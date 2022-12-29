Read full article on original website
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Top Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TampaTed RiversTampa, FL
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: June 2022
In June, the STEM-focused summer camp Camp Invention returned to the Arthur Boring Civic Center in Plant City for the eighth year, with 127 campers spending the week learning and building in the fun-filled environment. After being named Miss Dover Teen USA earlier in the year, Strawberry Crest graduate Lauren...
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: April 2022
To celebrate National Library Week in early April, the Plant City Library Foundation invited members of the community to come out and see a renovated Bruton Memorial Library as new Library Services Director Paul Shaver was also formally introduced. Plant City Main Street also began a new direction as Dawn Hyatt stepped into the organization’s executive director role.
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: September 2022
Festivals, football, a retirement and Tootsie Rolls filled Plant City Observer's pages in September. The streets of Historic Downtown were filled with an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 people on Saturday celebrating all things Germany at Plant City Main Street’s inaugural Oktoberfest. Ninety-one-year-old retired U.S. Marine sergeant and Plant City...
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: March 2022
As always, March was dominated by Plant City’s annual attraction, the 87th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival. 2022’s installment saw massive crowds take over the winter strawberry capitol of the world throughout the 11-day event, with new foods, attractions and headline entertainment back at the Wish Farms SoundStage after the festival saw their headline acts cancelled in 2021. With classic favorites like the Oak Ridge Boys, the Bellamy Brothers, Lee Greenwood and Boys II Men joining more modern stars such as Sam Hunt, Cole Swindell and Plant City native Kenzie Wheeler, the festival was back in full force. And at the yearly Grand Parade, bands and businesses, cars, trucks, floats and walking participants flooded the lined streets of Plant City, led by Wheeler as the Grand Marshal.
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: August 2022
August was a busy news month in Plant City. In Commission news, city officials selected IDP Properties and Solution Source to oversee the plan to develop the Midtown Development Project to create new residential and commercial buildings in the midtown region of Plant City. In other news, Wheeler Street Station, which will be built at the intersection of Wheeler Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, continues to move forward as receiving permits are underway.
Bay News 9
Drag queen Christmas show draws protesters in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night. And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
Tiki Docks to Take Up Residence in Cambria Hotel, Early Summer 2023
This new location is just one of three that the burgeoning brand, operated by 23 Restaurants, has planned for next year.
Construction on 4th Street scheduled to begin in early 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Temporary lane closures and detours are planned for a stretch of 4th Street in St. Petersburg where construction is planned. Work is scheduled starting Monday, Jan. 9, on 4th Street from 5th Avenue North to 5th Avenue South — a length of just under a mile but running through the downtown area.
observernews.net
Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council
Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
suncoastnews.com
Proposed senior housing gets preliminary nod from NPR City Council
NEW PORT RICHEY — A proposed 388-unit affordable housing building for senior citizens jumped a hurdle Dec. 20 when the City Council passed on first reading a motion to rezone 27 acres on Sea Forest Drive just north of Marine Parkway. The property is currently zoned to allow 644...
The Name the Flamingo contest's top three finalists have been revealed
The judges selected the top three candidates from among the more than 65,000 entries received from around the world.
businessobserverfl.com
Tesla facility under construction boasts a smooth ride
The facility in Lealman was built on a quick timeline of seven months. A Tesla facility in an underdeveloped St. Petersburg neighborhood announced in April is coming into the final stretch as construction wraps up. In a December interview, Rob Truett, a Delray Beach developer behind the highly-anticipated project, in...
Calling all 'Hamilton' fans: Win $10 tickets to the musical at the Straz Center
TAMPA, Fla. — Anyone who enjoys the musical "Hamilton" may be able to win cheap tickets to go see the show at the Straz Center. The Tampa-based performing arts theater announced earlier in December a #Ham4Ham lottery, which is offering up a total of 40 tickets for $10 each.
995qyk.com
9 New Things To Look Forward To In Tampa In 2023
It’s time to close the chapter to 2022 and look forward to the next year. Luckily for us in Tampa, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2023. Be on the look out for these new businesses and experiences in Tampa Bay next year. Champa Bay seems...
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips From Tampa
Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
Tampa Bay school districts continue to battle teacher shortages
Tampa Bay school districts continue to battle teacher shortages as leaders work to fill hundreds of vacancies.
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
Temple Terrace Council drafts resolution aimed at shielding Greco Middle from proposed school changes
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Temple Terrace City Council moved to draft a resolution aimed at preventing certain changes to Greco Middle School amid proposed changes from the Hillsborough County School District. District leaders released three proposals earlier this month to change school boundaries in an effort to reduce overcrowding at some schools and […]
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
