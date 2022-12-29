ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

PHOTOS: Irvine captures Estancia Coast Classic championship with decisive victory

Irvine players and coaches celebrate after the Vaqueros captured the Estancia Coast Classic. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Irvine High School’s boys basketball team used a tenacious defense and clutch shooting to defeat Estancia 54-38 and capture the championship game of the Estancia Coast Classic at Estancia Friday night.
IRVINE, CA
Woodbridge defeats Pacific Coast League rival Irvine to win Savanna Tournament

Woodbridge players and coaches after winning the Savanna Tournament. (Photo courtesy Woodbridge athletics). Woodbridge High School’s girls basketball team defeated Pacific Coast League rival Irvine 49-26 Friday night to capture the championship at the Savanna Holiday Classic. Coach Keith Clarkson said that the Warriors’ Hana Watanabe and Maddie Yasui...
IRVINE, CA
PHOTOS: Irvine gets another shot at a tourney title with victory over El Modena

Irvine Coach Harry Meussner talks to his players during a timeout Thursday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Irvine High School’s boys basketball team built on a six-point first half lead and went on to defeat El Modena 47-34 Thursday night in the championship semifinals of the Estancia Classic at Estancia.
IRVINE, CA
Semifinal schedule for Tustin Boys Basketball Classic Thursday, Dec. 29

Carson Brown of Tesoro looks to pass off as James Schindler defends Wednesday night. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). The championship semifinal schedule for the Tustin Classic boys basketball tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Tustin High School is set. In the championship semifinals, Tesoro faces Tustin at 6...
TUSTIN, CA
PHOTOS: Tustin holds off late challenge to reach tournament semifinals

Eli Nyeazi of Tustin goes up for a shot Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy Cesar Padilla / Ocular Photography). Tustin High School’s boys basketball team turned back a late challenge by Woodcreek from Roseville Wednesday night and captured a 45-42 victory in a championship quarterfinal round game of the Tustin Classic.
TUSTIN, CA
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel rallies for overtime victory over Laguna Hills

Calvary Chapel’s Tyler Peterson drives past Elijah Laquian of Laguna Hills Wednesday morning. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell, For OC Sports Zone). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team battled back in the second half and then went on to defeat Laguna Hills 50-44 in overtime in a consolation round game at the Tustin Classic Wednesday morning.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
2022 Year in Review: Elections, Goodbyes to Local Icons Dominate 2022 Headlines

The midterm elections and multiple openings on the San Clemente City Council represented a significant part of the 2022 news cycle in San Clemente. Candidates seeking to improve the area received opportunities to detail their visions for a better future, as well as meet with constituents to discuss what was on the minds of the public.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 30, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 30, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
AAUW Long Beach Branch announces January program

The first meeting of 2023 for AAUW Long Beach Branch will be Saturday, January 7 at the Long Beach City College Planetarium. The program starts at 11a.m. with Assistant Professor, Jorge Ramirez giving an astronomy presentation using the College’s state of the art projector. His talk will include viewing stars and constellations.
LONG BEACH, CA
“ELECTRIFYING” MUSICAL SENSATION… GREASE

McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCE FULL CASTING FOR. THEIR UPCOMING “ELECTRIFYING” MUSICAL SENSATION…. Book, Music & Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. THE TIME: PERFORMANCES BEGIN FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023. THE PLACE: LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS. THE MOTION: THE HAND-JIVE. Pink Ladies and Burger Palace...
LA MIRADA, CA
Fighting deadly fentanyl: Supervisor Don Wagner offers lifesaving Naloxone supplies to high schools in his district

Orange County Supervisor Donald P. Wagner brought an item to the Board of Supervisors, which allocates $120,000 from the Third District discretionary funds to go towards $20,000 in grants to purchase Naloxone supplies, known as NARCAN, for high schools located in his District. A NARCAN nasal spray immediately stops fentanyl absorption; it has prevented deadly overdoses or poisonings when administered in a timely manner.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Los Alamitos to require students riding e-bikes to school to take safety class, get permits

There have been a number of discussions about students riding e-bikes in and around Rossmoor. Here’s an email sent out by the Assistant Principal from Oak Middle School. By February 1, 2023, all middle school students using an e-bicycle as transportation to and from campus will be required to have a permit sticker displayed on their e-bike. If middle school students do not have the permit sticker displayed on their e-bike, they will no longer be able to park their e-bike on campus.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

