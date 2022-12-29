ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5dc.com

Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit

WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

The Restaurants D.C. Lost In 2022

It’s been nearly three years now since the COVID-19 pandemic threw the dining and restaurant world into chaos, and things still aren’t smooth sailing for D.C. restaurateurs. “These are really, really difficult conditions to be operating under,” Bad Saint owner Genevieve Villamora told DCist when the beloved Filipino...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Looking back: 7News' top 10 most-read local stories of the year

WASHINGTON (7News) — Many of the biggest local trending stories this year include a snowstorm debacle, supply chain disruptions, a small plane crash and a celebrity defamation lawsuit. Here are the 10 biggest news stories of the year across the DMV. 1. Plane crash in Gaithersburg, Maryland. A nightmare...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February

Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
tysonsreporter.com

FCPD tells officers to watch out for ‘swatting,’ as Virginia considers bill making it a crime

The Fairfax County Police Department has revised how its officers respond to “swatting” after seeing a noticeable uptick in such incidents in recent years. “Swatting” is a form of harassment involving false 911 calls that are intended to draw a heavy law enforcement response, such as a SWAT team, putting the target in a potentially life-threatening situation.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station

WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

‘Poke Bowl’ is Coming to Plaza Del Mercado

Maryland-based Poke Bowl, a restaurant serving poke bowls, bubble tea, a variety of appetizers, and more, is coming to 2229 Bel Pre Road in Plaza Del Mercado– replacing Smoothie King, between Pizza Stop and Aldi. Poke Bowl has five locations in Maryland, primarily in the Baltimore region with one...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washington Examiner

Parents deserve the truth, not sabotage by their children's schools

It is one thing for administrators to change a school’s admissions policy to make the student body reflect the community it serves. One way they do that is to get rid of test scores to make it harder for some racial groups to get into selective schools . But however bad one thinks such moves, it is surely worse to deceive parents outright, hiding from them what their children have accomplished, harming their futures.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working

Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
MARYLAND STATE
thecatoctinbanner.com

1944: The ‘Nazi’ Mason-Dixon Invasion

(Adapted from ‘Nazis’ in Gettysburg: World War II Comes to a Civil War Battlefield by Richard D. L. Fulton, pending publication.) It seemed like just another routine and ordinary morning in 1944 in tranquil Frederick and Adams counties to the casual observer, but something was about to occur which would be beyond the routine and the ordinary – perhaps even horrifying – in these rural counties.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC police still searching for four murder suspects

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
