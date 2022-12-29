Read full article on original website
Hamptonites to developers: Leaf our trees alone
Some Hamptons residents are stumping for an arboreal cause. One week after a Bridgehampton neighbor sued developer Joe Farrell, claiming he cut down her trees without permission, a neighboring village is proposing stricter rules for clearing mature trees. The mayor of North Haven, in Southampton, Chris Fiore, said most of...
Hamptons.com
Top New Year’s Eve Events in the Hamptons
Ring in the New Year with Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa! At Midnight in Montauk: The Gurney’s NYE party, attendees can enjoy live music by the band Reign, passed canapés, a premium open bar, and a special toast to the New Year. Stephen Talkhouse’s New Year’s...
2022: New Businesses Blossom in Huntington
New businesses have blossomed all around Huntington this year as the Covid-19 shutdown, mask mandates and other limitations gave way to a pent-up demand for new places to shop, dine or find needed services. Several of the new venues were eagerly anticipated over lengthy stretches Read More ...
Say Cheers: Popular Gastropub Opens New Location In Farmingdale
A popular gastropub has opened its fifth Long Island location. The Tap Room announced its new Farmingdale location is open for business as of Friday, Dec. 23. The restaurant is located at 206 Main St. and offers craft burgers, draft beers, and the restaurant's signature cocktail menu. The owners also...
'Can't Wait To Go Back': Modern Italian Restaurant Makes Splash With New Garden City Location
The owners of a modern Italian restaurant have opened their second location on Long Island. ITA Kitchen began the soft opening of its Garden City location on Thursday, Dec. 8. The eatery, located at 9 Nassau Boulevard, features signature dishes, such as pesto risotto balls, homemade burrata ravioli, and "ITA Spicy Rigatoni."
Got Milk? Popular Cookie Chain To Open Location In Nassau County
The new year will bring a new place to get your sugar fix on Long Island. Crumbl Cookies is set to open its latest location in Levittown, according to a job posting on Salary.com. The posting is for a general manager position at a yet-to-be disclosed location in Levittown. The...
3 critically injured in Long Island house fire
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Three people were critically injured Friday in a house fire on Long Island.The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Oakley Avenue in Elmont.Officials say three civilians were rescued by firefighters and were last reported to be in critical condition.One firefighter was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor burns.The fire was under control by 11 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Alkemy, an ‘Ice Cream Experience’ Coming to Huntington Village
You might not be thinking about ice cream right now, given the cold, but Alan Lacher is betting that there’s customer interest in ice cream as an experience. The Dix Hills businessman is going to open Alkemy, at 260 Main St, Huntington, in January. But Read More ...
3 Great Pizza Places In Islip That You Should Try
When you think of Islip, pizza is a dish that comes quickly to mind. Everyone has their favorite go-to spot for a cheesy delicious slice, but if you're looking to branch out and explore what the town has to offer then you'll want to check out these three great pizza places.
47-year-old woman with development disabilities missing after leaving Long Island home
A police search spanning both Long Island and Queens is underway for a woman who went missing last Friday.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Head of the Harbor couple make the local community a better place to live
Harlan and Olivia Fischer have been married for nearly 50 years. Even more impressive than the longevity of their marriage is their track record of giving back to the community and surrounding areas. These philanthropic efforts have earned the Head of the Harbor residents a spot among TBR News Media’s...
longisland.com
New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island
Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
Long Islanders mourn loss of FDNY hero William Moon II
FDNY Capt. Pat Connolly said William Moon II's first priority was helping others. Now, he says the department's priority is to come together to help Moon's family.
Bakery Chain Known For Signature Chocolate Chip Cookies To Open Location In Smithtown
A popular cookie shop chain is preparing to open a location on Long Island. Crumbl Cookies will open a new location at 47 Route 111 in Smithtown, according to the company's website. When visiting the store, guests can choose from a rotating selection of cookies. The selection includes classic flavors,...
Melville Man Kept Dog In 'Putrid' Cage For 10 Days Straight, Officials Say
A man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly keeping a dog in a filthy cage for 10 days straight, officials said. Suffolk County resident Peter Miller, age 57, of Melville, kept his male bull terrier “Buster” in a cage with "deplorable" conditions without taking the animal out of the cage or cleaning it at all for 10 days, according to an announcement by the Suffolk County Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals from Friday, Dec. 30.
PUMP PATROL: State gas tax holiday being lifted in 2023
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, gas tax breaks from New York state and Nassau County will be lifted.
33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Crash In Suffolk
This story has been updated. A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened following a crash during the height of the afternoon commute on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The closure, reported at around 5 p.m., is on the eastbound side in Suffolk County at Exit 61. Suffolk County Police announced...
Video: Crews Responding To Boat Fire At Wantagh Home (Developing)
Emergency crews responded to reports of a boat fire at a home on Long Island Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. The incident was reported at around 3 p.m. at a home in Wantagh, located near Riverside Drive and Hemlock Place. Video posted on Twitter shows a small boat fully engulfed in...
3 Great Pizza Places In Hempstead
Ah, pizza! A classic dish that can bring comfort, joy, and memories all at once. If you live in Hempstead and looking for the best spots to find delicious and traditional pizzas, then you've come to the right place.
