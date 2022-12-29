Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
Traditional B-2 Stealth Bomber Flyover Canceled For Rose Parade And Bowl Game — Here’s Why
It’s a tradition to signify the start of a new year, but the annual flyover at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will look a bit different in 2023. The annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game happen at the beginning of each year in Pasadena, California. One of the most exciting activities is watching the military plane flyovers. In recent years, the Air Force’s prestigious B-2 Stealth bombers performed the exciting flyover, but they are being replaced for the 2023 festivities.
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
rcgov.org
Officials Retrieving Dozens of Dead Geese at Canyon Lake
**GFP: birds are likely victims of Avian Influenza condition. **City working with State GFP officials; providing advice to public. RAPID CITY, SD—City officials indicate dozens of dead geese have been recovered in the Canyon Lake area this week, probable victims of Avian Flu. City Parks and Recreation staff retrieved...
Flying Magazine
Look Out, Rapid City!
It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
Avian flu suspected in deaths of dozens of geese in South Dakota
The carcasses of dozens of geese were found near Canyon Lake over, city and state officials said Thursday.
KEVN
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
sdpb.org
Spending bill paves way for state to purchase Gilt Edge Mine site
Congress is greenlighting South Dakota’s plan to purchase 266 acres of land around the Gilt Edge Mine superfund site. The December omnibus bill contains language directing the U.S. Forest Service to sell the parcel to the state. Congressed passed the bill earlier this month. President Joe Biden signed it Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man last heard from December 16, police say
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. 51-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud was reported missing on Tuesday, December 27. He was last heard from on December 16 when JourneyOn made contact with him. Anyone with information on Yellow...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City woman gets 14 years for drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Stevie Williams was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Officials say Williams...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made following Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested following a December 27 shooting, Rapid City police say. 34-year-old Leon Plumman was identified as the shooter from a Tuesday evening incident. The man who was shot sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday and...
gamblingnews.com
South Dakota to Consider How to Respond to Reports of Illegal Wagers
This is why the commission is now going to investigate a case of Deadwood casino facilitating what the regulator has suspicion are unregulated bets. This is not the first case the regulator sought to bring enforcement to the thriving gambling market in the state, serving as a warning to others.
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
Black Hills Pioneer
Snow halts construction at Cheyenne Crossing, crews plan to re-start after Christmas
LEAD — Construction to build a new Cheyenne Crossing kitchen was actively progressing before Mother Nature brought things to a halt. Dave Bruekner, owner of the Cheyenne Crossing said the recent snowstorm and subsequent frigid temperatures caused crews to temporarily stop construction at the facility. But before then, he said they were making substantial progress on building a bigger and better kitchen. Crews finished demolishing the fire-ravaged structure last month, and a little over two weeks ago they poured the basement for the building.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City woman sentenced to 14 years for meth trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Stevie Williams, 39, was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for charges related to methamphetamine distribution, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice District of South Dakota on Tuesday. Williams was charged and convicted on...
More Rain Ahead in Southland, Potentially Leading to Wet New Year
It was a mostly clear and slightly warmer day in the Southland today, but more rain is on the way, with potentially heavy storms possible on New Year's Eve.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police need your help finding a missing girl
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking your help to locate a missing girl. 12-year-old Mya Eagle Hawk was reported missing Wednesday morning, December 28th. She was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweater,...
4 Injured in Traffic Collision Involving Parked Vehicle
Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a parked vehicle trapped one person and injured others early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Battalion Chief Martin Maher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department spoke with Key News Network at the scene of a traffic collision involving two vehicles in the city of Hermosa Beach that injured multiple victims at approximately 12:40 a.m.
