ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moriches, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Hamptonites to developers: Leaf our trees alone

Some Hamptons residents are stumping for an arboreal cause. One week after a Bridgehampton neighbor sued developer Joe Farrell, claiming he cut down her trees without permission, a neighboring village is proposing stricter rules for clearing mature trees. The mayor of North Haven, in Southampton, Chris Fiore, said most of...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Hamptons.com

Top New Year’s Eve Events in the Hamptons

Ring in the New Year with Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa! At Midnight in Montauk: The Gurney’s NYE party, attendees can enjoy live music by the band Reign, passed canapés, a premium open bar, and a special toast to the New Year. Stephen Talkhouse’s New Year’s...
MONTAUK, NY
HuntingtonNow

2022: New Businesses Blossom in Huntington

New businesses have blossomed all around Huntington this year as the Covid-19 shutdown, mask mandates and other limitations gave way to a pent-up demand for new places to shop, dine or find needed services. Several of the new venues were eagerly anticipated over lengthy stretches Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

3 critically injured in Long Island house fire

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Three people were critically injured Friday in a house fire on Long Island.The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Oakley Avenue in Elmont.Officials say three civilians were rescued by firefighters and were last reported to be in critical condition.One firefighter was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor burns.The fire was under control by 11 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ELMONT, NY
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Islip That You Should Try

When you think of Islip, pizza is a dish that comes quickly to mind. Everyone has their favorite go-to spot for a cheesy delicious slice, but if you're looking to branch out and explore what the town has to offer then you'll want to check out these three great pizza places.
ISLIP, NY
longisland.com

New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island

Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
MERRICK, NY
Daily Voice

Melville Man Kept Dog In 'Putrid' Cage For 10 Days Straight, Officials Say

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly keeping a dog in a filthy cage for 10 days straight, officials said. Suffolk County resident Peter Miller, age 57, of Melville, kept his male bull terrier “Buster” in a cage with "deplorable" conditions without taking the animal out of the cage or cleaning it at all for 10 days, according to an announcement by the Suffolk County Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals from Friday, Dec. 30.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
MOUNT SINAI, NY
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Hempstead

Ah, pizza! A classic dish that can bring comfort, joy, and memories all at once. If you live in Hempstead and looking for the best spots to find delicious and traditional pizzas, then you've come to the right place.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy