruitment, so the 25 plus the 49 tonight are going to put us in a good position to put firefighters on these trucks tonight," Assistant Chief of Professional Development for the Raleigh Fire Department Ian Toms said.

The recruits will report for duty at various fire stations in the coming days.

Raleigh firefighters association fights against 'insulting' hourly pay

Police and fire departments are using incentives and other measures to fill steep worker shortages but some say starting pay remains a serious concern

