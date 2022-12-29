ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police: 1 killed in overnight Mt. Sinai car crash

Detectives in Suffolk are investigating a single-car crash in Mount Sinai that left one person dead. Authorities say Joseph Berendowski Jr. was driving a Mazda pickup westbound on Canal Street when his vehicle left the roadway. The incident occurred at Griffin Drive, where his vehicle was located just before 1:30...
MOUNT SINAI, NY
Southport parents fight to save their son and others from rare genetic disorder

A Southport couple is making it their mission in 2023 to save children with an extremely rare genetic disorder. Just before turning 5, Jack Dwyer was diagnosed with spastic paraplegia, or SPG50. Nearly 90 children have it worldwide, including under a dozen in the United States. “The disease takes away...

