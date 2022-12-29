ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month

The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
Hoops Rumors

Suns star out at least four weeks with groin strain

After returning to Phoenix to undergo additional evaluation on his injured left leg, Suns guard Devin Booker has been diagnosed with a left groin strain and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. According to the team (Twitter link), Booker will be re-evaluated in four weeks, meaning he’ll be on...
Yardbarker

Gary Trent Jr. guides Raptors past slumping Suns

Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 of his season-high-tying 35 points in the third quarter and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Phoenix Suns 113-104 on Friday. Pascal Siakam added 26 points and six assists for the Raptors, who ended a five-game home losing streak by winning for the third time in their past 11 games overall.
FOX Sports

McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the...
FanSided

Miami Heat need to make Jimmy Butler’s presence count on frontside of B2B

The Miami Heat are headed out west for a road trip and the first two games of it occur on the Friday before New Year’s Eve and then on that night itself. Facing off against the Nuggets in Denver on Friday, the Miami Heat will then travel to Utah to face a Jazz team that many thought would bottom out after shipping off Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
Yardbarker

Suns Scoreless Down Final Stretch in Loss to Raptors

The Phoenix Suns closed out the calendar year of 2022 with a loss, falling to the Toronto Raptors in 113-104 fashion. Phoenix has now lost their last five-of-six games. Still without Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet, the Suns opted for a starting lineup of Chris Paul, Josh Okogie, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton.
