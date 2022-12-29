ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names Most Underrated Player In College Football

Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about evaluating college football talent. Ahead of this weekend's slate of College Football Playoff matchups, the three-time National Champion named his pick for the "most underrated" player in the nation. “I think Stetson Bennett’s the most underrated player in college football,” Meyer said,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Wisconsin lands major transfer QB

Wisconsin made a big splash last month when they hired Luke Fickell, and the head coach may have already found his new starting quarterback. Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai plans to transfer to Wisconsin, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Mordecai threw 72 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at SMU. He was a... The post Wisconsin lands major transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
102.5 The Bone

Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets

Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanyama watch for January

The Detroit Pistons will enter 2023 on a victorious note after a nice comeback win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There were some encouraging signs that will hopefully follow the Pistons into the new year, as they played better defensively and did a better job sharing the basketball.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Chris Fowler's Performance Tonight

We're one half into the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl semifinal contest. Ohio State is leading Georgia, 28-24, after two quarters of play in Atlanta. ESPN announcer Chris Fowler and analyst Kirk Herbstreit are on the call for this one. Fowler is being praised for his performance in primetime.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy