It is one thing for administrators to change a school’s admissions policy to make the student body reflect the community it serves. One way they do that is to get rid of test scores to make it harder for some racial groups to get into selective schools . But however bad one thinks such moves, it is surely worse to deceive parents outright, hiding from them what their children have accomplished, harming their futures.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO