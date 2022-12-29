Read full article on original website
Related
Officials: Finding solution to trucks illegally parked on Mount Vernon street will be long-haul effort
Neighbors on South Fulton Avenue say giant trucks park in the area for days at a time, even though overnight parking is illegal there.
News 12
Police: 1 killed in overnight Mt. Sinai car crash
Detectives in Suffolk are investigating a single-car crash in Mount Sinai that left one person dead. Authorities say Joseph Berendowski Jr. was driving a Mazda pickup westbound on Canal Street when his vehicle left the roadway. The incident occurred at Griffin Drive, where his vehicle was located just before 1:30...
Police: Driver in deadly Sprain Brook crash lost control, smashed into 2 cars
The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center.
Mount Vernon native found dead in car after severe winter storm in Buffalo
Authorities say 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, who was a nurse, was found dead after being trapped in her car.
Police: Long Island woman charged in stabbing at Fairfield rest area off I-95
Police say Kristin Allen was involved in a stabbing incident that happened at the rest area off I-95 north on Dec. 26, around 10:30 p.m. near exit 22.
News 12
Southport parents fight to save their son and others from rare genetic disorder
A Southport couple is making it their mission in 2023 to save children with an extremely rare genetic disorder. Just before turning 5, Jack Dwyer was diagnosed with spastic paraplegia, or SPG50. Nearly 90 children have it worldwide, including under a dozen in the United States. “The disease takes away...
Police: 130 grams of crack-cocaine found in Mount Vernon home
A total of eight people were arrested and charged with the ages ranging from 21 to 58.
Comments / 0