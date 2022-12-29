Read full article on original website
Fighting deadly fentanyl: Supervisor Don Wagner offers lifesaving Naloxone supplies to high schools in his district
Orange County Supervisor Donald P. Wagner brought an item to the Board of Supervisors, which allocates $120,000 from the Third District discretionary funds to go towards $20,000 in grants to purchase Naloxone supplies, known as NARCAN, for high schools located in his District. A NARCAN nasal spray immediately stops fentanyl absorption; it has prevented deadly overdoses or poisonings when administered in a timely manner.
Life Savers Foundation of OC Presents Inaugural Gala at Balboa Bay Resort January 19
Life Savers Foundation of Orange County, which grants financial assistance and raises awareness to the crucial need for living organ donors, is presenting its inaugural gala on Thursday, January 19 at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. Founding Chair Mrs. Carole Pickup, Executive Director Dr. John Huffman, and Co-Chair and...
CDF Labor Law Expands Leadership Team for 2023, Elevates Three Attorneys to Partner
IRVINE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Labor, employment and business immigration law firm CDF Labor Law LLP (CDF) is proud to announce the elevation of three outstanding attorneys to partner. These individuals are among the close to 50 CDF attorneys who aggressively defend and guide employers through the challenging legal landscape in California.
The O.C. Auditor-Controller releases his annual Citizens’ Report for FY 2021-22
The Orange County Auditor-Controller’s Office has released this year’s Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR), also known as the Citizens’ Report, a summarized guide to the in-depth County Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR). Both reports reflect information from the 2021-22 Fiscal Year which began on July 1, 2021 and ended on June 30, 2022.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 31, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 31, 2022:. Rain, mainly after 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
AAUW Long Beach Branch announces January program
The first meeting of 2023 for AAUW Long Beach Branch will be Saturday, January 7 at the Long Beach City College Planetarium. The program starts at 11a.m. with Assistant Professor, Jorge Ramirez giving an astronomy presentation using the College’s state of the art projector. His talk will include viewing stars and constellations.
2022 San Clemente Sports Year in Review
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. San Clemente athletes once again soared on local, national and international stages striving for and capturing championship gold in several disciplines. Here is a look back...
Bluewater Grill Newport Offers Winning Deals for College Football Bowl Fans Visiting So Cal
Bluewater Grill welcomes the teams playing in college bowl games in Southern California over the next two weeks by offering students, alumni and fans visiting the area for the postseason bowl game action to enjoy Bluewater Grill sustainable seafood before, during or after the big bowl games in Bluewater country.
OCTA to offer free OC Bus rides to safely ring in 2023
The Orange County Transportation Authority is providing safe rides for those ringing in 2023 with free fares on OC Bus from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Riding OC Bus is a safe and easy way to get to popular destinations around Orange...
“ELECTRIFYING” MUSICAL SENSATION… GREASE
McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCE FULL CASTING FOR. THEIR UPCOMING “ELECTRIFYING” MUSICAL SENSATION…. Book, Music & Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. THE TIME: PERFORMANCES BEGIN FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023. THE PLACE: LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS. THE MOTION: THE HAND-JIVE. Pink Ladies and Burger Palace...
Free New Year’s bus rides offered by the OCTA
ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is providing safe rides for those ringing in 2023 with free fares on OC Bus from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Riding OC Bus is a safe and easy way to get to popular...
Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim
Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
The SAPD is searching for a critical missing person
On 12/28/2022, at approximately 9:00PM, Jorge Cruz was seen going to bed at his residence. On 12/29/2022, family realized Jorge wandered away from his residence. Jorge is non-verbal, autistic, and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Jorge has gone missing in the past and tends to navigate toward the...
Los Alamitos to require students riding e-bikes to school to take safety class, get permits
There have been a number of discussions about students riding e-bikes in and around Rossmoor. Here’s an email sent out by the Assistant Principal from Oak Middle School. By February 1, 2023, all middle school students using an e-bicycle as transportation to and from campus will be required to have a permit sticker displayed on their e-bike. If middle school students do not have the permit sticker displayed on their e-bike, they will no longer be able to park their e-bike on campus.
Holiday Tree-recycle in City of Cypress
Are you ready to say goodbye to your Christmas Tree? Valley Vista Services is offering Christmas Tree recycling services on your regular pick-up day from now through January 10, 2023. For more information on trash and recycling services in the City of Cypress, click here.
Cypress police blotter, December 19 to December 25, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 19, 2022. Grand Theft –...
Garden Grove man pleads guilty to raping a developmentally disabled woman
Adrian Alfredo Sanchez, a 28-year-old man from Garden Grove, is facing five to eight years in prison for raping a woman at Huntington Beach Hospital, where both were patients. Police officers responded to the hospital’s mental health services clinic on June 23, 2021, after getting a call about an attack. Sanchez was a patient there and he was accused of attacking another patient, who turned out to be a developmentally disabled woman.
Beckman reaches semifinals of Tustin Classic with decisive win over San Clemente
Abhi Acharya was one of the standouts for Beckman Wednesday night. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Beckman High School’s boys basketball team took command early and went on to defeat San Clemente 54-35 Wednesday night in the championship quarterfinal round game at the Tustin Classic. The Patriots, under...
Semifinal schedule for Tustin Boys Basketball Classic Thursday, Dec. 29
Carson Brown of Tesoro looks to pass off as James Schindler defends Wednesday night. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). The championship semifinal schedule for the Tustin Classic boys basketball tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Tustin High School is set. In the championship semifinals, Tesoro faces Tustin at 6...
Westminster police officers seized guns, drugs and fake IDs during a vehicle stop
During the day shift, alert Westminster Police Department patrol officers conducted a car stop in the area of Westminster/Hoover for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located two loaded handguns, ammunition, drugs and fraudulent identification cards. The three occupants of the vehicle were...
