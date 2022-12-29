Read full article on original website
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
College Basketball Coach Reportedly Resigns After Leave Of Absence
In December, Wofford announced that basketball coach Jay McAuley was taking a leave of absence. Well, it turns out he's leaving the program on a permanent basis. Wofford announced on Friday that McAuley has resigned. "Jay McAuley has stepped down as the head coach of the Wofford men's basketball program,"...
Urban Meyer Names Most Underrated Player In College Football
Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about evaluating college football talent. Ahead of this weekend's slate of College Football Playoff matchups, the three-time National Champion named his pick for the "most underrated" player in the nation. “I think Stetson Bennett’s the most underrated player in college football,” Meyer said,...
Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today
The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Wisconsin lands major transfer QB
Wisconsin made a big splash last month when they hired Luke Fickell, and the head coach may have already found his new starting quarterback. Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai plans to transfer to Wisconsin, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Mordecai threw 72 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at SMU. He was a... The post Wisconsin lands major transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Alabama fans wanted everyone fired in massive overreaction to early Sugar Bowl deficit
Alabama Crimson Tide fans wanted the entire coaching staff fired after an early 10-0 deficit at the hands of Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama Crimson Tide fans expect excellence. That’s what happens when you root for a team in the middle (or tail end, depending on who you ask) of a dynasty.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
J.J. McCarthy quote proves Michigan didn’t take TCU seriously
J.J. McCarthy’s careless quote shows that Michigan may not have taken TCU all that seriously. As TCU is heading to the national championship game, J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the Michigan Wolverines will be watching it at home from the couch … just like last year…. Michigan...
NC State radio announcer immediately suspended after racist bowl game remark
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended immediately following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for a racist comment he made on air. NC State lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but defeat on the football field was far from the worst thing to happen in the Wolfpack community on Friday.
College Basketball World Reacts To Coach's Surprising Resignation
Wofford basketball coach Jay McAuley has announced his resignation from the program. McAuley, who was in the midst of his fourth season with the Terriers, had previously been asked to take a leave of absence after multiple players said they no longer wanted to play for him. "Jay McAuley has...
“A man of few words, unlike most all-time great players” — Jalen Rose speaks on Larry Bird as a coach in the NBA
Jalen Rose speaks on what Larry Bird’s coaching style was like in his three seasons with the Pacers.
Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets
Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
Colin Cowherd Names The 4 Coaches He'd Hire To Run College Football Program
With the College Football Playoff just 24 hours away, Colin Cowherd pretty much revealed his picks for the four best coaches in the sport. If Cowherd had to hire a coach to run a college program, he'd want one of Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Jim Harbaugh and Lincoln Riley. "If...
Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanyama watch for January
The Detroit Pistons will enter 2023 on a victorious note after a nice comeback win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There were some encouraging signs that will hopefully follow the Pistons into the new year, as they played better defensively and did a better job sharing the basketball.
Columbus bar with worst read of the room ever, celebrates New Year as Ohio State loses
A Columbus bar pulled off arguably the worst reading of the room all time, as it dropped New Year’s balloons moments after the hometown Ohio State Buckeyes lost the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to the Georgia Bulldogs. Reading the room is apparently not a degree you can obtain at THE...
Football World Reacts To Chris Fowler's Performance Tonight
We're one half into the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl semifinal contest. Ohio State is leading Georgia, 28-24, after two quarters of play in Atlanta. ESPN announcer Chris Fowler and analyst Kirk Herbstreit are on the call for this one. Fowler is being praised for his performance in primetime.
5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of Ohio State’s missed field goal in the Peach Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in the...
NFL Draft: 5 surprise teams that should trade up for C.J. Stroud
Ohio State superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud is going to be a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. No matter how he performs in the College Football Playoff, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has done enough in his Buckeyes career to be an unquestioned top-10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
