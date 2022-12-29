The 2023 Chelsea’s Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Service and Social Action will be January 9 through the 21st. Many community groups have organized activities and events for these two weeks to recall the spirit of Dr. King toward service and community involvement. Community members are encouraged to participate in as many activities as they can and to keep track of their work on Challenge Cards. Anyone who completes a row on the card will receive a certificate and small token.

