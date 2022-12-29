ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

travelawaits.com

Traditional B-2 Stealth Bomber Flyover Canceled For Rose Parade And Bowl Game — Here’s Why

It’s a tradition to signify the start of a new year, but the annual flyover at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will look a bit different in 2023. The annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game happen at the beginning of each year in Pasadena, California. One of the most exciting activities is watching the military plane flyovers. In recent years, the Air Force’s prestigious B-2 Stealth bombers performed the exciting flyover, but they are being replaced for the 2023 festivities.
PASADENA, CA
kotatv.com

Snow is likely to begin the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
RAPID CITY, SD
rcgov.org

Officials Retrieving Dozens of Dead Geese at Canyon Lake

**GFP: birds are likely victims of Avian Influenza condition. **City working with State GFP officials; providing advice to public. RAPID CITY, SD—City officials indicate dozens of dead geese have been recovered in the Canyon Lake area this week, probable victims of Avian Flu. City Parks and Recreation staff retrieved...
RAPID CITY, SD
Flying Magazine

Look Out, Rapid City!

It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Spending bill paves way for state to purchase Gilt Edge Mine site

Congress is greenlighting South Dakota’s plan to purchase 266 acres of land around the Gilt Edge Mine superfund site. The December omnibus bill contains language directing the U.S. Forest Service to sell the parcel to the state. Congressed passed the bill earlier this month. President Joe Biden signed it Thursday.
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City man last heard from December 16, police say

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. 51-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud was reported missing on Tuesday, December 27. He was last heard from on December 16 when JourneyOn made contact with him. Anyone with information on Yellow...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City woman gets 14 years for drug charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Stevie Williams was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Officials say Williams...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrest made following Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested following a December 27 shooting, Rapid City police say. 34-year-old Leon Plumman was identified as the shooter from a Tuesday evening incident. The man who was shot sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday and...
RAPID CITY, SD
gamblingnews.com

South Dakota to Consider How to Respond to Reports of Illegal Wagers

This is why the commission is now going to investigate a case of Deadwood casino facilitating what the regulator has suspicion are unregulated bets. This is not the first case the regulator sought to bring enforcement to the thriving gambling market in the state, serving as a warning to others.
DEADWOOD, SD
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEVN

Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Snow halts construction at Cheyenne Crossing, crews plan to re-start after Christmas

LEAD — Construction to build a new Cheyenne Crossing kitchen was actively progressing before Mother Nature brought things to a halt. Dave Bruekner, owner of the Cheyenne Crossing said the recent snowstorm and subsequent frigid temperatures caused crews to temporarily stop construction at the facility. But before then, he said they were making substantial progress on building a bigger and better kitchen. Crews finished demolishing the fire-ravaged structure last month, and a little over two weeks ago they poured the basement for the building.
LEAD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City woman sentenced to 14 years for meth trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Stevie Williams, 39, was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for charges related to methamphetamine distribution, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice District of South Dakota on Tuesday. Williams was charged and convicted on...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Police need your help finding a missing girl

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking your help to locate a missing girl. 12-year-old Mya Eagle Hawk was reported missing Wednesday morning, December 28th. She was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweater,...
Key News Network

4 Injured in Traffic Collision Involving Parked Vehicle

Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a parked vehicle trapped one person and injured others early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Battalion Chief Martin Maher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department spoke with Key News Network at the scene of a traffic collision involving two vehicles in the city of Hermosa Beach that injured multiple victims at approximately 12:40 a.m.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA

