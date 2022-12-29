Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Council Considers Timber Town Renovation and B2B Collaboration
Chelsea City Manager Roy Atkinson updated the city council on efforts to find a place for a community center. The most recent consideration involves proposed upgrades to Timber Town Park. “The City of Chelsea has been engaged in discussions with various community stakeholders regarding a potential public-private partnership to upgrade...
thesuntimesnews.com
Horseshoe Park in Dexter Renamed “Paul Cousins Park”
Dexter’s least-known city park may become one of its best-known with the renaming of First Street Park to Paul Cousins Park. “I believe the park is a place that was important to Paul, a park that he personally enjoyed,” said Councilmember Joe Semifero in an email. “Naming the park after him makes sense to a lot of people to commemorate Paul and a lifetime of contributions to Dexter.”
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea's MLK Days of Service and Social Action Events
The 2023 Chelsea’s Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Service and Social Action will be January 9 through the 21st. Many community groups have organized activities and events for these two weeks to recall the spirit of Dr. King toward service and community involvement. Community members are encouraged to participate in as many activities as they can and to keep track of their work on Challenge Cards. Anyone who completes a row on the card will receive a certificate and small token.
thesuntimesnews.com
A fun and festive Holiday Hustle in Dexter helps to give back
Holiday Hustle 2022 was a good one and because of it some local organizations and groups are getting a helpful boost. The Sun Times News followed up with Mandy Hetfield, the race director for the 5K and 1 mile run/walk event that was held in downtown Dexter on Dec. 10.
thesuntimesnews.com
A year to remember for Dexter's Lily Witte
It’s probably an understatement to say it’s been quite a year for Dexter’s Lily Witte. As a diver, she won her fourth Division 2 state championship in record-setting fashion (only the second diver in state history to do that), was a six-time Junior National Champion and signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in the pool and learn in the classroom at Indiana University.
thesuntimesnews.com
Freedom Twp: Synopsis of Board Mtg 12-13-22
Members present: Lindemann, Bristle, Layher, Huehl, Schaible absent-none 14 public in attendance. Board heard public comment, communications received, and treasurer, clerk, planning commission, ordinance enforcement officer and zoning administrator’s reports. Items approved:. Minutes for November 10, 2022. Treasurer’s report. To appoint Matt Little for a 3 yr. term,...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Police Report, November 2022
Sergeant Richard Kinsey submitted Chief Kazyak’s monthly report to the city council at its Dec. 19 meeting. Sgt. Kinsey introduced one of the staff to the council, Patrol Officer Roni Khouri. “He’s our new guy,” said Kinsey. “But he comes with a lot of very unique experience.”
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Planning Commission Public Hearing on Rezoning 1-23-23
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Planning Commission will be held via zoom, Ann Arbor, Michigan, on MONDAY, January 23, 2023, at 7:00 PM. During this meeting the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following matters:. Rezoning of 58.030 acres from...
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp Police Report, November 2022
In November 2022, Deputies responded to 803 calls for police service in Scio Twp, up from 620 the previous year for a 30% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Nov) are 9,313, up from 7,471 for a 25% increase. Officers conducted 298 traffic stops, up from 140 last year. Forty-six citations...
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: ZBA Public Hearing on Variance 1-19-23
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Zoning Board of Appeals will be ( held at the Scio Township Hall, 827 N. Zeeb Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan, via zoom, ), on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. During this meeting the Zoning Board of Appeals will hold public hearings on the following matters pursuant to the Scio Township Codified Zoning Ordinance of 2009, as amended:
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Holds Off Wayne Memorial at MSBC
The Chelsea boys’ basketball team moved to 4-0 overall on the season after holding off Wayne Memorial 65-55 at the 27th Annual Motor City Roundball Classic in Ferndale Wednesday. Big nights by Joey Cabana and Jake Stephens led the Bulldogs over the Zebras at the annual event. Stephens scored...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Girls Overcome Slow Start to Down Lakeview
In what has been a pattern of late, the Dexter girls’ basketball team overcame a slow start and pulled away for a win, this time against Battle Creek Lakeview at the Motor City Roundball Classic at Westfield Prep in Redford Wednesday. The Dreadnaughts struggled early as Lakeview took an...
