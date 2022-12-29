Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Kids make a quiet difference for Citrus Co. shelter animals
INVERNESS, Fla. — Pets at the Citrus County Animal Shelter in Inverness are getting some special visitors this holiday season: kids coming to read to them. Can I Read to You? is an after-school reading program run by Jennifer Waterman, who is a third-grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School. Every other Thursday kids show up with their parents or guardians to conduct an hour-long story time for dogs and cats staying at the shelter.
Bay News 9
Epiphany 2023: Tarpon Springs set for its unique celebration
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany is back. Epiphany is celebrated worldwide on January 6 but the event’s biggest Western Hemisphere observance is in Tarpon Springs. What You Need To Know. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered...
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: June 2022
In June, the STEM-focused summer camp Camp Invention returned to the Arthur Boring Civic Center in Plant City for the eighth year, with 127 campers spending the week learning and building in the fun-filled environment. After being named Miss Dover Teen USA earlier in the year, Strawberry Crest graduate Lauren...
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
WSVN-TV
Couple recovers rings thought to have been flushed over 20 years ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida woman is flush with joy after finding something valuable that she lost decades ago. Some gifts are just worth waiting for. A Lakeland couple was getting their toilet replaced, and what the plumber found, proved that diamonds are forever. On Christmas morning, Shaina...
Demonstrators clash in Clearwater over 'A Drag Queen Christmas' show
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clashing demonstrators lined the roadway heading to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday night, giving ticketholders to "A Drag Queen Christmas" a pre-show they probably weren't expecting. Organized groups have been protesting the show in different parts of Florida, including its final stop in Clearwater. Groups supporting...
speedonthewater.com
St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition
For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
fox13news.com
Historic Leonard Reid home to become arts, cultural and history center in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Leonard Reid house now off Martin Luther King Junior Way is a piece of history and the city of Sarasota is turning it into a place to learn about arts, culture and history. "This building is so very important because you have to understand Newtown and...
observernews.net
Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council
Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: January 2022
Plant City kicked off their 2022 New Year with the yearly return of the city’s 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Cultural Arts Festival, an event that saw marching bands and floats and spectators fill the streets of Plant City as the parade made its way through town and down to the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center. The community center then hosted several food vendors as local drumline bands performed in a Battle of the Bands, kicking off a multi-week celebration leading up to MLK Day. The following week, the festival held their Leadership Breakfast where awards were handed out to several community leaders before eight local Plant City students received scholarships funded by the John Dicks Family Foundation, the Mosaic Company, Wish Farms and Tipsy Bookworm.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
wfla.com
Hidden Gems: DeCosmo Italian Market leaves a legacy in Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park is home to the pride and joy for the DeCosmo family, their authentic Italian-American grocery store and deli. Located at 6832 49th St. N., Paul, Vincent and Steven DeCosmo celebrate their heritage through the goods they keep in stock.
Bay News 9
Safety Harbor community rallies around family of well-known business owner after sudden passing
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor community is rallying around the family of Whistle Stop Grill and Bar Owner Louis Kinney, who passed away unexpectedly days before Christmas. “Well, he was a staple here. I mean, Whistle Stop has been around for forever, and he was the face...
State to Investigate Drag Queen show
Ruth Eckerd Hall to Host "A Drag Queen Christmas" This Evening
Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student goes viral
One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at a school in Riverview.
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
naturecoaster.com
Florida Gulf Coast Clusters All Breed Dog Show
Enjoy watching the shows, agility course, and food vendors, and shopping for all your pup’s needs! Shows are happening January 12-16 and January 18-22, 2023. You can find a schedule for each day at http://www.floridaclassicpark.com/clu… Location: Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road #dogshow #dog #hernandocounty #tourism Learn more about Florida’s Adventure Coast, Brooksville-Weeki Wachee, by visiting the website at https://floridasadventurecoast.com/
995qyk.com
Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location
If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
Big ticket items, huge discounts found at new Lakeland bin store
Bin Hub offers heavily discounted rates on overstock items from retail giants like Amazon, Target and Kohl's.
