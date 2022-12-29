Read full article on original website
Six New Year's resolutions for Miami in 2023
The 2022 year was an exciting one for the Miami Hurricanes football program with it being the first under the direction of Mario Cristobal as he looks to bring UM back to national prominence. When looking back at the year as a whole, there was plenty of good and bad.
Miami football offers two 2024 4-star OT Friday
The Miami football program offered four-star 2024 offensive tackles Jonathan Daniels and Kevin Heywood scholarships as they both tweeted on Friday. Daniels is the 233rd-ranked prospect and 10th OT in the 2023 class in the 247 Sports composite rankings. Heywood is the 279th overall and 19th OT per 247 Sports.
Six transfer portal players that could fit Miami
There are good college football players all over the country. And the NCAA Transfer Portal allows those players to pursue new challenges elsewhere and for programs to address needs by adding those players. This article looks to highlight players in the portal that could help address depth needs at various...
Miami football staff busy sending out 2024 offers
With the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class completed last week, the Miami football staff has been busy sending out 2024 offers. Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal has led the busy week for the Hurricanes with multiple recruits posting offers from Miami to Twitter. Miami signed five OL in the class of 2023.
Miami’s linebacker group will start to look the part in 2023
When Mario Cristobal arrived as head coach at Miami last year, the linebacker position was identified as a group that needed attention. From 2016-19, the Hurricanes featured productive college level linebackers in Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney. Quarterman, who played middle linebacker for the Hurricanes, finished his UM career with...
Denson explains why he stuck with the Florida Gators over Miami
The defensive back position was a huge need for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class and the coaching staff signed five guys who can play all over the secondary. Defensive back Sharif Denson (5–11, 170, Jacksonville, FL. Bartram Trail) was one of those guys who signed earlier this month and he’s a versatile guy that can play multiple positions.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Miami
Miami might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Miami.
Mid-Rise Multifamily Community Acquisition in Miami
Affiliates of Harbor Group International, LLC announced the acquisition of Oak Enclave Miami, a newly developed, 420-unit, mid-rise multifamily community in Miami Gardens, Florida. The community adds to HGI’s growing Miami portfolio, marking the eighth property under HGI’s ownership in Miami-Dade County, comprising nearly 2,000 units. HGI will assume the in-place loan for the property.
The History Channel investigates mysterious objects spotted over Miami
The video quickly went viral and even prompted the History Channel to investigate, here is what they believe happened.
VIDEO: Aerial footage of Alex Rodriguez Park renovations update No. 2
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Watch an aerial video of the Alex Rodriguez Park renovations. A new playing surface is being installed as well as a weight room expansion. Both projects are expected to be done before the start of the 2023 season, which begins Feb. 17. Miami is coming...
South Florida woman claims boxer Gervonta Davis did not assault her
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The woman who alleged that professional boxer Gervonta Davis assaulted her in South Florida earlier this week said Friday that she and her daughter were never harmed, according to published reports. Davis, 28, a Baltimore native who currently lives in Parkland, was arrested Tuesday at...
Dolphin Mall | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The famous Dolphin Mall is a great option if you want to go shopping in Miami at outlet stores. Located very close to the Miami Airport, it is one of the first favorites for its wide variety of stores and disputes the title of the best mall in Miami with Aventura Mall, Sawgrass Mills and Bal Harbour. It is also considered one of the cheapest malls in Miami. Among the brands that you can find at Dolphin Mall with the best discounts are Banana Republic, Tommy Hilfiger, Brooks Brothers and Armani Exchange.
Brickell City Center | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
Brickell City Center is not only one of the best malls in Miami but also one of the most ambitious projects in the city in recent times. But despite its short time, it has become for many one of the best malls in Miami due to its good design and offer of shops and restaurants. In its commercial part it has stores such as the luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue as well as important European fashion brands such as Harmont & Blaine, Maje and the British lingerie store Agent Provocateur.
5 Best Nightclubs in Miami, Florida
Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Near Record Heat for the Final Day of 2022
In true 2022 fashion, which was a warmer than normal month for South Florida, we will finish off the year warm once again. As a matter of fact, the forecast high of 83F in Miami this Saturday will be just 1F shy from reaching the daily record high of 84F set back in 2015.
Tiffany and Co. Miami Residence Store & Cafe
Call all your girls and head to the Miami Design District for Tiffany and Co.'s Popup.
Miami's Last Sears Store Eyed for Dense Residential Development
Wary residents of the historic Coral Gate community are in talks with a large-scale developer who wants to tear down a nearby 68-year-old Sears and build a modern residential and retail complex in its place. Raanan Katz of RK Centers, which holds more than ten million square feet of commercial...
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
