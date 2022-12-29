Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit
WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
The Restaurants D.C. Lost In 2022
It’s been nearly three years now since the COVID-19 pandemic threw the dining and restaurant world into chaos, and things still aren’t smooth sailing for D.C. restaurateurs. “These are really, really difficult conditions to be operating under,” Bad Saint owner Genevieve Villamora told DCist when the beloved Filipino...
A grandmother’s grief: The emotional toll teen violence takes on families in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The grief strikes Alvoncia Jackson often. The senseless killing of her 15-year-old grandson Malachi in April cuts deep. “Malachi’s birthday was the next day from Christmas. And he wasn’t here to celebrate Christmas, Thanksgiving, he’s not going to be here to celebrate New Year’s,” Jackson said, her voice cracking. The […]
WJLA
Looking back: 7News' top 10 most-read local stories of the year
WASHINGTON (7News) — Many of the biggest local trending stories this year include a snowstorm debacle, supply chain disruptions, a small plane crash and a celebrity defamation lawsuit. Here are the 10 biggest news stories of the year across the DMV. 1. Plane crash in Gaithersburg, Maryland. A nightmare...
WJLA
Meet the 18-year-old ANC-elect about to become one of DC's youngest ever elected officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — 18-year-old Quentin Colón Roosevelt will become one of the District's youngest ever elected officials next week when he's sworn in as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for 3D03. Colón Roosevelt, who's in the midst of his senior year of high school, will represent the Spring Valley, Kent, and Palisades neighborhoods in Ward Three.
alxnow.com
Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February
Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
How to watch ‘The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors’ tonight (12-28-22) | TV, stream and time
“The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” will air tonight (Dec. 28, 2022) on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the show, you can watch it on Philo TV, a live streaming service that gets most channels that your cable company carries. DirecTV Stream also gets The CW.
tigerdroppings.com
Washington Commanders Are Choosing Between These 2 New Mascots
Apparently, the Washington Commanders are adding a mascot to their rebrand and its down to two options...
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
tysonsreporter.com
FCPD tells officers to watch out for ‘swatting,’ as Virginia considers bill making it a crime
The Fairfax County Police Department has revised how its officers respond to “swatting” after seeing a noticeable uptick in such incidents in recent years. “Swatting” is a form of harassment involving false 911 calls that are intended to draw a heavy law enforcement response, such as a SWAT team, putting the target in a potentially life-threatening situation.
fox5dc.com
Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station
WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
mocoshow.com
‘Poke Bowl’ is Coming to Plaza Del Mercado
Maryland-based Poke Bowl, a restaurant serving poke bowls, bubble tea, a variety of appetizers, and more, is coming to 2229 Bel Pre Road in Plaza Del Mercado– replacing Smoothie King, between Pizza Stop and Aldi. Poke Bowl has five locations in Maryland, primarily in the Baltimore region with one...
Washington Examiner
Parents deserve the truth, not sabotage by their children's schools
It is one thing for administrators to change a school’s admissions policy to make the student body reflect the community it serves. One way they do that is to get rid of test scores to make it harder for some racial groups to get into selective schools . But however bad one thinks such moves, it is surely worse to deceive parents outright, hiding from them what their children have accomplished, harming their futures.
Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working
Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
WUSA
Barricade situation going on for over 8 hours in Herndon, Virginia
A police spokesperson said a dad was holding his son hostage. WUSA9 was told the son is now out of the house and safe.
thecatoctinbanner.com
1944: The ‘Nazi’ Mason-Dixon Invasion
(Adapted from ‘Nazis’ in Gettysburg: World War II Comes to a Civil War Battlefield by Richard D. L. Fulton, pending publication.) It seemed like just another routine and ordinary morning in 1944 in tranquil Frederick and Adams counties to the casual observer, but something was about to occur which would be beyond the routine and the ordinary – perhaps even horrifying – in these rural counties.
fox5dc.com
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
bethesdamagazine.com
A county that takes pride in its diversity finds itself plagued with hate
For at least three years running, WalletHub has ranked four Montgomery County localities as among the most ethnically diverse in the nation: Germantown, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring and Rockville. People of color make up the majority of residents of the county. Jewish people account for about 10% of the county’s population,...
CBS News
Woman in car with daughter, grandchild carjacked by two armed men in Hanover
BALTIMORE - A woman in a car with her daughter and grandchild was carjacked by two armed men Tuesday evening in Hanover. Officers said the three were in a 2021 black Mercedes G Wagon when the went back a Dodge Charger in the roadway. Police said the driver of the Charger motioned for the driver to go around him.
